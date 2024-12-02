The Florida Airport That Is Considered The Best In The Country For Travel And Food

You may not think of an airport as anything more than a place to pass through while rushing to catch a flight. However, there are some airports out there that might make you rethink that. One, in particular, is the Tampa International Airport in Florida, which travel pro Samantha Brown calls her favorite airport in the world. Whether you're going to see friends and family, plan to catch some thrills on the hybrid roller coaster in Tampa's Busch Gardens, or visit the nearby Fort De Soto and its pretty beaches, you might want to set aside a little extra time in your itinerary for the airport.

In fact, Tampa International Airport (TPA) was named the best large airport and best airport for dining in the USA Today 2024 10Best Readers' Choice poll. This airport boasts some unique, high-quality amenities, like incredible public art installations and a 6-foot-tall fish tank created by the team from the TV series "Tanked." Not to mention, the 21-foot-tall pink flamingo nicknamed Phoebe, the attached Tampa Airport Marriott for layovers and an easy rest, and even parking spots that can be pre-booked — TPA has it all.

Florida's Tampa International Airport served almost 24 million passengers in 2023, and the number is only continuing to grow. This airport transforms a place you'd usually rush through into one where you'll actually want to relax and enjoy your time. Plus, the food options are fantastic, as the recent award tells us — and there is even more to do here than you might imagine.