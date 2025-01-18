The South's Largest Wilderness Area Is An Underrated Gator-Filled Paddling And Fishing Paradise

America's largest blackwater swamp is also the South's most expansive protected wilderness area. For paddlers and anglers, this remote waterscape offers a rare chance to escape the throngs of humanity and experience a truly wild country. The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, situated on the Georgia-Florida border near the town of Folkston, Georgia, gives visitors the opportunity to see what this lightly visited corner of the Southeast was like before European settlers arrived and changed the landscape altogether.

For kayakers, canoeists, and enterprising anglers, this underrated watery wilderness offers a chance to come face-to-face with some of the South's most charismatic wildlife. At any given time, there are more than 10,000 American alligators in Okefenokee, but visitors may also encounter black bears, river otters, and rare and protected birds, like red-cockaded woodpeckers and wood storks. Using the refuge's well-maintained water trails, anglers can pursue sunfish like flyers and warmouth, and they can tangle with more toothy targets, like chain pickerel and the prehistoric bowfin. Unlike other unique destinations in Georgia like Sapelo Island, a visit to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is a journey back in time to a swath of wilderness that, even today, remains largely intact.