America's 'Highest-Rated State Park' Is A Lush California Paradise Of Towering Trees
You're probably familiar with the otherworldly Redwood National Park, but did you know that the largest surviving redwood forest is actually in one of California's state parks? Humboldt Redwoods State Park started out as a small group of towering redwoods in 1921 but, through the efforts of the Save the Redwoods League, today is a staggering 53,000 acres of land populated by these incredible trees. While it may have less name recognition than its National Park neighbors, Humboldt Redwoods is truly beloved. In September 2024, an analysis of reviews from TripAdvisor from Niagara Falls Tours & Tickets (reported by Fox 5 San Diego) found that the highest percentage of state park visitors from around the country had ranked Humboldt Redwoods State Park five stars.
Humboldt Redwoods was the only state park included in the study to have more than 90% of visitors rank it a full five stars. The runner ups, Alaska's Kachemak Bay State Park, Oregon's Shore Acres State Park and Smith Rock State Park, and Virginia's Grayson Highlands State Park, all had percentages in the high eighties. There's a lot for visitors to love about Humboldt Redwoods, from camping and extensive hiking opportunities for hikers at all levels of experience to volunteer opportunities for kids and adults alike. Best of all, its imposing trees create a landscape that can be seen nowhere else on earth.
Experience a unique natural landscape in Humboldt Redwoods
People travel from all over the world to see these 150-350 foot tall trees, the tallest of which stand taller than the Statue of Liberty and Big Ben. Since this park's redwoods keep their impressive green canopies all year long, you might not choose Humboldt Redwoods State Park for autumn views in California. If you're in the mood for an unbelievably beautiful experience in nature, however, you're in luck. From the silvery blue Eel River to some of the tallest trees on planet Earth, there's no shortage of incredible sights to see. While you walk between the sky-scraping trees, you're likely to spot other living things in these woods. Not people (although you'll likely see some of other visitors even in this uncrowded state park) but the local wildlife that make their home amongst the redwoods.
Most probably travel to this highly rated state park in order to admire the shockingly tall trees living here, but they are far from the only living things inside Humboldt Redwoods that enchant its visitors. If you explore Humboldt Redwoods long enough, you'll probably see black-tailed deer and tiny California ground squirrels. If you stay in the park overnight, you might hear the movement of raccoons and gray foxes around your tent. Some travel to the park in hopes of spotting black bears and mountain lions, but these incredible creatures are elusive and rarely seen by humans.
How to explore Humboldt Redwoods State Park
There are more than 100 miles of hiking trails in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, and many of its most popular routes are relatively short and easy walks, meaning that it's easy for people at all different levels of experience and hiking skill to explore the redwood forest. While you're there, you won't want to miss the short Founder's Grove Nature Trail to see some incredible redwoods, and the fallen "Dyerville Giant," which is believed to have been the tallest tree on Earth before it toppled over in 1991. This trail is considered an accessible hiking trail, usable by most wheelchair users.
For those who prefer a road trip to a day hiking in the woods, you won't want to miss the Avenue of the Giants. This scenic highway takes your right through the park, letting you drive in the shade of the incredible redwoods on either side of the road. There are plenty of picnic areas, trailheads, and places to just pull over and admire the landscape along the way, whenever you're ready to get out and stretch your legs.