America's 'Easternmost City' Is A Charming Town On Maine's Coast Full Of Art, Food, And Shops
Maine is a beloved New England destination and haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The state features impressive sites such as Acadia National Park and Old Orchard Beach, where you'll find the only beachfront amusement park in the region. However, the Pine Tree State also has the honor of having the easternmost city in the country: Eastport. Located on Moose Island, the aptly-named Eastport once had a thriving canning industry in the early 1900s. Now, the town with a population of just 1,211 people is still known as a city, but is an ideal destination for those seeking a quintessential East Coast getaway.
As for what there is to do, visitors will find that the city has several art galleries to explore. This includes the Eastport Gallery featuring breathtaking nature paintings, metalwork, and more. There's also Full Fathom Five Gallery displaying works by local artists and photography, amongst other things. Note that Eastport Gallery and Full Fathom Five Gallery are open seasonally so make sure to check their hours before your visit.
In addition, visitors can spend the day shopping at Eastport businesses like The White Bird Exchange selling home decor and furniture or you can purchase artistic gifts at The Commons Eastport. Looking for unusual souvenir? Take home a jar of specialty mustard from Raye's Mustard, which is only open during the summer. Of course, there is also plenty of good food to be found at Eastport. Top-rated on Tripadvisor are Waco Diner and The Happy Crab, both serving burgers, sandwiches, lobster rolls, and several seafood dishes. Overall, Eastport exudes New England charm.
More things to add to your Eastport, Maine, itinerary
Art is a vital component to Eastport and in addition to its many galleries, the city is home to the Eastport Arts Center, featuring rotating exhibits. However, the nonprofit also offers various events that can be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. Think dances, shows, and educational talks, so make sure to check the art center's calendar when you're in town. Some events are free but donations are always appreciated. While in Eastport, you'll also want to stop by the Tides Institute & Museum of Art. "The building's great architecture drew me in, but I enjoyed looking at all the regional art and special exhibits and learning about the area's history," wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer.
If you're visiting Maine for its natural beauty, Eastport does not disappoint. Shackford Head State Park, known for its coastal vistas, is the place to go in town for a hike. Moreover, a fun family-friendly outdoor activity in the summer and early fall is whale watching. Eastport Windjammers provides tours that last around three hours, and reviewers rave about the experience on Tripadvisor. In addition to these majestic creatures, many note the presence of porpoises and other sea animals. Another highlight? Reviewers say they were able to see the Old Sow whirlpool, the largest whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere.
Plan a getaway to Eastport, Maine
Although it's on an island, a ferry ride is not needed to access Eastport; there is a causeway. You can reach Eastport in under five hours from Portland, Maine's biggest city. It's also around two or three hours from Maine's Bangor International Airport (BGR). For accommodations, consider The Kilby House Inn. The historic home has a five star rating on Tripadvisor and is a cozy choice for solo travelers or couples. There are four rooms decorated with a vintage aesthetic and they each include private bathrooms and complimentary breakfast.
So, when should you visit Eastport? You can't go wrong with summer. Not only will you enjoy mild temperatures (as opposed to Maine's frigid winter weather) but, as mentioned above, many of Eastport's offerings are seasonal. The city hosts several events throughout the summer including the jam-packed Eastport Salmon & Seafood Festival during Labor Day weekend. To discover more little-known destinations in Maine, read about the small city that has some of the state's best beaches and food and the easily accessible island that is a breathtaking spot for a serene beach vacation