Some Of The East Coast's Best Skiing, Snowboarding, And Fishing Are At This Legendary Adirondack Mountain
While Colorado is known for the absolute best skiing in the US, you can find excellent downhill slopes east of the Rockies. Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks of New York is one of the state's tallest peaks, measuring nearly 5,000 feet tall. The nearby town of Lake Placid became legendary in 1932 when it first hosted the Winter Olympics, held again in Lake Placid in 1980 with the alpine skiing competition taking place at Whiteface Mountain. With over 300 acres and 24 miles of terrain, Whiteface Mountain is the pinnacle of East Coast skiing and snowboarding. However, this picturesque destination is also a delight to explore in the summer and fall, with incredible hiking and mountain biking, scenic Cloudsplitter gondola rides, and drives on the mountain's Veterans' Memorial Highway. The charming town of Lake Placid, which is 20 miles away, brims with excellent hotels and is the perfect base for exploring the region.
Whiteface Mountain requires some effort to get to, but travelers are rewarded with pristine natural beauty and outdoor adventure. Whiteface Mountain is located in Wilmington, New York, about a 5.5-hour drive from New York City. The closest airport to Whiteface is the Adirondack Regional Airport, which is a 45-minute drive away. Travelers can also fly into airports in Albany, New York; Burlington, Vermont; or Montreal, Canada, and then drive. The surrounding region is a delight to explore year-round, with ski season generally running from mid-November to mid-April, and hiking trails generally opening in the spring until fall.
Skiing and snowboarding on Whiteface Mountain
Whiteface Mountain is a winter wonderland with 94 ski and snowboard trails spread between three main peaks. The mountain caters to all abilities, from gentle bunny slopes for beginners to off-piste double-black diamond terrain for experts. Group lessons and private classes offered by Whiteface are wonderful ways to get comfortable on the slopes or try new challenges at all levels. One of the most famous runs is the intermediate Wilmington Trail which, at 2.1 miles, is the longest run in the Northeast. Whiteface also features five terrain parks with jumps and rails of varying sizes, so all skiers and snowboarders can try out their skills. And impressive snowfall here is practically guaranteed: over the past ten years, Whiteface has gotten over 180 inches of snow per year on average.
Even if you don't want to ski and snowboard, Whiteface can be enjoyed on scenic gondola rides. To simply admire the snow-capped mountains, glide up Whiteface Mountain on the Cloudsplitter Gondola. The Adirondacks region unfurls below, with icy lakes, snowy forests, and mighty mountain peaks rising in the distance. Further afield in Lake Placid, you can go ice-skating, bobsledding, and visit the Olympic Jumping Complex, home to the ski jumps used in the 1980 Winter Olympics.
Hiking on Whiteface Mountain
The beauty of Whiteface endures long after the snow melts when the mountain transforms into a hiker's paradise. In the fall, it's one of the best places to see fall foliage in the US as the lush hills explode with color. With treks for all levels, the forested paths and wildflower-laden trails bring hikers to Whiteface's awe-inspiring 4,867-foot summit. There are family-friendly guided nature walks, as well as the challenging Whiteface Peak Trail, a 1.5-mile loop that leads to the summit. Other trails are more mild, such as the easy mile-long Flume Connector Trail alongside the Ausable River.
For those who want to reach the summit without hiking, the Cloudsplitter Gondola transports visitors to the top in 15 minutes. You can also drive on the Whiteface Veterans' Memorial Highway, which winds up the mountain and was opened in 1935 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The eight-mile road offers expansive vistas during summer and fall, especially when the foliage is at its peak. At the end of the road, you'll find a grand stone-hewn castle, restaurant, and gift shop. Once you are at the castle, you can either use the rocky staircase or take an elevator to the summit. "Fantastic views from the summit and an easy hike to the peak," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It was hard to leave as the views could be marveled at for hours." Indeed, the lush region speckled with lakes, rivers, and prominent mountains is a wonder to behold.
Where to stay near Whiteface Mountain
If you want to experience Whiteface Mountain but also enjoy the surrounding region, base yourself in the Lake Placid area, which offers luxe lodges, chic hotels, and great restaurants about a 30-minute drive from Whiteface Mountain. For true lakefront luxury, book a cozy room at Lake Placid Lodge, the only resort set right on the shores of Lake Placid. The grand Relais & Chateaux property was built in the style of the Great Camps, the sprawling wooden retreats built by the millionaires of America's Gilded Age beginning in the 19th century. Offering just 17 rooms, suites, and cabins, this resort is a cozy sanctuary to return to after a day on the slopes or hiking mountain trails. While the grand lodge is romantic for couples and honeymooners, the resort also welcomes children and boasts family-friendly activities. And with Lake Placid at your footsteps, ice skating on the lake is available during the winter, and boat cruises come summer.
If you prefer to stay in the heart of Lake Placid town, book a room at the historic but modern Grand Adirondack Hotel. The impressive hotel features the excellent Marcy restaurant serving elevated American cuisine, and in the summer months, the hotel is crowned by Cloudsplitter, Lake Placid's only rooftop bar overlooking Mirror Lake and the Adirondack Mountains in the distance. From this stylish base, you can walk to all the town's restaurants, shops, and the Lake Placid Olympic Museum.