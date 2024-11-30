Travelers Concerned About Theft Need To Know About This Unique Type Of Wallet

With so much of our financial lives conducted with credit cards and over the internet, it's no wonder that people are worried about scams and theft. While long ago you may have simply worried about the cash in your wallet, today, there are all kinds of scams and thieves out there. If you're heading off for a big vacation, you should be cautious of pickpocketing and theft, especially if you plan to bring your credit cards with you. If you're not careful, your card information may be stolen by "skimmers," or handheld devices that can acquire your credit card details just by being near you. One way to protect yourself against this type of crime is by using an RFID-blocking wallet. (RFID, aka Radio Frequency Identification, is the technology used in cards with contactless payment chips or tap-to-pay capabilities.)

Cards with chips in them create a unique transaction code for each purchase, making it difficult for thieves to use the information collected with a skimmer. Still, it can happen, which is why a protective wallet can be a lifesaver during a trip. RFID-blocking wallets can help safeguard your personal information by interrupting the electromagnetic signals from your cards and making them unreadable, using a thin layer of carbon fiber or aluminum. Note that this isn't the only credit card scam to be aware of on vacation — skimmers attached to ATMs are another common scam in Europe. If something looks off, go to a different ATM before you swipe your card.