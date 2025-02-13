Nestled In Italy's Mountains Is A Secret Little Picturesque Village For An Uncrowded, Authentic Getaway

Perched on a cliff overlooking the southern shore of Lake Barrea lies a quaint village, known as the smallest town in the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise, with just a few hundred residents. Civitella Alfedena's origins trace back to the medieval period, which is reflected in its architectural buildings, like a 14th-century tower and the Church of St. Nicholas. On arrival, visitors are greeted by narrow cobblestone streets, stone houses, and panoramic views of the lake and the surrounding mountains. The village's charm lies in its simplicity and authenticity, offering a glimpse into traditional Italian mountain life.

The best time to visit Civitella Alfedena is during the late spring and early autumn months, when the weather is mild and the natural surroundings are at their most vibrant. To reach the village, depart from Rome, the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy. Travelers can fly into Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino Airport approximately 113 miles away, and then rent a car to drive through the scenic landscapes of central Italy. Public transportation options are limited, making a car the most convenient mode of travel. Be sure to read up on what you need to know before driving in Italy as a tourist.