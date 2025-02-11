New York's 'Surf Mecca' Is An Iconic Sandy Beach With Consistent Waves, Beauty, And A Famous Food Truck
To many, New York doesn't seem like the ideal location to go surfing. The beaches of California, Hawaii, and Bali are more likely locales for anyone who wants to catch a wave, so the fact that Ditch Plains Beach on Long Island in New York City is such an unlikely place to head out on your surfboard is part of what makes it so special. The beach has become increasingly popular over the years, and with its year-round surfable waves, pretty views, and famous food truck, it would make any Pacific Ocean beachgoer say "cowabunga."
Far-flung at the easternmost point of the Hamptons, on the edge of the dreamy beach town of Montauk, Ditch Plains Beach has the biggest waves on the peninsula. Due to its deep offshore waters, chances are good that the waves remain full past the summer months. Surfers embraced Montauk in the 1990s and 2000s, before it was regarded as a must-surf destination. The town was officially put on the surfing map in 2009, when it was ranked No. 8 in Surfer Magazine's top surf towns of the year.
The famed eatery-on-wheels that tours the beaches in Montauk during the summer is cleverly named the Ditch Witch. Its delectable eats, including burritos, wraps, and poke bowls, keep people hanging around. Ditch Plains Beach also offers views of the seemingly endless expanse of the Atlantic Ocean and the sound of rhythmic waves breaking on the shore.
What it's like to surf at Ditch Plains Beach
Ditch Plains stands out as a great beach to surf at on Long Island. Because of its consistent, A-frame waves that give two surfers a chance to ride at the same time, it can get pretty crowded. The crowds, coupled with the beach's rocky bottom, can be potentially dangerous, so stay alert when lining up. However, at wave heights reaching up to 3 or 4 feet, chances are high that regardless of the season, surfing there will be enjoyable. Although spring and summer experience the highest swells on average, Ditch Plains is also blessed with deep offshore waters that create good surfing conditions in autumn, so surfers still visit in the colder months. What's more, there aren't any dangerous waves you need to look out for, making it a perfect beach for all skill levels.
As longboards are well-suited to smaller, gentler waves, you'll see a lot of those at Ditch Plains. However, long, short, and hybrid boards can also be used. Surfing etiquette dictates that locals get the right of way, so be courteous to surfers who are from the area. That's not to say the vibe at Ditch Plains is intimidating; visitors report that residents are mostly friendly, but they would like to remind visitors to be respectful and keep the beach clean.
The Ditch Witch is a community staple
When Lily Adams opened the Ditch Witch in 1994, food trucks weren't nearly as popular as they are now. Since the truck's opening, its fresh, delicious, and delightful menu items have been making Montauk's residents' mouths water. The original aim was to provide more nutritious options than what was normally served at beachside concession stands, and that goal has certainly been met. The food truck is highly rated on Google, and with menu items like the Power Burrito — stuffed with eggs, beans, cheese, sour cream, and a secret sauce — plus a fresh ahi tuna poke bowl served over a bed of greens and crunchy noodles, who can resist? Ditch Witch also has plenty of vegan options as well as add-ons galore to spice up any order.
Lily's two children run the truck now and are keeping the tradition of delicious, nourishing menu items going. Per-person orders range from $20 to $30 and you can find its windows open Friday through Sunday at the end of Otis Road during the high season from mid-May until the end of September.
As for where to park your car, parking directly at Ditch Plains Beach is reserved for East Hampton residents. But if you're up for a walk, then you can park for free at Shadmoor State Park and take a 15-minute stroll to the beach. Beach access is free and available year-round, but restrooms are only open from mid-May through mid-October. Lifeguards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and surfing and swimming are prohibited any other time. Feel free to bring your dog, but they must be supervised at all times and picked up after.