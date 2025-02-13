An Underrated Town In New York's Scenic Finger Lakes Boasts Award-Winning Wine And Historic Charm

Beyond the glimmering city lights and skippable Times Square tourist traps in New York City, the Empire State is full of beautiful, overlooked small towns just begging to be discovered. Featuring 11 picturesque lakes, lush forests, and verdant vineyards, the Finger Lakes region in Upstate New York is positively swimming in charming, unsung destinations. Sharing its name with a classic Roman poet, the town of Ovid is one such borough.

Situated about 15 miles north of Trumansburg, one of New York's best small towns full of charming shops and cafés, Ovid is brimming with wineries and overflowing with historic charm. Sip your way down the Cayuga Wine Trail, which traverses through Ovid, ogle beautiful Greek Revival buildings in the heart of the village, dine at delicious local eateries, and nestle into beautiful Victorian lodgings in a town as poetic as its namesake. A hidden gem in Upstate New York, Ovid is the perfect place for a quiet retreat in the Finger Lakes.