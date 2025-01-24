One Of The Best Destinations To View Manatees In Florida Is A Free Admission Scenic Canal

The story of the Manatee Viewing Center began in the 1970s when manatees first discovered the warm outflow waters of the Big Bend Power Station. By 1986, the site officially opened to the public. Some manatees have been recorded returning to the canal for decades, one for an impressive 42 years. It's located in Apollo Beach, the northern section of the Canaveral National Seashore, a notable spot for hiking, camping, or relaxing while surrounded by natural beauty.

Manatees themselves are uniquely adapted to Florida's waters, but their thin fat layer means they need warm waters to survive, which is why they migrate to springs or power plants in the colder months. Tragically, Florida manatees are classified as a threatened species, with the population dropping by almost 2,000 between 2021 and 2022. A main reason for this decline is the die-off of seagrass (manatees' main source of sustenance) from contaminated waters, underscoring the importance of sanctuaries like this one.

Luckily, the Tampa Electric Manatee Viewing Center offers a safe refuge for these beloved creatures. Open every day from November to April, the center is free to visit. Visitors can stroll the 900-foot-long boardwalk, lined with native plants and frequented by local birds, to reach the viewing platform overlooking the canal. When Tampa Bay's waters dip below 68 degrees Fahrenheit, manatees flock to this cozy winter retreat — the colder the waters, the more manatees come. During some seasons, a touch tank also allows visitors to interact with gliding rays.