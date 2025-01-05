The Historic But Modern Adirondack Hotel Offering A 'Vibrant Hub In The Heart Of Lake Placid'

The Adirondack Park covers a 6 million-acre swath across upstate New York, making it the country's largest protected area and an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. The crown jewel of this region is the charming village of Lake Placid, which played host to the Winter Olympics both in 1932 and 1980 and entices travelers with both winter sports and endless activities in the fall season.

Facing the town's central Mirror Lake, in the shadow of the mighty Adirondack mountains, lies the Grand Adirondack Hotel. Originally built as the Hotel Marcy in 1927 ahead of the Olympics, it was later renamed the Northwoods Inn. The property's latest iteration was revealed in August 2022 when the historic hotel became the Grand Adirondack Hotel. Today, the modern mountain lodge beckons travelers year-round with its refreshed and luxurious guest rooms, convivial Marcy restaurant and lounge, and the rooftop Cloudsplitter bar that's open seasonally. The Grand's website promotes its hotel as a "vibrant hub in the heart of Lake Placid."

The Grand Adirondack Hotel is located on Lake Placid's Main Street, within walking distance to the town's restaurants, shops, and the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. The hotel is a two-hour drive north of Albany, the state's capital and history-rich oldest town, and a five-hour drive from New York City. Lake Placid is a true all-season destination, with downhill skiing at nearby Whiteface Mountain in the winter months, hiking and biking in the summer, and fall foliage viewing come autumn. An especially festive time to visit Lake Placid is in December, as according to mixbook, the lakeside city is called one of America's "most Christmassy."