Ditch Tampa Crowds At A Nearby Small Florida City Best Known As An 'Adventure-Lover's Paradise'

Manatees, mermaids, and miles of walkable trails — it's the perfect way to escape the city crowds and lose yourself in Florida's natural beauty. If you're an adventure lover or visiting Tampa, consider spending a day — or a few – in nearby Brooksville, dubbed an "adventure-lover's paradise" by Visit Florida. The town charms visitors with brick-paved roads, grand live oaks draped in Spanish moss, and well-preserved historic mansions. The surrounding area includes beautiful bodies of water, birding hot spots, and, of course, plenty of fresh seafood options.

Located about 50 miles north of Tampa, Brooksville is easy to get to for a getaway. The best way to reach Brooksville is by flying into Tampa International Airport, which is consistently ranked among the top U.S. airports for travel and dining, renting a car, and driving up I-275 and I-75 for about an hour.

With average winter temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 70s and a mild spring and fall, it's never a bad time to visit. Summertime can be warm and humid, but with all of the lakes in the area, you can cool off and enjoy time on the water. Brooksville's proximity to accessible water is a major draw for visitors. After all, there are more than 20 lakes in the area for fishing, swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more.