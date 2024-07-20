The Lesser-Known Italian Town Chef Giada De Laurentiis Visits For The Best Pasta

When Giada De Laurentiis isn't at home, you might find her in Fara San Martino, enjoying hand-shaped pasta and basking in the green waters of the nearby nature preserve. The mountain spring water that runs through this town is the secret ingredient to its pasta's fame. Local producer Delverde says high-quality ingredients and the spring water from the Verde River "come together" to create what Laurentiis labels on her Giadzy website "the Italian capital of pasta." A popular chef and TV personality, Laurentiis was born in Rome and has embraced her Italian heritage throughout her esteemed culinary career — if she says Fara San Martino is a "must-visit for pasta lovers," then visit we shall.

Next time you head to Italy, avoid the crowds without missing any delicious pasta by following Laurentiis here. You'll come for the pasta but stay to explore the natural reserves and parks surrounding the town. Fara San Martino sits squarely in the Abruzzo region, backed up against the mountains of the gorgeous Majella National Park. Crystal-clear waters flow through pasta factories and springs just outside the town center, perfect for afternoon strolls and (of course) making world-class pasta. The town is three hours west of Rome (the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy), so spend a few days enjoying the Eternal City before zipping off to this area full of beautiful hikes, charming architecture, and locally sourced pasta.

