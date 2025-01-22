A Lakefront Mississippi City Offers An Ideal Weekend Getaway With Fabulous Food, Art & Attractions
If you're planning a vacation to Mississippi, you may assume that all the best spots are along the Gulf Coast (aka, the "secret coast" of luxury resorts and shops). However, don't forget that Mississippi also borders the river of the same name, which weaves along its western edge like a snake. The Mississippi River is full of some fantastic small towns and cities, including the hidden gem that is Greenville.
Nestled in the middle of the Magnolia State with Arkansas on the other side, Greenville is both a riverfront and lakefront town. As you look at the map, you'll notice a strip of water known as Lake Ferguson sitting next to the river. What's even more interesting is that in this section Mississippi and Arkansas both claim land on either side of the river, creating something of a yin-yang configuration. Oddly enough, if you cross Lake Ferguson, you'll be in Arkansas, but then you'll be in Mississippi again before you reach the river.
But geographical oddities are not the only reason to put Greenville on your travel itinerary. This fabulous town has a lot to offer, from world-class cuisine to casinos to art galleries. Much like other hidden gems in the state (like one of Mississippi's oldest city full of arts and outdoor recreation), Greenville has more than meets the eye.
A brief overview of Greenville, Mississippi
If you were to travel back in time and ask someone in Mississippi where Greenville is, you may get three different answers. Beyond sharing a bizarre border with Arkansas, this town has been in three locations throughout history. The first Greenville was located near the town of Natchez, but it didn't survive much past the Revolutionary War. The second Greenville was located close to where it stands today, but it burned down during the Civil War. Since the residents had to rebuild anyway, they chose the highest point along the Mississippi River.
Given its proximity to the river, flooding used to be a common problem for the city, with the first major flood occurring in 1890. It wasn't until 1927 and the Great Mississippi River Flood that the government stepped in to shore up defenses in Greenville (among other cities affected by the flood) thanks to the passage of the Flood Control Act of 1928, which has helped the city thrive to this day. You can learn more about the 1927 flood and the rest of the city's history at the Greenville History Museum.
What to do over a weekend getaway in Greenville
When planning a weekend trip to Greenville, you can curate your itinerary in a few different ways to maximize your fun. First, the Mississippi is America's best river cruise destination, so you can take advantage and visit Greenville as part of a cruise ship package (like the one offered by American Cruise Lines).
Second, you can take a food tour of the city. Greenville is often considered the "heart and soul of the Mississippi Delta," and it has a fantastic selection of cuisine. Some notable highlights include Sherman's at South Main (a Greenville institution since 1947), Doe's Eat Place (a food truck and cafe), Freddie's Barbecue, and Downtown Grille (a fantastic steakhouse near the lake).
If you're looking for some fun attractions between meals, you can absorb some culture at the Leyser Art Gallery, make your own art at Meechie's Girlz Paint Sip & Karaoke, or look at the artistic history of Greenville at the E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center. If you want something a bit riskier, you can always head up to the Tropicana Casino and try your luck at the slot machines or electronic table games.