North Dakota's Chic Nordic-Inspired Boutique Hotel Offers Aesthetically Pleasing Lodging Downtown
When people think of North Dakota, their minds often drift to the rugged beauty of its badlands in Little Missouri State Park or the vast open plains that stretch for miles. While the state's natural landscapes are a draw for adventurous travelers, finding the right place to stay can be just as important as planning hikes, road trips, or city explorations. But what if your hotel was the main event? The Jasper Hotel in Fargo isn't just a place to rest — it's an experience so refined and inviting that you might just plan your whole trip around it.
Located in downtown Fargo – North Dakota's largest city and one full of intriguing attractions – the Jasper Hotel seamlessly blends Nordic minimalism with the warmth of the Great Plains. Fargo itself offers plenty to explore, from quirky local shops and art galleries to the famous Fargo Theatre's neon-lit marquee. A stay at Jasper Hotel enhances any visit, offering a contemporary yet cozy escape in the city's heart. In 2023, Midwest Living named it the Best Boutique Hotel in the Midwest. With 125 thoughtfully designed rooms ranging from sleek, modern classics to expansive suites with sweeping views — plus an on-site sauna — a celebrated restaurant, and a vast ballroom for special events, the Jasper Hotel is an immersion into Fargo's unique spirit.
Where Nordic elegance meets Fargo's heart
The Jasper Hotel is named after Jasper B. Chapin, one of Fargo's early mayors, and is a centerpiece of Block 9, a multi-use development designed to foster community pride and engagement. The 18-story tower, completed in 2021, includes office space, dining, and a vibrant public plaza. The hotel's design pays homage to both North Dakota's Nordic heritage and its sprawling prairies, balancing sleek Nordic aesthetics with natural, earthy warmth. The lobby, with its minimalist yet inviting decor, features wooden accents, modern lighting, and locally crafted art, while the gold, amber, and green color scheme throughout the hotel is a nod to the region's agricultural legacy.
Each of the guest rooms is a masterclass in contemporary comfort, offered in three levels: Classic, Deluxe, and Suite. Every room includes high-end toiletries, free WiFi, a private bar curated with regional flavors, and decor from local artisans. One guest on Tripadvisor said, "The decorations brought in a level of sophistication that allowed me to believe I was truly on a vacation get-away." For those seeking something luxurious, the Panoramic Studio Suite delivers — its floor-to-ceiling windows frame breathtaking views of downtown Fargo, making it a heavenly place to wake up.
Beyond the rooms, Jasper Hotel's amenities shine. The sauna — a Nordic classic — is open daily to all guests. On occasional Sundays, the hotel hosts guided sauna sessions featuring aromatherapy and meditation, elevating relaxation to an art form. Meanwhile, the hotel's on-site restaurant, Rosewild, is a Fargo dining destination in its own right. With a 4.4-star rating on OpenTable, it serves up refined Midwestern flavors from breakfast through dinner. OpenTable reviewer Erin raved, "Excellent food, drinks, service, and ambience." The brunch menu is a standout, with its pancakes receiving particularly high praise from guests.
Planning your Fargo escape at the Jasper Hotel
Reaching Jasper Hotel is a breeze, thanks to its prime downtown Fargo location. The city's Hector International Airport offers direct flights to several major U.S. cities, with connections available to most other cities. Once you arrive, the hotel is just a 10-minute drive from the airport, making it an easy and convenient stay. For those traveling by train, Amtrak's Empire Builder line provides service to Fargo from Chicago, Seattle, and other destinations. Rooms start around $190 per night for a King Classic, with Deluxe rooms starting at $230 and suites closer to $300 per night on Bookings.com.
To make the most of your stay, step right outside into Broadway Square, an active community space featuring live events year-round. In winter, visitors can rent skates and glide across the public ice rink, while summer transforms the space into a lively plaza with cooling interactive fountains. For those up for a road trip, a detour to Devils Lake is well worth it. Just under three hours from Fargo, this scenic destination is home to Grahams Island State Park, one of North Dakota's most beautiful state parks. Whether you're exploring the urban charm of Fargo or the state's vast outdoor beauty, Jasper Hotel ensures your stay is as memorable as the journey itself.