The Japanese City Called 'Little Kyoto' Is An Uncrowded Gem Full Of Gardens, Geishas, And Samurai History

Japan is a place that many wanderlusters dreams of visiting, and it's totally understandable. Travelers want to feel the energy of Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, stroll through the unique and walkable paradise of Yokohama, and witness the cherry blossoms in Kyoto. It's one of those rare destinations where every city feels like a must-see. But when Kyoto's charm starts to feel a little too big, Kanazawa — its quieter little sister — brings you its best bits without the noise. Often referred to as "Little Kyoto," this city doesn't shout for attention but deserves it. Kanazawa has all the elegance of Kyoto but none of the crowds.

During the Edo period, Kanazawa was the heart of the Kaga domain and soon expanded to become one of Japan's largest castle towns. The layout of the city revolved around its castle, with samurai living in the Nagamachi Samurai District. Meanwhile, Kanazawa was also home to growing geisha culture, particularly in the Higashi Chaya neighborhood. This area became known for its elegant two-story geisha houses, which stood out with their latticed facades and traditional interiors. Kanazawa's historical districts were able to escape major destruction during the wars, and much of their Edo-era architecture remains well preserved.

You won't have to worry too much about getting to Kanazawa. Fly into Komatsu Airport, which is 45 minutes away by car or an hour by train and bus. If you're in Tokyo, taking the Shinkansen bullet train is a bucket-list experience — you'll be soaring through Japan's stunning landscapes and arriving in just two and a half hours.