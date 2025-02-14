Iowa's Storybook City On The Mississippi River Has A Historic District With Great Food And Eclectic Shops

Small towns with Midwestern charisma are abundant in Iowa, like the underrated city of Dubuque with art and an award-winning museum as well as the charming town of LeClaire. Located on the banks of the Mississippi River, about an hour and a half from Cedar Rapids, this Iowa destination has riverfront beauty and historic charm. Those who visit LeClaire, which dates back to 1834, will be entranced by its charming scenery and 19th-century architecture. This is especially true of the Cody Road Historic District, which spans nine blocks and features a myriad of restaurants and shops that should not be missed.

One of these unmissable restaurants is La Ragazza Tuscan Kitchen & Bar. Specializing in Tuscan cuisine, this spot serves dishes like braised beef ragu and pappardelle and salmon with lemon cream sauce. Add a seasonal cocktail or wine to complement your meal. If you're looking for a casual spot, Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream next door offers unique heart-shaped pizza creations with flavors like chicken hot wing and BLT. If you're parched, head to the Green Tree Brewery on Libations Lane to have a refreshing beer or a cocktail as you enjoy spectacular views of the Mississippi River.

Before or after having a tasty meal or drink, make sure to check out the Cody Road Historic District's many eclectic shops. Treat yourself to a souvenir to remember your trip to LeClaire by at Aunt Hattie's Fanciful Emporium or Crafted QC. Both are open daily and offer one-of-a-kind gifts, accessories, and decor. All things considered, it's not far-fetched to describe LeClaire as a hidden gem with a big personality.