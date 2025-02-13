An Underrated Town In New York's Scenic Finger Lakes Boasts Award-Winning Wine And Historic Charm
Beyond the glimmering city lights and skippable Times Square tourist traps in New York City, the Empire State is full of beautiful, overlooked small towns just begging to be discovered. Featuring 11 picturesque lakes, lush forests, and verdant vineyards, the Finger Lakes region in Upstate New York is positively swimming in charming, unsung destinations. Sharing its name with a classic Roman poet, the town of Ovid is one such borough.
Situated about 15 miles north of Trumansburg, one of New York's best small towns full of charming shops and cafés, Ovid is brimming with wineries and overflowing with historic charm. Sip your way down the Cayuga Wine Trail, which traverses through Ovid, ogle beautiful Greek Revival buildings in the heart of the village, dine at delicious local eateries, and nestle into beautiful Victorian lodgings in a town as poetic as its namesake. A hidden gem in Upstate New York, Ovid is the perfect place for a quiet retreat in the Finger Lakes.
Sip and snack your way through Ovid
Tucked between two pristine lakes — Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake — in the heart of the Finger Lakes wine country, Ovid has plenty of wineries and vineyards to sip through on the Cayuga Wine Trail. Favored by travelers for its gorgeous tasting room and friendly service, Sheldrake Point Winery pours flavorful wines crafted from 10 different grape varieties, offering custom wine flights and locally-sourced appetizers. For picturesque waterfront views of Cayuga Lake, visit the Thirsty Owl Wine Company. Boasting bold reds, sweet whites, and hard ciders, its tasting room is open year-round with wine flights at just $5 per person. From Spring through Fall, you can grab a bite at The Bistro, with seasonally-rotating menu items made from local ingredients to compliment your wine-tasting experience. If you're still thirsty, it's a five minute walk to the Cayuga Ridge Estate Winery, which samples award-winning wines in a red barn full of rural charm.
When you're ready to soak up the vino with a hot meal, Ovid has a small but mighty menu of restaurant choices. Saddle up to the Golden Buck, a family-run restaurant and bar downtown with a delightfully quaint atmosphere. If diners are your jam, A.J.'s on Main Street is beloved for its generously-portioned breakfasts, as well as fresh-baked donuts and pies. While you're in town, be sure to pop into Seneca Coffee House, a cozy spot serving gourmet coffee and delectable pastries in the heart of Ovid.
Historic beauty in downtown Ovid
Dating back to 1794, Ovid's rich history can be explored in its local landmarks and resident museum. Listed in the National Registry of Historic Places, the Ovid Historical Court Complex towers triumphantly over downtown. Once housing the Seneca County Courthouse, the elegant Greek Revival-style edifice is comprised of three buildings, nicknamed The Three Bears. Naturally, the largest of the buildings is called "Papa Bear," followed by "Mama Bear" and "Baby Bear" in descending order of size. To take a free tour inside the buildings, you don't need to make a reservation. Just plan your visit between Thursday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where you'll have free reign to wander through 19th-century courtrooms, jury rooms, and basement jail cells. Afterward, take a five-minute walk up the street to the Ovid Historical Society Museum to dig even deeper into the town's history. The museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment Monday through Friday.
When booking your overnight stay, you won't find an abundance of chain hotels in the area. Instead, you'll encounter historic beauties like the Tillinghast Manor Bed & Brunch. Built in 1870 — and also listed in the National Historic Registry — the magnificent eggshell-white Italianate manor boasts four elegantly-appointed rooms, some equipped with clawfoot tubs and fireplaces, and serves hearty, home-cooked brunches in an welcoming atmosphere. Situated in the heart of downtown, it's also the perfect home base for your on-foot Ovid adventures.