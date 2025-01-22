A Lakefront Mississippi City Offers An Ideal Weekend Getaway With Fabulous Food, Art & Attractions

If you're planning a vacation to Mississippi, you may assume that all the best spots are along the Gulf Coast (aka, the "secret coast" of luxury resorts and shops). However, don't forget that Mississippi also borders the river of the same name, which weaves along its western edge like a snake. The Mississippi River is full of some fantastic small towns and cities, including the hidden gem that is Greenville.

Nestled in the middle of the Magnolia State with Arkansas on the other side, Greenville is both a riverfront and lakefront town. As you look at the map, you'll notice a strip of water known as Lake Ferguson sitting next to the river. What's even more interesting is that in this section Mississippi and Arkansas both claim land on either side of the river, creating something of a yin-yang configuration. Oddly enough, if you cross Lake Ferguson, you'll be in Arkansas, but then you'll be in Mississippi again before you reach the river.

But geographical oddities are not the only reason to put Greenville on your travel itinerary. This fabulous town has a lot to offer, from world-class cuisine to casinos to art galleries. Much like other hidden gems in the state (like one of Mississippi's oldest city full of arts and outdoor recreation), Greenville has more than meets the eye.