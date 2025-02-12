Some Of The East Coast's Best Skiing, Snowboarding, And Fishing Are At This Legendary Adirondack Mountain

While Colorado is known for the absolute best skiing in the US, you can find excellent downhill slopes east of the Rockies. Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks of New York is one of the state's tallest peaks, measuring nearly 5,000 feet tall. The nearby town of Lake Placid became legendary in 1932 when it first hosted the Winter Olympics, held again in Lake Placid in 1980 with the alpine skiing competition taking place at Whiteface Mountain. With over 300 acres and 24 miles of terrain, Whiteface Mountain is the pinnacle of East Coast skiing and snowboarding. However, this picturesque destination is also a delight to explore in the summer and fall, with incredible hiking and mountain biking, scenic Cloudsplitter gondola rides, and drives on the mountain's Veterans' Memorial Highway. The charming town of Lake Placid, which is 20 miles away, brims with excellent hotels and is the perfect base for exploring the region.

Whiteface Mountain requires some effort to get to, but travelers are rewarded with pristine natural beauty and outdoor adventure. Whiteface Mountain is located in Wilmington, New York, about a 5.5-hour drive from New York City. The closest airport to Whiteface is the Adirondack Regional Airport, which is a 45-minute drive away. Travelers can also fly into airports in Albany, New York; Burlington, Vermont; or Montreal, Canada, and then drive. The surrounding region is a delight to explore year-round, with ski season generally running from mid-November to mid-April, and hiking trails generally opening in the spring until fall.