A National Park In Curaçao Is A Coastal Wonderland Of Awe-Inspiring Sea Caves, Cliffs, And Clear Waters
Curaçao, an island paradise in the Caribbean north of Venezuela, is best known for its vibrant culture, crystal-clear waters, and Dutch-influenced architecture. From the colorful homes of its underrated capital, Willemstad, to the island's southern coast, there's plenty of tropical beauty to be found on Curaçao. But the island's rugged north coast has its own wonders — none more breathtaking than Shete Boka National Park. This wild, wind-swept expanse is where the Caribbean meets the cliffs, creating a spectacle of crashing waves, hidden sea caves, and rocky inlets. The park's jagged coastline is not only visually striking but also serves as a critical nesting ground for endangered sea turtles.
Shete Boka National Park is a must-see for nature lovers visiting Curaçao. The park is home to about 10 pocket bays, each with its own unique landscape and geological formations. To get there, you'll likely need to fly into Curaçao International Airport. If you're relying on public transit, the Willemstad-Otrabanda Bus connects Willemstad to the park in about 1.5 hours. By car, the drive from the airport is about 40 to 50 minutes. Entry costs $15 per adult, and once inside, visitors can either drive along the two designated car routes or hike the scenic foot trails to explore the park's wonders up close.
The unique pocket bays of Shete Boka National Park
The defining feature of Shete Boka National Park is its series of small bays, or bokas, that have been carved into the island's limestone cliffs over thousands of years. These inlets are a vital nesting site for three species of sea turtles: hawksbill, loggerhead, and green turtles. Four of the bokas feature designated viewing platforms where visitors can observe these incredible creatures as they return to the shore to lay their eggs. The best time to see the turtles is from May to December, when the nesting season is in full swing.
One of the park's most famous inlets is Boka Tabla, the first boka you'll encounter upon entering. It's known for its massive underground cavern, where waves thunderously crash into the rock, sending sea spray into the air. A wooden staircase leads you to the edge of the cave, allowing you to stand up close as the tides roar in and out. West of Boka Tabla is Boka Wandomi, another breathtaking inlet known for its limestone bluffs and natural bridge. Visitors can take stone stairs up to the bridge's vantage point for an incredible panoramic view.
Boka Kalki, farther along the coast, is a quieter inlet with a rocky beach where crabs scuttle across the sand. While the waves here are too powerful for swimming, the scenery alone makes it a worthwhile stop. Meanwhile, Boka Pistol is one of the most thrilling bokas in the park. This inlet gets its name from the explosive sound created when waves forcefully rush through a narrow rock blowhole, sending water shooting skyward like a cannon blast. Standing on the viewing platform, visitors can feel the rumbling energy of the sea beneath their feet as each wave detonates against the rocks.
Trails and tips for exploring Shete Boka National Park
For those who want to experience the park beyond its scenic viewpoints, two walking trails provide an up-close look at Shete Boka's striking landscapes, each taking about an hour. The Boka Wandomi Trail follows the rugged coastline and leads to the natural bridge. For a slightly more challenging trek, the Boka Pistol Trail leads to the dramatic blowhole. Along the trails, hikers may spot sea turtles basking in the sun or vibrant iguanas darting between the rocks. Since the park's landscape is exposed and windswept, hikers should come prepared. Bring plenty of water, as the heat can be intense. Wear sturdy shoes with good grip — the rocks near the bokas can be slippery. Sunscreen, a hat (one that won't fly away), and breathable clothing are also smart to bring.
For a bite to eat, there's a small food shack near Boka Tabla, and restrooms are available at the visitor's center. If you're craving a more substantial meal, the nearby town of Sabana Westpunt has plenty of excellent Caribbean dining options. Make sure to try iguana stew, a local delicacy made with the most plentiful reptiles on the island.
Alternatively, travelers can return to Willemstad, where some of the best restaurants to try on a first visit to Curaçao serve fresh seafood, island-inspired dishes, and Dutch-Caribbean fusion cuisine. For those looking to extend their stay in Curaçao, upscale seekers might consider Baoase Luxury Resort, a top-rated luxury Caribbean resort. Whether you stay for a weekend or a week, Shete Boka National Park serves up an exciting, salt-sprayed dose of Curaçao's wilder side.