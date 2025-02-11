New York's 'Surf Mecca' Is An Iconic Sandy Beach With Consistent Waves, Beauty, And A Famous Food Truck

To many, New York doesn't seem like the ideal location to go surfing. The beaches of California, Hawaii, and Bali are more likely locales for anyone who wants to catch a wave, so the fact that Ditch Plains Beach on Long Island in New York City is such an unlikely place to head out on your surfboard is part of what makes it so special. The beach has become increasingly popular over the years, and with its year-round surfable waves, pretty views, and famous food truck, it would make any Pacific Ocean beachgoer say "cowabunga."

Far-flung at the easternmost point of the Hamptons, on the edge of the dreamy beach town of Montauk, Ditch Plains Beach has the biggest waves on the peninsula. Due to its deep offshore waters, chances are good that the waves remain full past the summer months. Surfers embraced Montauk in the 1990s and 2000s, before it was regarded as a must-surf destination. The town was officially put on the surfing map in 2009, when it was ranked No. 8 in Surfer Magazine's top surf towns of the year.

The famed eatery-on-wheels that tours the beaches in Montauk during the summer is cleverly named the Ditch Witch. Its delectable eats, including burritos, wraps, and poke bowls, keep people hanging around. Ditch Plains Beach also offers views of the seemingly endless expanse of the Atlantic Ocean and the sound of rhythmic waves breaking on the shore.