America's 'Highest-Rated State Park' Is A Lush California Paradise Of Towering Trees

You're probably familiar with the otherworldly Redwood National Park, but did you know that the largest surviving redwood forest is actually in one of California's state parks? Humboldt Redwoods State Park started out as a small group of towering redwoods in 1921 but, through the efforts of the Save the Redwoods League, today is a staggering 53,000 acres of land populated by these incredible trees. While it may have less name recognition than its National Park neighbors, Humboldt Redwoods is truly beloved. In September 2024, an analysis of reviews from TripAdvisor from Niagara Falls Tours & Tickets (reported by Fox 5 San Diego) found that the highest percentage of state park visitors from around the country had ranked Humboldt Redwoods State Park five stars.

Humboldt Redwoods was the only state park included in the study to have more than 90% of visitors rank it a full five stars. The runner ups, Alaska's Kachemak Bay State Park, Oregon's Shore Acres State Park and Smith Rock State Park, and Virginia's Grayson Highlands State Park, all had percentages in the high eighties. There's a lot for visitors to love about Humboldt Redwoods, from camping and extensive hiking opportunities for hikers at all levels of experience to volunteer opportunities for kids and adults alike. Best of all, its imposing trees create a landscape that can be seen nowhere else on earth.