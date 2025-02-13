One Southern Coastal State Is The Best Place To Witness The Great Monarch Butterfly Migration
Each spring, a magnificent orange and black cloud moves across the North American sky, rising up from Mexico. It's no ordinary cloud, but a billowing of beautiful Monarch butterflies on their annual migration north. Traveling an impressive 3,000 miles, the majestic winged creatures can be seen at various points along their journey, including the famously peach-perfect state — that's also home to the south's largest wilderness area — Georgia.
If you wish to witness this otherworldly natural phenomenon, a magical retreat filled with millions of Monarchs is completely within reach. In Georgia, you'll find plenty of places to spot the butterflies on their migration path as they traverse over beloved cities like Savannah (the state's oldest city that's a walkable gem of lush gardens, Southern food, and picturesque streets), stopping over at wildlife sanctuaries full of lush gardens and milkweed. For an enchanting springtime vacation in the south, follow the Monarchs to Georgia.
Where and when to see the Monarchs in Georgia
To behold the Monarch migration, you'll need to plan your trip at the peak of springtime between April and May when they're traveling back from the south. Unless you're planning to emerge from a cocoon and spread your wings to fly there, you should go ahead and book a flight into the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport (best to avoid the busiest airport in the world in Atlanta), which will land you in one of the state's prominent butterfly hubs.
While you shouldn't expect to be greeted by a sky of butterflies the moment you step out of the airport, the best time of day to look skyward is in the early morning or late afternoon. Since butterflies aren't particularly drawn to city buildings and other urban developments, you're more likely to find them fluttering over fields and gardens.
For a truly spectacular viewpoint, head to the Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge, where the migrating monarchs make their annual pit stop to rest and refuel. Situated on the sandy shores of the Atlantic, the sprawling island sanctuary is comprised of over 10,000 acres of flourishing natural habitats, marked by verdant trees and green gardens for the butterflies to feed upon. Entrance to the refuge is free and accessible during the daylight hours, but you will need to travel by boat. If you don't have your own, there are plenty of charter companies like Savannah Coastal Eco Tours that will take you there.
Other spots to see butterflies in Georgia
Outside of the Savannah area, there are many spots to see Monarchs in Georgia, like the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. Residing about 230 miles west of Savannah in former President Jimmy Carter's hometown of Plains, the gorgeous trail of public gardens was lovingly co-founded by the former First Lady, creating natural habitats for the endangered Monarch population to thrive. The gardens are free to visit, and you can access a map on their website here, which includes the President and Mrs. Carter's Roadside Garden, a wonderland of luscious milkweed plants and colorful annuals flowers.
About 90 miles north of Plains, you can visit the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center. Home to over 1,000 winged beauties, the glass-ensconced conservatory features many Monarchs among a rainbow of other tropical butterfly species. To visit the Butterfly Center, you can purchase a general admission ticket to Callaway Gardens, which includes access to an array of attractions such as the vibrant Overlook Azalea Garden. Whether you're making a weekend of it, or just fluttering through, Georgia is the ideal destination for Monarch sightseeing in the spring.