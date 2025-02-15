The Cayman Islands' Family-Friendly Paradise Is A Walkable Waterfront Town With Luxury Retail
Family-friendly vacations don't have to be average or boring, and Camana Bay is proof. This waterfront town in the Cayman Islands is where flair and fun go hand in hand. If paradise had a town square, it would look a lot like this. Spanning 685 acres of shopping, dining, and entertainment, Camana Bay radiates with the right kind of spark. Think luxury, laid-back energy, and just enough excitement to keep everyone smiling — it feels like a Caribbean playground for the whole gang to enjoy. And with countless activities and walkable charm, you'll know that the Cayman Islands just raised the bar for family-friendly destinations.
The development of Camana Bay began in 1995 when Ken Dart purchased the West Indian Club property and more than 200 acres of land. His vision was to create something new for the island. After years of design, the very first building — Cayman International School — opened its doors to the public. Since then, Camana Bay has only grown with more shops, offices, and restaurants, boasting some of the best things to do in the Cayman Islands.
Getting to Camana Bay is a breeze, no matter how you're traveling. Fly into Owen Roberts International Airport, which is just a short 10-minute drive away. If you already live in the Cayman Islands, take a 25-minute walk from Seven Mile Beach, and you'll get to the center in no time. Those driving from George Town can arrive in under 10 minutes, with plenty of free parking around. Coming by boat? You can dock at the Camana Bay Harbour for free or just take the ferry. Once you're there, all you need is your feet to show you around — and maybe a couple of rides on the Camana Bus electric shuttle.
Enjoy the best of entertainment in this lively town
There's no shortage of fun things to do at Camana Bay, no matter what floats your boat. For starters, this town has five gorgeous courtyards where you can kick back and soak in the island vibe. Cool off by Jasmine Court's fountains or take a little break from the scorching sun in Canella Court. Those who seek a quiet retreat can make their way to the infinity pool at Gardenia Court or simply listen to the soothing sounds of water in Cassia Court. Whatever you do, make sure to check out the island's largest public courtyard, Heliconia.
When you're not unwinding at the courtyards, Camana Bay Harbour is the place to be. Whether you're watching the sunrise, taking a boat ride, or getting your feet wet, there's something for every family member. You can book a kayak tour, go on a sailing trip, or simply stroll by the water. And if you want to splash around, Camana Bay has multiple fountains that help you and your kids beat the heat. The majestic water features on the Crescent shoot up 30 feet high, drawing in crowds who like the refreshing mist.
When you want a bird's-eye view of the island, ride up the 75-foot Observation Tower for unbeatable panoramas of Grand Cayman. Those who are into passive traveling can pop into the Camana Bay Cinema — the only movie theater on the island — to catch the latest blockbuster with a caramel popcorn in one hand and a large, fizzy drink in the other.
Retail therapy is a must in Camana Bay
The best feeling in the world is walking with shopping bags in hand, sunglasses on, and palm trees lining the streets — and that's what "shop 'til you drop" means in Camana Bay. The vibrant island will have you yearning for a more colorful wardrobe, so swing by Forever Summer for a chic selection of women's fashion. From unique accessories to boho knit dresses, this is where you'll find new pieces to upgrade your closet. Or, head to Amé to browse the racks full of curated brands for men and women. Whether you're looking for fitness apparel, resort clothing, or bold accessories, expect top brands like Rails, Cleobella, and Molton Brown.
If you're hunting for the best sunglasses, check out De Sunglass Man. With designer brands like Maui Jim, Ray-Ban, Gucci, and Prada, you'll find stylish shades and accessories that add the final touch to your look. Don't forget the classics like Pandora for a new charm, Red's Emporium for water sports attire, Sand Angels for statement-making swimwear, and a variety of other stores to complete your shopping spree.
When you've experienced it all at Camana Bay, there's even more waiting for you beneath the surface. Grand Cayman offers some of the best snorkeling in the world. Get your own snorkeling gear to view vibrant coral reefs, encounter sea turtles, and swim with stingrays.