Travelers Concerned About Theft Need To Know About This Unique Type Of Wallet
With so much of our financial lives conducted with credit cards and over the internet, it's no wonder that people are worried about scams and theft. While long ago you may have simply worried about the cash in your wallet, today, there are all kinds of scams and thieves out there. If you're heading off for a big vacation, you should be cautious of pickpocketing and theft, especially if you plan to bring your credit cards with you. If you're not careful, your card information may be stolen by "skimmers," or handheld devices that can acquire your credit card details just by being near you. One way to protect yourself against this type of crime is by using an RFID-blocking wallet. (RFID, aka Radio Frequency Identification, is the technology used in cards with contactless payment chips or tap-to-pay capabilities.)
Cards with chips in them create a unique transaction code for each purchase, making it difficult for thieves to use the information collected with a skimmer. Still, it can happen, which is why a protective wallet can be a lifesaver during a trip. RFID-blocking wallets can help safeguard your personal information by interrupting the electromagnetic signals from your cards and making them unreadable, using a thin layer of carbon fiber or aluminum. Note that this isn't the only credit card scam to be aware of on vacation — skimmers attached to ATMs are another common scam in Europe. If something looks off, go to a different ATM before you swipe your card.
RFID-blocking wallets and bags offer protection during a trip
Skimmers taking your credit card information may not be common, but having a wallet that can prevent theft certainly doesn't hurt. Anything that gives you a bit more peace of mind while traveling is a good thing. The small amount of metal in RFID-blocking wallets isn't going to cause you issues at airport security, as you just put them in the bins with everything else. They're also inexpensive, like the Semorid Slim Aluminum Card Holder with RFID-blocking technology, which retails for under $20.
In fact, if you're traveling and looking to pick up an anti-theft bag to prevent pickpockets (with features like slash-proof straps and zippers), you'll find that many already have RFID-blocking materials, including Skysper's RFID Crossbody Sling Backpack. Pickpocketing is a common concern while traveling, especially when you're in crowds and looking at the sites rather than paying attention to your bag. You might as well have any item you purchase do double duty.
Another way to prevent pickpocketing and keep your credit cards and money safe is to use a money belt for peace of mind. Look for ones with RFID-blocking technology built in, like the Alpha Keeper Money Belt for Travel. Money belts are often roomy enough to store your passport as well, making them ideal for those long, hectic travel days.