Hidden Deep In Colorado's Rockies Is A Family Resort With Endless Unique Activities In Unmatched Scenery
The Fun Valley Family Resort has been a favorite among outdoorsy families in Colorado for almost 70 years. Located just over 5 miles southwest of South Fork and about four hours from the iconic destination of Telluride, deep within the Rocky Mountains, the resort offers campgrounds, log cabins, hotel rooms, and countless family-friendly outdoor adventures in unmatched scenery for its guests.
Fun Valley welcomes guests from late May until early September, and since the Rio Grande River courses through these mountains, the resort is the perfect destination to splash around in the Rockies. Guests at Fun Valley can partake in tubing or paddle-boating through the river's South Fork or the surrounding streams. Hiking, biking, and even horseback riding are available at this fun family resort. Extend your summer stay in Colorado at one of the best national parks to beat the heat in the Rocky Mountains.
The lodgings at Fun Valley range from campsites to rustic cabins, with prices ranging from $25 to $242 per night, depending on your accommodations. If you're flying in from outside of Colorado, the closest airport to South Fork is the San Luis Valley Regional Airport, 50 miles away from the town. The Denver and Albuquerque International Airports are also good options to consider, although both are farther away.
Fun Valley Family Resort is a paradise for outdoor lovers with many activities
Colorado is certainly the best skiing destination in the U.S., but many other outdoor activities can be enjoyed here. At Fun Valley, you'll be able to go camping or hiking in a safe and family-friendly environment. Several of the resort's hiking routes are beginner-friendly light strolls that take you around the nearby parks, while other more advanced trails stretch through the lush scenery of the Rocky Mountains.
The roads around Fun Valley's parks are also great for biking or horseback riding. For those who enjoy moving their body, Fun Valley hosts street dancing sessions from May to August, and the resort also boasts a miniature golf course ready to be enjoyed by everyone in the family. Guests can also partake in several hiking excursions outside of the resort.
Other amenities at Fun Valley include a gift shop and grocery store, as well as the Fun Valley Grill — perfect for enjoying fresh hot dogs, sandwiches, and more. The Fun Valley Rec Hall is furnished with arcade games, pool tables, and activities, offering families the chance to meet other guests. Fun Valley also offers rentals for bicycles, boats, and inner tubes; plus, a laundromat is reserved solely for guests.
Lodgings at Fun Valley Family Resort
The resort offers 460 RV sites as well as 15 different campgrounds. All are equipped with electric hookups of up to 50 amps and have access to fresh water. In addition to an on-site internet café, the common areas have Wi-Fi and a television, as well. For those seeking more comfortable accommodations, Fun Valley offers several cabins to choose from, as well as small motel rooms.
Guests can choose between log cabins or smaller loft cabins. Both are equipped with beds, bathrooms, showers, kitchenettes, air conditioning, and heaters. Some cabins also have access to grills and fire pits. At the red top motels, you'll find small, cozy rooms fully equipped with bathrooms, showers, and kitchen areas.
Travel trailers are also available for booking. They are fully equipped with beds, small dining areas, and kitchenettes. The trailers are perfect for enjoying an outdoor adventure. Regardless of your lodging choice, Fun Valley is certainly a great place to enjoy Colorado's beautiful Rocky Mountains.