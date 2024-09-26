America's 'Easternmost City' Is A Charming Town On Maine's Coast Full Of Art, Food, And Shops

Maine is a beloved New England destination and haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The state features impressive sites such as Acadia National Park and Old Orchard Beach, where you'll find the only beachfront amusement park in the region. However, the Pine Tree State also has the honor of having the easternmost city in the country: Eastport. Located on Moose Island, the aptly-named Eastport once had a thriving canning industry in the early 1900s. Now, the town with a population of just 1,211 people is still known as a city, but is an ideal destination for those seeking a quintessential East Coast getaway.

As for what there is to do, visitors will find that the city has several art galleries to explore. This includes the Eastport Gallery featuring breathtaking nature paintings, metalwork, and more. There's also Full Fathom Five Gallery displaying works by local artists and photography, amongst other things. Note that Eastport Gallery and Full Fathom Five Gallery are open seasonally so make sure to check their hours before your visit.

In addition, visitors can spend the day shopping at Eastport businesses like The White Bird Exchange selling home decor and furniture or you can purchase artistic gifts at The Commons Eastport. Looking for unusual souvenir? Take home a jar of specialty mustard from Raye's Mustard, which is only open during the summer. Of course, there is also plenty of good food to be found at Eastport. Top-rated on Tripadvisor are Waco Diner and The Happy Crab, both serving burgers, sandwiches, lobster rolls, and several seafood dishes. Overall, Eastport exudes New England charm.

