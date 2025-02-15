The Cayman Islands' Family-Friendly Paradise Is A Walkable Waterfront Town With Luxury Retail

Family-friendly vacations don't have to be average or boring, and Camana Bay is proof. This waterfront town in the Cayman Islands is where flair and fun go hand in hand. If paradise had a town square, it would look a lot like this. Spanning 685 acres of shopping, dining, and entertainment, Camana Bay radiates with the right kind of spark. Think luxury, laid-back energy, and just enough excitement to keep everyone smiling — it feels like a Caribbean playground for the whole gang to enjoy. And with countless activities and walkable charm, you'll know that the Cayman Islands just raised the bar for family-friendly destinations.

The development of Camana Bay began in 1995 when Ken Dart purchased the West Indian Club property and more than 200 acres of land. His vision was to create something new for the island. After years of design, the very first building — Cayman International School — opened its doors to the public. Since then, Camana Bay has only grown with more shops, offices, and restaurants, boasting some of the best things to do in the Cayman Islands.

Getting to Camana Bay is a breeze, no matter how you're traveling. Fly into Owen Roberts International Airport, which is just a short 10-minute drive away. If you already live in the Cayman Islands, take a 25-minute walk from Seven Mile Beach, and you'll get to the center in no time. Those driving from George Town can arrive in under 10 minutes, with plenty of free parking around. Coming by boat? You can dock at the Camana Bay Harbour for free or just take the ferry. Once you're there, all you need is your feet to show you around — and maybe a couple of rides on the Camana Bus electric shuttle.