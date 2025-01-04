The Arts And Outdoor Recreation Combine In One Of Mississippi's Oldest Cities With Historic Charm

Scattered throughout the United States' eastern region are pockets of preserved history. Antiquated buildings wear their 200-plus years proudly, and relics of a time long since past are on display for all to see and admire. It's in these towns and cities, like the scenic historic treasure of St. Mary's City, that the 18th-century USA still lives, its stories told by history enthusiasts and educators. Vicksburg is one such relic of the over 240-year-old nation, but while the makings of the Mississippi city we know today were established in 1811, nearly 100 years of history predates founder Newitt Vick's arrival to the area.

Today, Vicksburg is a contemporary city that continues to thrive on progress while still maintaining a link to its past. While its history draws curious travelers, particularly due to the National Military Park, it's the area's arts and entertainment scene that has been vital to the city's heartbeat. Art lovers can find a selection of galleries and an entire floodwall adorned with murals depicting Vicksburg's development over the years. Meanwhile, casinos play to the risk-takers, and the downtown district caters to virtually everyone with its assortment of boutiques, eateries, and museums.

The foundation of the United States we live in today may have been laid by cities like Vicksburg and sites like a seemingly simple farmhouse in North Carolina, but there's more to this charming municipality on the edge of the Mississippi River than just some fascinating artifacts that have survived centuries and the stories directly tied to them.