America's Easternmost Town Happens To Be An Underrated Seaside Beauty Full Of Unique Charm
If you were looking for a vacation destination that has scenic beaches, lush greenery, and quiet surroundings that don't attract throngs of tourists, where would you go? Well, as long as you aren't looking for tropical-style beaches, the state of Maine fits the bill perfectly. The Pine Tree State is full of hidden gems, fabulous natural elements, and quaint towns. One of the most unique is America's easternmost town, Lubec.
Not to be confused with America's "easternmost city" of Eastport, which is full of shops, food, and art, Lubec is just south and less densely populated. It's also home to the Easternmost Point in the Contiguous United States, which is a perfect spot for capturing a one-of-a-kind photo. In fact, if you're looking for a daring travel bucket list, after visiting Lubec, you can seek out the westernmost point in the U.S., aka one of Alaska's most beautiful islands, Adak Island.
But geographical oddities aside, Lubec is worth visiting all on its own. It doesn't have massive resorts or world-famous attractions, but this town is a fantastic piece of Americana that invites you to sit back, relax, and stay a while. If you're a fan of outdoor activities and local art or just want to walk along an empty beach, Lubec is the place to be.
Getting to know Lubec, Maine
Although Lubec is a pretty small town, it's been part of the United States since the very beginning. In fact, many of the original residents were the Acadians, French settlers who were forcibly removed from Nova Scotia by the British, partly for their support for American independence. Interestingly enough, many Acadians would also travel south to New Orleans, where they would be known as Cajuns.
Lubec was initially incorporated as part of Eastport but successfully gained its own independence in 1811. During the post-Revolutionary years, smuggling was commonplace in Lubec because of its proximity to Canada and lack of local governance. However, presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson made efforts to curtail this practice, leading to some economic instability in the early 1800s. But, by the 1850s, Lubec became the leading producer of smoked herring. You can learn more about that at the McCurdy Smokehouse Museum.
Lubec's development was largely shaped by its proximity to Nova Scotia. Most of the infrastructure is located on the peninsula closest to Canada, and the FDR Bridge connects the two countries with customs agencies on both sides. Outside of the main town, much of Lubec is sparsely populated and full of unspoiled nature.
What to do when visiting Lubec, Maine
The easiest way to reach Lubec is to fly into Bangor and rent a car. From the airport, the best option is to head south to Highway 1, which hugs the Maine coastline and offers some incredible views of the Atlantic Ocean. If you want to add more sightseeing to your trip, you can veer off at Trenton and experience an awe-inspiring road with crystal lakes, forests, shorelines, and mountains. Otherwise, the journey is about two and a half hours from Bangor to Lubec.
Once you're in town, there are several hotels, inns, and B&Bs. You can stay at the Inn on the Wharf, the Peacock House Bed and Breakfast, or Cohill's Inn. On average, you can expect to pay around $100 per night (at the time of this writing). The Inn on the Wharf sits next to the water and has its own restaurant. You can also book whale-watching tours that take off from the wharf.
If you want to reach the easternmost point of the United States, head south to West Quoddy Head. Here, you can access the beach, hike some gorgeous trails, take a photo at the easternmost point, and explore the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse. However, the lighthouse and many other spots on the peninsula open in May, so that's the best time to visit.