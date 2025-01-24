One Of The Best Destinations To View Manatees In Florida Is A Free Admission Scenic Canal
Florida offers some of the most diverse and captivating ecosystems in the United States, drawing nature enthusiasts from across the globe. From the wildlife-filled swamps of Big Cypress National Preserve in the south to the overlooked hiking gem of Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in the north, the state brims with opportunities to connect with wildlife. These landscapes, vital for conservation, also offer glimpses into the delicate balance of nature. In the midst of this ecological treasure trove lies an unexpected spot to witness one of Florida's most beloved aquatic creatures — no hiking boots or park entry fees required.
Surprisingly, one of the best places to see Florida's manatees is at a power plant. Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach has become a winter refuge for manatees, drawing as many as 1,100 at a time to its warm discharge canal. You might wonder, why do they flock here? It's all about temperature. As Florida's shallow waters cool in winter, the plant's heated waters provide a sanctuary. Tampa Electric turned this phenomenon into an attraction with the Manatee Viewing Center, offering free public access to observe these fascinating creatures up close.
Warm waters and whiskered faces
The story of the Manatee Viewing Center began in the 1970s when manatees first discovered the warm outflow waters of the Big Bend Power Station. By 1986, the site officially opened to the public. Some manatees have been recorded returning to the canal for decades, one for an impressive 42 years. It's located in Apollo Beach, the northern section of the Canaveral National Seashore, a notable spot for hiking, camping, or relaxing while surrounded by natural beauty.
Manatees themselves are uniquely adapted to Florida's waters, but their thin fat layer means they need warm waters to survive, which is why they migrate to springs or power plants in the colder months. Tragically, Florida manatees are classified as a threatened species, with the population dropping by almost 2,000 between 2021 and 2022. A main reason for this decline is the die-off of seagrass (manatees' main source of sustenance) from contaminated waters, underscoring the importance of sanctuaries like this one.
Luckily, the Tampa Electric Manatee Viewing Center offers a safe refuge for these beloved creatures. Open every day from November to April, the center is free to visit. Visitors can stroll the 900-foot-long boardwalk, lined with native plants and frequented by local birds, to reach the viewing platform overlooking the canal. When Tampa Bay's waters dip below 68 degrees Fahrenheit, manatees flock to this cozy winter retreat — the colder the waters, the more manatees come. During some seasons, a touch tank also allows visitors to interact with gliding rays.
More to discover at the Manatee Viewing Center
Beyond the boardwalk and canal, the Manatee Viewing Center offers plenty of ways to immerse yourself in Florida's natural and cultural wonders. The center's environmental education building is a highlight, featuring interactive exhibits on manatees, including mangrove tunnels, seagrass beds, and puzzles. Visitors can learn about individual manatees, see skeletal displays, and gain insight into conservation efforts. After exploring, grab a cheeseburger at the on-site Southshore Café or pick up a memento from the gift shop, which even sells adorable crocheted manatees.
For those looking to stretch their legs, the center's coastal nature trail offers an 0.8-mile journey through marshes and coastal strands. Along the way, a 50-foot observation tower provides panoramic views of Tampa Bay, with picnic tables at its base. If you're craving even more adventure, interconnected trails take you across the entire Florida Conservation and Technology Center campus, so you can make a full day of exploring Florida's environment, from the Florida Aquarium to the Clean Energy Center. Whether you come for the whiskered, gentle giants or stay for the scenic trails and educational exhibits, the Manatee Viewing Center offers a unique blend of wildlife, conservation, and Florida charm.