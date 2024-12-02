The Florida Airport That Is Considered The Best In The Country For Travel And Food
You may not think of an airport as anything more than a place to pass through while rushing to catch a flight. However, there are some airports out there that might make you rethink that. One, in particular, is the Tampa International Airport in Florida, which travel pro Samantha Brown calls her favorite airport in the world. Whether you're going to see friends and family, plan to catch some thrills on the hybrid roller coaster in Tampa's Busch Gardens, or visit the nearby Fort De Soto and its pretty beaches, you might want to set aside a little extra time in your itinerary for the airport.
In fact, Tampa International Airport (TPA) was named the best large airport and best airport for dining in the USA Today 2024 10Best Readers' Choice poll. This airport boasts some unique, high-quality amenities, like incredible public art installations and a 6-foot-tall fish tank created by the team from the TV series "Tanked." Not to mention, the 21-foot-tall pink flamingo nicknamed Phoebe, the attached Tampa Airport Marriott for layovers and an easy rest, and even parking spots that can be pre-booked — TPA has it all.
Florida's Tampa International Airport served almost 24 million passengers in 2023, and the number is only continuing to grow. This airport transforms a place you'd usually rush through into one where you'll actually want to relax and enjoy your time. Plus, the food options are fantastic, as the recent award tells us — and there is even more to do here than you might imagine.
What the Tampa International Airport has to offer
Even if you're not scheduled to fly in and out of Tampa International Airport, you may want to set up an airport tour if you're in Florida. Yes, you read that correctly. You can set up free tours on their website, including self-guided tours, a public art tour, and an airport history tour, all of which are offered every day of the week, depending on availability (with a minimum of five people). You can even book a scavenger hunt for kids. If you need help, the information kiosk is open from 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Level 3 in the Main Terminal. (You can download airport maps here.) In fact, if you're traveling with kids, the airport can even allow you to pack less. They have a place to rent items like car seats, high chairs, beach items, and other family-friendly travel items, so you won't have to pack them with you.
However, where the Tampa International Airport really shines is in the food department. In fact, one restaurant there, Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria, was named (in the same USA Today poll) the sixth-best grab-and-go food spot, where you can get made-to-order pizzas. The airport also offers Burger 21 and Goody Goody for burgers and fries, a Hard Rock Cafe, Four Green Fields (for beer and Irish fare), Chick-fil-A, Cigar City Brewing, and much more. In addition, there is the classic airport staple of Auntie Anne's pretzels. For a sweet treat, check out Duomo Gelato, grab a coffee at spots like Columbia Café, or visit Dylan's Candy Bar (for those traveling with kids, if a meltdown is incoming, Dylan's is the perfect spot to head it off at the pass).