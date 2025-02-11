A Premier Nature Attraction In California Is A Theme Park Of Skytrails And Gondola Rides Through Redwoods
The majestic Redwood is one of the most iconic trees in California. With many towering over 300 feet tall, these forest skyscrapers can be found throughout the northern coastal region of the Golden State, from America's "highest-rated state park," Humboldt State Park, to the otherworldly Redwood National Park. While there are plenty of places to explore the Redwoods (and even some spots where you can drive a car through an enormous trunk), there's no experience quite as magically immersive as the Trees of Mystery.
Opened in 1946, the wondrous nature attraction has been welcoming guests into the heart of the Redwood National and State Parks, teaching and captivating travelers from near and far with the Golden State's gentle giants. Hike miles of lush, tree-lined trails on the forest floor, or stroll high above the ground on suspension bridge paths. If you're not afraid of heights, you can soar in a gondola among the branches on the SkyTrail, which rises up to 1,500 feet in the air. To explore the majesty and secrets of the Redwoods, travel to the Trees of Mystery.
Hike high and low through a Redwood wonderland
Tucked between Klamath and Crescent City in Northern California, the Trees of Mystery attraction is the perfect stop if you're making your way along the state's coast on a stunning and storied road trip. Guarded by a gigantic statue of Paul Bunyan and his blue-hued ox sidekick, Babe, the entrance is impossible to miss, luring travelers to pull over and snap selfies. Park your car for free out front, and once you've captured the perfect Instagram photo with the kitschy mascots, purchase your ticket at the entrance for your Redwood-filled adventure. At the time of this writing, general admission costs $30 for adults and includes access to all the experience's attractions.
Passing the threshold into the forest, you'll have an array of adventures to choose from. For a classic hike among the giants, you can walk one of the designated trails. To see the enchanting Cathedral Tree, a unique natural formation of nine different giants growing into one, hike the Kingdom of Trees Trail. If you have the proper hiking footwear, take the Wilderness Trail, a 1-mile path through the woodlands that traverses down a mountainside. For a unique journey through the forest, stroll the Redwood Canopy Trail. Situated at mid-canopy level, the trail consists of a network of aerial bridges suspended up to 100 feet among the trees. Don't worry — each bridge is safely netted on the sides to prevent plummeting into wooded oblivion.
Soar high above the treetops in a sky gondola
The star attraction of the Trees of Mystery is the majestic SkyTrail. Float high among the treetops on a short adventure in a sky gondola, taking in the breathtaking forest and Pacific Ocean views from above. Gliding at a leisurely 11 mph, each ride lasts approximately eight to 10 minutes, with the highest point topping out at 1,570 feet. The gondolas hold up to six passengers, so if you bring the family along, you can enjoy the ride together.
After your enchanting travels through the trees, linger a bit longer at the gift shop, where you can pick up a souvenir and visit the End of the Trail Museum. The gift shop sells homemade fudge and ice cream, but if you have a Paul Bunyan-sized appetite, you can head over to the Forest Cafe. The hours of operation vary per month (while some seasons are closed altogether), so be sure to check the website before you plan your trip. If the restaurant is open, you can enjoy classic American cuisine among its whimsical, woodland-themed decor. To extend your trip, book a room next door at the Motel Trees. Boasting 23 rooms, the classic roadside retreat is brimming with vintage vibes, adding to the delightfully cheesy charm of the Trees of Mystery experience.