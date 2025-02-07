The Unsafe Reason You May Want To Rethink Visiting Greece's 'Instagram Island' Santorini In 2025
Santorini is a world-famous destination, a symbol of the beauty and tranquility of the Aegean Islands. It's often considered one of the best places to stay in Greece. The iconic Instragam hotspot has been in the news lately, but not because of overtourism or too many influencers. During the first week of February 2025, seismic tremors rocked Santorini and the other Cyclades Islands, with many earthquakes measuring 4.5 magnitude or more.
As the tremors continued, the Greek government declared a state of emergency for the islands. "In our country, we have not seen anything similar with so many earthquakes of this magnitude. On the contrary, we see an increase in frequency and magnitude," the Director of the Geodynamic Institute of Athens told the BBC. Schools have been closed, and extra firefighters, police, and military forces have been deployed to the area to prepare for a possible major event.
Many are evacuating the island to be on the safe side, with over 11,000 having left by air and sea. Ferries and local airlines have added to their schedules to aid the evacuation, helping residents get to the mainland. Public events have been canceled, and the island's popular clifftop overlooks have been closed. Since rockslides are a primary concern, many hilltop settlement streets are taped off. In addition to possible earthquake damage, officials also note the danger of a tsunami should a larger quake strike offshore.
An ongoing situation of seismic proportions
So far, the quakes have not caused injuries or structural damage. However, experts are uncertain how long the tremors will last or if they will get any worse. Earthquakes are impossible to predict. At the time of writing, the USGS website shows 95 quakes measuring more than 4.0 magnitude have occurred in the area since February 1. So far, the worst tremor hit on February 5 and measured 5.2 magnitude.
It's a unique set of circumstances that has so far puzzled many scientists and forced officials to be cautious. Experts noted that the events do not follow the typical pattern of a main shock followed by aftershocks. Early reports indicate that these tremors are caused by tectonic forces rather than volcanic.
Seismic activity is nothing new in Santorini, which sits about 235 kilometers, or 145 miles, southeast of Athens. In fact, the country as a whole is known as one of the most earthquake-prone in Europe. The Cyclades Islands lie in the Hellenic Volcanic Arc, a geologically complex area where the African and Aegean Sea plates meet. Santorini was the site of one of history's most intense volcanic eruptions about 3,600 years ago. It was a cataclysmic event for the region and shaped the island as it is today.
Tips for travelers in the Greek Islands
It's recommended to follow the advice of local authorities and to evacuate if told to do so. So far, the UK Foreign Office advised travelers to Santorini, Anafi, Ios, and Amorgos only to avoid "large indoor gatherings" and "old or abandoned buildings." The Greek Ministry of Civil Protection has issued guidelines to prepare for and stay safe during and after an earthquake, while another government site has an interactive map with safe locations should a disaster strike.
If you have booked an upcoming trip to the Greek islands, consult with your booking agent and consider your options. Remember that the situation is fluid and may fade as quickly as it sprung up. If nothing else, this episode is a good reminder about travel insurance; some policies may cover cancellations caused by natural disasters like earthquakes.
Everyone is wondering when things will return to normal in Santorini. Unfortunately, there are no clear answers to that question. In 1956, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake was followed by a 6.9 aftershock and a tsunami that caused significant damage around the Aegean, but there's no indication whether or not something like that might happen again. If you're rushing to admire some of the best of the Mediterranean, consider the whitewashed homes of Italy's Puglia region or the many other beautiful islands in the Aegean.