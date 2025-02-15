A Quirky Downtown Mississippi Street With A Colorful Caribbean Look Offers Eclectic Shops And Food
When planning a trip to Mississippi, you may assume that you'll find all the action along the Gulf Coast. After all, cities like Gulfport and Biloxi get most of the tourists, and the white sand beaches beckon most travelers to flock to their shores. However, the rest of the Magnolia State is full of small towns and hidden gems that look just as picturesque as anything you'd find along the coastline. Case in point is Yazoo City, home to one of the most colorful main streets in the South.
Yazoo City is situated between the capital, Jackson, to the south and the historic lakefront city of Greenville to the northwest. Although the town is not along the banks of the mighty Mississippi, it is next to the river of the same name (Yazoo River). And although it doesn't look like much on the map, it's full of southern charm and quirkiness you really can't find anywhere else. So if you want another spot in Mississippi to add to your bucket list, Yazoo City is ready and waiting for your arrival.
The story behind Yazoo City Main Street
If you were to take a stroll along Main Street in Yazoo City, you'd marvel at the pastel-colored buildings all in a row. Similarly, the city itself has had something of a colorful past, although it hasn't always been as bright and positive. Yazoo City was founded in 1824, although at that time, it was known as Hannan's Bluff. By 1830, it was incorporated as the city of Manchester, and then the name changed again in 1841 to Yazoo City.
As with most other Southern cities, Yazoo City was rocked by the Civil War. Union troops secured the Yazoo River and raided the city multiple times, even burning down the beautiful city hall before the war ended. Postwar, Yazoo bounced back with a robust cotton trade until the boll weevil decimated crops and ruined the economy.
Nonetheless, Yazooans (as residents are called) persevered and thrived into the new century. Then, a fire tore through much of downtown in 1904. Although the town was quick to rebuild, it was never quite as vibrant as it was before the fire. That is, until the early 2000s when the city council recommended that businesses and buildings along Main Street be painted in bright pastel colors. The idea was to capture the spirit of the Caribbean and infuse the street with some new life. That spirit continues to this day, making for a historic and unique photo opportunity.
Planning a visit to Yazoo City Main Street in Mississippi
The best way to reach Yazoo City (if you don't already live in the area) is to fly into Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, rent a car, and drive about an hour northwest. Alternatively, if you want to experience more of Mississippi and see the mighty river, you can fly into one of Mississippi's oldest cities, Vicksburg, and drive about an hour northeast.
Once you're in Yazoo City, you can stay at The Main Street Hotel, which is in the heart of the color-coordinated district, meaning you can practically walk to wherever you need to go. At the time of this writing, the hotel is affordable, at about $100 or less per night for most of its rooms. The colorful buildings stretch from Bridge Street in the south to Broadway Street in the north (about three full city blocks).
As you walk, you can stop into spots like Temptation Seafood (great for crab boils), the Downtown Marketplace (a sea of souvenirs and unique items), Tom's on Main (a casual sit-down restaurant), or Anderson's Jewelry (next to the Main Street Hotel). Although the street isn't as vibrant and bustling as other Southern cities' main streets, it still retains much of its small-town charm where people are friendly and eager to show you a good time.