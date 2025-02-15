A National Park In Curaçao Is A Coastal Wonderland Of Awe-Inspiring Sea Caves, Cliffs, And Clear Waters

The defining feature of Shete Boka National Park is its series of small bays, or bokas, that have been carved into the island's limestone cliffs over thousands of years. These inlets are a vital nesting site for three species of sea turtles: hawksbill, loggerhead, and green turtles. Four of the bokas feature designated viewing platforms where visitors can observe these incredible creatures as they return to the shore to lay their eggs. The best time to see the turtles is from May to December, when the nesting season is in full swing.

One of the park's most famous inlets is Boka Tabla, the first boka you'll encounter upon entering. It's known for its massive underground cavern, where waves thunderously crash into the rock, sending sea spray into the air. A wooden staircase leads you to the edge of the cave, allowing you to stand up close as the tides roar in and out. West of Boka Tabla is Boka Wandomi, another breathtaking inlet known for its limestone bluffs and natural bridge. Visitors can take stone stairs up to the bridge's vantage point for an incredible panoramic view.

Boka Kalki, farther along the coast, is a quieter inlet with a rocky beach where crabs scuttle across the sand. While the waves here are too powerful for swimming, the scenery alone makes it a worthwhile stop. Meanwhile, Boka Pistol is one of the most thrilling bokas in the park. This inlet gets its name from the explosive sound created when waves forcefully rush through a narrow rock blowhole, sending water shooting skyward like a cannon blast. Standing on the viewing platform, visitors can feel the rumbling energy of the sea beneath their feet as each wave detonates against the rocks.