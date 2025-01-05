The Historic But Modern Adirondack Hotel Offering A 'Vibrant Hub In The Heart Of Lake Placid'
The Adirondack Park covers a 6 million-acre swath across upstate New York, making it the country's largest protected area and an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. The crown jewel of this region is the charming village of Lake Placid, which played host to the Winter Olympics both in 1932 and 1980 and entices travelers with both winter sports and endless activities in the fall season.
Facing the town's central Mirror Lake, in the shadow of the mighty Adirondack mountains, lies the Grand Adirondack Hotel. Originally built as the Hotel Marcy in 1927 ahead of the Olympics, it was later renamed the Northwoods Inn. The property's latest iteration was revealed in August 2022 when the historic hotel became the Grand Adirondack Hotel. Today, the modern mountain lodge beckons travelers year-round with its refreshed and luxurious guest rooms, convivial Marcy restaurant and lounge, and the rooftop Cloudsplitter bar that's open seasonally. The Grand's website promotes its hotel as a "vibrant hub in the heart of Lake Placid."
The Grand Adirondack Hotel is located on Lake Placid's Main Street, within walking distance to the town's restaurants, shops, and the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. The hotel is a two-hour drive north of Albany, the state's capital and history-rich oldest town, and a five-hour drive from New York City. Lake Placid is a true all-season destination, with downhill skiing at nearby Whiteface Mountain in the winter months, hiking and biking in the summer, and fall foliage viewing come autumn. An especially festive time to visit Lake Placid is in December, as according to mixbook, the lakeside city is called one of America's "most Christmassy."
Staying at the Grand Adirondack Hotel
The Grand Adirondack Hotel's solid brick exterior harkens to its historic origins, while the interiors exude chic Adirondacks-style flair. The 92 rooms and suites are a cozy sanctuary to return to after exploring Lake Placid's natural beauty and many boast stunning lake and mountain views, especially those on the sixth floor.
The hotel's restaurant, Marcy, is a homage to its former existence as Hotel Marcy, and breakfast, brunch, and bar fare are served in the charming, wood-paneled dining room with picture windows that frame Main Street. Hearty dishes are on the menu, such as an abundant smorgasbord and pork meatloaf. During the summer months, the hotel features Lake Placid's only rooftop bar, featuring stunning views of Mirror Lake and the Adirondack Mountains beyond. Outside the hotel, activities abound from ice-skating on Mirror Lake, one of the country's best frozen lakes, and tobogganing in the winter months to scenic gondola rides and hiking in the summer and fall.
"Our room was all new and the furnishings and decor were so handsome," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The restaurant was great and there was exceptional live music. I highly recommend for a special not-so-rustic stay in Lake Placid."