Why Flight Attendants May Not Let You Change Seats (Even When The Plane Is Almost Empty)
When booking a flight, selecting the right seat is important. You can pay for extra space for your legs or choose the aisle seat, which is best if you need to get up and down frequently. If you plan on having a good nap or trying to get some work done, you may choose the window. You might even be one of those rare fliers who actually likes the middle seat. However, if you don't get the spot you prefer, or you happen to see some seats free in another row, you may want to change. That's especially true if the plane is almost empty and that free row you could stretch out in is calling your name. However, you may not be allowed, even if it seems like there are seats aplenty. That's because you could be throwing the weight balance off in the plane.
It sounds strange, but it's true. There is a lot of math involved, but when a plane takes off, weight distribution needs to be optimal to fly safely. Generally the plane is balanced between passengers, luggage, cargo, and fuel. However, the fewer people and luggage on board, the more the balance needs to be maintained. In fact, in some cases, you may be asked by a flight attendant to move from the seat you actually selected to create a better balance.
Balance on the plane and other reasons not to move without permission
Flight attendants sometimes do a weight and balance check before a flight. If you are asked to move to balance out weight, don't take it personally. It's not about your own personal weight, as passenger weight is generally estimated and not specific to each person. It may have to do with the seat you're in, and if it's a really empty flight, they may have to balance things out so the plane isn't tail or nose heavy. In rare cases, they may even have to use ballast like sandbags or blocks to distribute things evenly.
There are a few other reasons you shouldn't try to move your seat without getting a flight attendant's permission first. First, the boarding process may not be complete, and there can be late arrivals to whom the empty seats are assigned. Also, the empty seats you're seeing may be in a higher price tier, like ones with more legroom. If you didn't pay for it, you aren't entitled to sit there. Sometimes a passenger exchange, where you trade seats with someone may be allowed, even on a less-than-full flight, but it's still important to ask permission. If you're feeling uncomfortable where you are, you can let the flight attendant know. (If you're a nervous flier, or you may need extra attention from the flight attendants, the best seats are near the galley where you're close to them.) Finally, if you and your family are split up, the flight attendants may be able to make accommodations for you. Again, let them know.