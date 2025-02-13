Hidden Deep In Colorado's Rockies Is A Family Resort With Endless Unique Activities In Unmatched Scenery

The Fun Valley Family Resort has been a favorite among outdoorsy families in Colorado for almost 70 years. Located just over 5 miles southwest of South Fork and about four hours from the iconic destination of Telluride, deep within the Rocky Mountains, the resort offers campgrounds, log cabins, hotel rooms, and countless family-friendly outdoor adventures in unmatched scenery for its guests.

Fun Valley welcomes guests from late May until early September, and since the Rio Grande River courses through these mountains, the resort is the perfect destination to splash around in the Rockies. Guests at Fun Valley can partake in tubing or paddle-boating through the river's South Fork or the surrounding streams. Hiking, biking, and even horseback riding are available at this fun family resort. Extend your summer stay in Colorado at one of the best national parks to beat the heat in the Rocky Mountains.

The lodgings at Fun Valley range from campsites to rustic cabins, with prices ranging from $25 to $242 per night, depending on your accommodations. If you're flying in from outside of Colorado, the closest airport to South Fork is the San Luis Valley Regional Airport, 50 miles away from the town. The Denver and Albuquerque International Airports are also good options to consider, although both are farther away.