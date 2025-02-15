A Backroads Route Right Through Florida's Everglades Offers Uncrowded And Up-Close Wildlife Views

South Florida's Everglades National Park is a singular place and one of America's most endangered national parks. At one time, the Everglades ecosystems — famously called the River of Grass by environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas –covered the southern third of the Florida peninsula, including everything south from Lake Kissimmee to the Florida Keys. But draining the "swamp" with canals and flood controls to produce dry land for development and agriculture choked the Everglades, and there are now only a few places where you can glimpse it as it once was.

Most tourists head for one of the two main entrances to Everglades National Park. One leads to the southern tip of Florida, a journey along the 40-mile-long Park Road to a small settlement on Florida Bay — a spot with both wild alligators and crocodiles. The other is at Shark Valley on Tamiami Trail. However, the sights and sounds of the Everglades cannot be contained within the park boundaries, and there are plenty of other spots in the area to glimpse the native flora and fauna if you know where to look.

A road trip along U.S. Highway 41, known as the Tamiami Trail since it was the first to cut across the Everglades and connect Tampa and Miami, provides many opportunities to explore the Glades up close. Big Cypress National Preserve, the quiet and lesser-known neighbor to Everglades National Park, offers numerous pull-offs, boardwalks, trails, and scenic drives to explore. The best of those drives is called the Loop Road, a sometimes-paved and sometimes-not route that winds through cypress strands and hardwood hammocks, far away from tourist crowds — and even farther from civilization.