The Best Ways To Avoid Sneaky ATM Fees While Vacationing Overseas

The first thing to do before you travel is to research your bank's policies for travelers and check if they have partnerships with global banks that waive fees or have a Global ATM Alliance. This will help you identify specific banks to use their ATMs to ensure that no extra charges will be added. For example, Bank of America partners with a number of international banking institutions, as well as Barclays United Kingdom as well as Scotiabank in Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Some banks do not charge international ATM withdrawal costs such as HSBC, as it has its own ATMs abroad with no withdrawal or foreign transaction fees when using them. The Schwab Bank High Yield Investor Checking account offers unlimited fee reimbursements abroad and doesn't charge any foreign transaction fees. Other cards such as the Capital One Venture Card and Chase Sapphire Preferred have no foreign transaction fees as well as travel rewards and perks.

The other alternative is to obtain a fee-free debit or credit card that does not have any foreign transaction fees. These cards are designed specifically to make it easy to use multiple currencies with low or no fees. This makes it possible for frequent travelers to switch from one currency to another with minimal costs and, in some cases, they eliminate ATM withdrawal fees. When using these cards, the 1-3% fee for every transaction made in a foreign currency is waived as well as the fee of $3-$5 per international ATM withdrawal. Virtual cards such as Revolut and Wise are very easy to set up and allow easy transfers from one currency to another with minimal conversion rates. However, there might be limits to the amounts you can withdraw per month internationally as Wise has an ATM Withdrawal limit of $100 each month for free.