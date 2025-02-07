The Unsafe Reason You May Want To Rethink Visiting Greece's 'Instagram Island' Santorini In 2025

Santorini is a world-famous destination, a symbol of the beauty and tranquility of the Aegean Islands. It's often considered one of the best places to stay in Greece. The iconic Instragam hotspot has been in the news lately, but not because of overtourism or too many influencers. During the first week of February 2025, seismic tremors rocked Santorini and the other Cyclades Islands, with many earthquakes measuring 4.5 magnitude or more.

As the tremors continued, the Greek government declared a state of emergency for the islands. "In our country, we have not seen anything similar with so many earthquakes of this magnitude. On the contrary, we see an increase in frequency and magnitude," the Director of the Geodynamic Institute of Athens told the BBC. Schools have been closed, and extra firefighters, police, and military forces have been deployed to the area to prepare for a possible major event.

Many are evacuating the island to be on the safe side, with over 11,000 having left by air and sea. Ferries and local airlines have added to their schedules to aid the evacuation, helping residents get to the mainland. Public events have been canceled, and the island's popular clifftop overlooks have been closed. Since rockslides are a primary concern, many hilltop settlement streets are taped off. In addition to possible earthquake damage, officials also note the danger of a tsunami should a larger quake strike offshore.