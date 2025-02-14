Iowa's Storybook City On The Mississippi River Has A Historic District With Great Food And Eclectic Shops
Small towns with Midwestern charisma are abundant in Iowa, like the underrated city of Dubuque with art and an award-winning museum as well as the charming town of LeClaire. Located on the banks of the Mississippi River, about an hour and a half from Cedar Rapids, this Iowa destination has riverfront beauty and historic charm. Those who visit LeClaire, which dates back to 1834, will be entranced by its charming scenery and 19th-century architecture. This is especially true of the Cody Road Historic District, which spans nine blocks and features a myriad of restaurants and shops that should not be missed.
One of these unmissable restaurants is La Ragazza Tuscan Kitchen & Bar. Specializing in Tuscan cuisine, this spot serves dishes like braised beef ragu and pappardelle and salmon with lemon cream sauce. Add a seasonal cocktail or wine to complement your meal. If you're looking for a casual spot, Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream next door offers unique heart-shaped pizza creations with flavors like chicken hot wing and BLT. If you're parched, head to the Green Tree Brewery on Libations Lane to have a refreshing beer or a cocktail as you enjoy spectacular views of the Mississippi River.
Before or after having a tasty meal or drink, make sure to check out the Cody Road Historic District's many eclectic shops. Treat yourself to a souvenir to remember your trip to LeClaire by at Aunt Hattie's Fanciful Emporium or Crafted QC. Both are open daily and offer one-of-a-kind gifts, accessories, and decor. All things considered, it's not far-fetched to describe LeClaire as a hidden gem with a big personality.
Visit the Buffalo Bill Museum and other activities in LeClaire
In between all the shopping, drinking, and dining in LeClaire, you'll want to squeeze in some time at the Buffalo Bill Museum. The famed folk hero, whose actual name was William Frederick Cody, was born in LeClaire, Iowa. In fact, this is how the Cody Road Historic District received its name. Without a doubt, the Buffalo Bill Museum is a must-visit. It has local artifacts and memorabilia on display that tell the story of Buffalo Bill and the history of the region. One highlight of the museum is the Lone Star, a steamboat built in 1868 that traversed the Mississippi River until 1967. Visitors can even explore the vessel. The Buffalo Bill Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from January to March and daily the rest of the year. Admission ranges from $1 to $5 per person.
After a visit to the museum, if you want to experience the Mighty Mississippi for yourself, take a 90-minute sightseeing cruise on the Riverboat Twilight which departs from the port in LeClaire. Sit back and relax as you immerse yourself in the beauty of this legendary body of water. Take into account that the Riverboat Twilight is a seasonal activity that is only available on certain days in late spring and summer. Reservations can be made in advance on the Riverboat Twilight's website. On that note, either season is a great time to visit LeClaire as you'll experience the city's best weather. Likewise, summer brings forth the annual TugFest. This epic celebration includes a game of tug-of-war across the Mississippi against the town of Port Byron, Illinois, which is located on the other side of the river from LeClaire.
Go treasure hunting in LeClaire's antique stores
Those who admire old and vintage items are in luck; LeClaire is home to several antique stores. Most notably, Antiques Archeology, which was featured in the long-running History series "American Pickers." As one individual on Google explained about the store, "Really enjoyed stopping in. It was fun to see a few items they collected on the show. Items are nicely displayed not jammed packed." In addition, reviewers say that merchandise from "American Pickers" is available for purchase. Another must-stop for collectors is Mississippi Cottage Antiques. Located in a stunning home that's over a century old, this shop has books, glassware, toys, and locally made items for sale throughout. Both Antiques Archeology and Mississippi Cottage Antiques are open daily. At Emily Found It, which is open Thursday to Monday, you can also shop for retro women's clothing and accessories.
All in all, visitors to LeClaire will adore its historic appeal as well as its shopping and dining opportunities. That said, LeClaire is less than a three hours' drive away from Madison, Wisconsin and Chicago, Illinois. If you're in the Midwest, LeClaire is just a road trip away. However, you do have the option to fly. Quad Cities International Airport (MLI) is about 25 minutes from LeClaire. In this charming town, you can choose to stay at a reliable chain hotel like the Holiday Inn Express Le Claire Riverfront-Davenport or go for a more local-style stay by finding a spot (or even a riverfront house) on Airbnb. For more overlooked Iowa destinations read about Waterloo, an artsy Midwest hub of local restaurants and Ames, the artsy college city that boasts an award-winning garden and Main Street.