Nestled In Italy's Mountains Is A Secret Little Picturesque Village For An Uncrowded, Authentic Getaway
Perched on a cliff overlooking the southern shore of Lake Barrea lies a quaint village, known as the smallest town in the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise, with just a few hundred residents. Civitella Alfedena's origins trace back to the medieval period, which is reflected in its architectural buildings, like a 14th-century tower and the Church of St. Nicholas. On arrival, visitors are greeted by narrow cobblestone streets, stone houses, and panoramic views of the lake and the surrounding mountains. The village's charm lies in its simplicity and authenticity, offering a glimpse into traditional Italian mountain life.
The best time to visit Civitella Alfedena is during the late spring and early autumn months, when the weather is mild and the natural surroundings are at their most vibrant. To reach the village, depart from Rome, the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy. Travelers can fly into Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino Airport approximately 113 miles away, and then rent a car to drive through the scenic landscapes of central Italy. Public transportation options are limited, making a car the most convenient mode of travel. Be sure to read up on what you need to know before driving in Italy as a tourist.
Explore the museums, wildlife, and scenic trails of Civitella Alfedena
A must-visit for nature lovers is the Museo del Lupo Appenninico, dedicated to the Apennine Wolf. This museum offers insights into the biology and conservation efforts surrounding this iconic species. Adjacent to the museum is the Area Faunistica del Lupo, a designated walking area where visitors can observe wolves up close from behind secure fencing.
For those who enjoy hiking, the village serves as a gateway to numerous trails within the Abruzzo National Park. One notable path is the Val di Rose trail, renowned for its breathtaking vistas and the chance to spot native wildlife such as chamois and deer. Beginning in Civitella Alfedena, the trail gradually ascends through a picturesque beech forest with stunning views of Lago di Barrea. The trail opens into the vast Monte Boccanera Valley, a prime spot to observe herds of chamois in their natural habitat. The route climbs to Cavuto Pass, offering breathtaking panoramas of the mountains and surrounding valleys. From here, hikers continue past the Forca Resuni refuge before descending into the Jannanghera Valley, following a mix of well-marked trails back to the starting point.
Within the village, the historic center invites exploration with its medieval architecture and charming alleys, like Castello Street, where you can see one of the city's oldest buildings, a 14th-century tower. One of the local churches, Chiesa di San Nicola, stands as a testament to the village's rich history and offers a peaceful retreat for contemplation.
Savor authentic mountain cuisine and find cozy accommodations
After a day of exploration, indulge in the local cuisine, which reflects the simple yet flavorful traditions in the Abruzzo region of Italy. A must-visit dining spot in Civitella Alfedena is Il Guado della Valle, a restaurant celebrated for its rustic charm and authentic dishes. One of their standouts is the Pappardelle al Cinghiale, a hearty fresh egg pasta served with a rich wild boar ragù sauce. The menu also offers a variety of other traditional dishes, like the antipasti featuring a selection of cured meats like prosciutto crudo, salami, and wild boar ham, paired with local cheeses such as pecorino made from sheep's milk. For foodies exploring the Abruzzo region, be sure to check out the lesser-known Italian town Chef Giada De Laurentiis visits for the best pasta.
For accommodations, consider staying at Casa Hotel Civitella, a family-run establishment located in the heart of the village. It offers comfortable rooms with modern amenities while preserving the traditional architecture of the area. Guests appreciate its central location, providing easy access to local attractions and scenic views of the surrounding mountains. The friendly hosts go the extra mile to make your stay special, offering excursion bookings, Nordic walking poles, and even packed lunches to keep you fueled for your adventure. You'll find comfortable accommodations ranging from just $54 for a cozy single room to $118 for a spacious suite with two beds.