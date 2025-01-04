The Arts And Outdoor Recreation Combine In One Of Mississippi's Oldest Cities With Historic Charm
Scattered throughout the United States' eastern region are pockets of preserved history. Antiquated buildings wear their 200-plus years proudly, and relics of a time long since past are on display for all to see and admire. It's in these towns and cities, like the scenic historic treasure of St. Mary's City, that the 18th-century USA still lives, its stories told by history enthusiasts and educators. Vicksburg is one such relic of the over 240-year-old nation, but while the makings of the Mississippi city we know today were established in 1811, nearly 100 years of history predates founder Newitt Vick's arrival to the area.
Today, Vicksburg is a contemporary city that continues to thrive on progress while still maintaining a link to its past. While its history draws curious travelers, particularly due to the National Military Park, it's the area's arts and entertainment scene that has been vital to the city's heartbeat. Art lovers can find a selection of galleries and an entire floodwall adorned with murals depicting Vicksburg's development over the years. Meanwhile, casinos play to the risk-takers, and the downtown district caters to virtually everyone with its assortment of boutiques, eateries, and museums.
The foundation of the United States we live in today may have been laid by cities like Vicksburg and sites like a seemingly simple farmhouse in North Carolina, but there's more to this charming municipality on the edge of the Mississippi River than just some fascinating artifacts that have survived centuries and the stories directly tied to them.
Preserving The Key to the South
Vicksburg's National Military Park, a part of the National Park Service (NPS), isn't just one site; it's a collection of locations and memorials dedicated to the city's role in the nation's conflicts, specifically the Vicksburg Campaign during the Civil War. Remnants of the USS Cairo illustrate how the Navy aided in the fight for the city, while the resilient structure of Pemberton's Headquarters offers a look at where the Confederates planned their defense. There are also several spots where you can pay respect to the fallen, like the Vicksburg National Cemetery, where more than 17,000 veterans lie, and the 22 memorials scattered throughout the park.
Once dubbed the "key" to ending the Civil War by President Abraham Lincoln, an idea echoed by Confederate President Jefferson Davis, Vicksburg hosted Confederate and Union armies as they came to a head. The city's importance cannot be overstated, even today, as both Lincoln and Davis were correct in their assumption — that a defeat at the city would end the war — and when the Union took the city, the Confederates were all but defeated. Knowing the stakes makes it easier to appreciate the work of the NPS in preserving these sites and stories.
The Civil War tends to loom over the history gracing Vicksburg's timeline, so other historic sites in the area, like that of the French-built Fort St. Pierre, originally erected in 1719, offer visitors an interesting look at the country's story before the colonies started spreading their influence.
Arts and entertainment abound in Vicksburg
A visit to Vicksburg isn't just about the history, however. You should also take a day or two to explore the contemporary culture that's developed over the years. Four casinos have become major attractors, particularly the Ameristar Casino, which is housed within a riverboat on the Mississippi. But just like Las Vegas, Vicksburg is far more than just a casino city, with plenty to do that caters to families and travelers who are less inclined to sit at a slot machine.
For outdoor lovers, several parks offer a relaxing vibe. According to AllTrails, there are only five prominent hiking trails in the city, and most of them cut through the National Military Park. If you don't want to take it easy and have money to burn through, then the history lessons can wait a bit while you take a day to explore downtown Vicksburg and its varied collection of shops and retailers. Grab souvenirs for the family, browse through aisles full of interesting items, and stop in to see if the local art scene offers a piece you just have to hang on your wall or display on your shelf. And if the downtown district doesn't have what you're looking for, maybe the Vicksburg Mall or the Plaza at Vicksburg will.
You can also spend a day at Clear Creek Golf Club, grab a bite at a local favorite like the Main Street Market, or simply shop until your suitcase is full. Just be sure to set aside time to embark on a journey into the nation's past as well.