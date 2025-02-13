America's Easternmost Town Happens To Be An Underrated Seaside Beauty Full Of Unique Charm

If you were looking for a vacation destination that has scenic beaches, lush greenery, and quiet surroundings that don't attract throngs of tourists, where would you go? Well, as long as you aren't looking for tropical-style beaches, the state of Maine fits the bill perfectly. The Pine Tree State is full of hidden gems, fabulous natural elements, and quaint towns. One of the most unique is America's easternmost town, Lubec.

Not to be confused with America's "easternmost city" of Eastport, which is full of shops, food, and art, Lubec is just south and less densely populated. It's also home to the Easternmost Point in the Contiguous United States, which is a perfect spot for capturing a one-of-a-kind photo. In fact, if you're looking for a daring travel bucket list, after visiting Lubec, you can seek out the westernmost point in the U.S., aka one of Alaska's most beautiful islands, Adak Island.

But geographical oddities aside, Lubec is worth visiting all on its own. It doesn't have massive resorts or world-famous attractions, but this town is a fantastic piece of Americana that invites you to sit back, relax, and stay a while. If you're a fan of outdoor activities and local art or just want to walk along an empty beach, Lubec is the place to be.