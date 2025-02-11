A Premier Nature Attraction In California Is A Theme Park Of Skytrails And Gondola Rides Through Redwoods

The majestic Redwood is one of the most iconic trees in California. With many towering over 300 feet tall, these forest skyscrapers can be found throughout the northern coastal region of the Golden State, from America's "highest-rated state park," Humboldt State Park, to the otherworldly Redwood National Park. While there are plenty of places to explore the Redwoods (and even some spots where you can drive a car through an enormous trunk), there's no experience quite as magically immersive as the Trees of Mystery.

Opened in 1946, the wondrous nature attraction has been welcoming guests into the heart of the Redwood National and State Parks, teaching and captivating travelers from near and far with the Golden State's gentle giants. Hike miles of lush, tree-lined trails on the forest floor, or stroll high above the ground on suspension bridge paths. If you're not afraid of heights, you can soar in a gondola among the branches on the SkyTrail, which rises up to 1,500 feet in the air. To explore the majesty and secrets of the Redwoods, travel to the Trees of Mystery.