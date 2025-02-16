Ditch Tampa Crowds At A Nearby Small Florida City Best Known As An 'Adventure-Lover's Paradise'
Manatees, mermaids, and miles of walkable trails — it's the perfect way to escape the city crowds and lose yourself in Florida's natural beauty. If you're an adventure lover or visiting Tampa, consider spending a day — or a few – in nearby Brooksville, dubbed an "adventure-lover's paradise" by Visit Florida. The town charms visitors with brick-paved roads, grand live oaks draped in Spanish moss, and well-preserved historic mansions. The surrounding area includes beautiful bodies of water, birding hot spots, and, of course, plenty of fresh seafood options.
Located about 50 miles north of Tampa, Brooksville is easy to get to for a getaway. The best way to reach Brooksville is by flying into Tampa International Airport, which is consistently ranked among the top U.S. airports for travel and dining, renting a car, and driving up I-275 and I-75 for about an hour.
With average winter temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 70s and a mild spring and fall, it's never a bad time to visit. Summertime can be warm and humid, but with all of the lakes in the area, you can cool off and enjoy time on the water. Brooksville's proximity to accessible water is a major draw for visitors. After all, there are more than 20 lakes in the area for fishing, swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more.
Water adventures under the sun near Brooksville
In addition to Brooksville's natural beauty, the quaint town is near attractions like Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, a one-of-a-kind Florida state park featuring live mermaid performances. The aquatic show has been a staple since the 1940s, featuring an underwater theater where visitors can watch mermaids perform synchronized routines in the crystal-clear spring. If you're visiting in the summer, be sure to arrive early — this popular attraction fills up fast.
You can easily spend an entire day in Weeki Wachee, paddleboarding, kayaking, and swimming in the pristine waters of the park's namesake spring. According to Florida State Parks, more than 100 million gallons of water bubble up from the namesake spring, enough to fill 150 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This is also a place you'll want to go in the winter, during manatee season. These gentle creatures spend their days in the warmer waters of the spring and are a sight to see. If you don't see the manatees here, Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station is another opportunity to see them for free.
Another unique experience here is scalloping, which can be done as a group or with a guide. Using a mask and snorkel, you'll dive into the water to find the tasty shellfish. You get to eat what you catch — either by cooking it yourself or bringing it to a local restaurant that participates in the "You Hook-We Cook" program in Hernando Beach or Weeki Wachee. Plan to visit between July and September to enjoy this fun adventure.
Year-round fun in Brooksville
To celebrate 75 years of the mermaid shows at Weeki Wachee, the town launched the Florida Mermaid Trail, a must-do for visitors. Thirty mermaid statues are scattered throughout downtown Brooksville, waiting to be discovered. Each statue is placed near a historic site or landmark, offering a fun way to explore the city's rich history as you stroll.
Along the way, you can stop to shop and dine, making the experience even more enjoyable. History buffs will want to spend time taking the town's "TourBVL" trek through the main streets to learn more about the buildings dating back to the late 1800s. QR codes are available throughout the community to help tell the stories of each site's original purpose and evolution over time.
If hiking and biking are on your vacation list, Brooksville has you covered. Start your adventure at the 1885 Brooksville Train Depot — another excellent spot to catch up on history. The depot is in its original location, and the former train tracks are now the Good Neighbor Trail. The trail itself is 10 miles, but you can also use it as a launching point for the 250-mile Coast-to-Coast Trail, a continuous paved path from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean.