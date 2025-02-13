One Southern Coastal State Is The Best Place To Witness The Great Monarch Butterfly Migration

To behold the Monarch migration, you'll need to plan your trip at the peak of springtime between April and May when they're traveling back from the south. Unless you're planning to emerge from a cocoon and spread your wings to fly there, you should go ahead and book a flight into the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport (best to avoid the busiest airport in the world in Atlanta), which will land you in one of the state's prominent butterfly hubs.

While you shouldn't expect to be greeted by a sky of butterflies the moment you step out of the airport, the best time of day to look skyward is in the early morning or late afternoon. Since butterflies aren't particularly drawn to city buildings and other urban developments, you're more likely to find them fluttering over fields and gardens.

For a truly spectacular viewpoint, head to the Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge, where the migrating monarchs make their annual pit stop to rest and refuel. Situated on the sandy shores of the Atlantic, the sprawling island sanctuary is comprised of over 10,000 acres of flourishing natural habitats, marked by verdant trees and green gardens for the butterflies to feed upon. Entrance to the refuge is free and accessible during the daylight hours, but you will need to travel by boat. If you don't have your own, there are plenty of charter companies like Savannah Coastal Eco Tours that will take you there.