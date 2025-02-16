The Most 'Talked-About Tubing And Camping Adventure' Awaits In A Scenic, Under-The-Radar Iowa City
Campgrounds are usually beautiful but rather muted places. Since campers are often trying to be respectful to one another, they can be quiet spots to relax. While a nice concept in its own way, it can also make for a bit of a boring adventure. If you're looking for a more exciting twist on camping, or want a thrilling weekend full of lounging on the water and loud music, Rock-n-Row Campground in Iowa may be just the type of destination you're hoping to find. Though Iowa might not be the state you immediately think of when you're looking for adventure, it's home to fun areas to enjoy yourself on the water, two of which are perfect places in the Midwest for a thrilling day of tubing.
The campground isn't far from civilization, sitting right on the edge of the small town of Eldora. It's roughly 1.5 hours from Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, and is conveniently located where Highway S-56 and U.S. Highway 175 meet.
According to Travel Iowa, Rock-n-Row is "the most fun-filled, talked-about tubing and camping adventure." This campground allows you to relax as you travel down the Iowa River, and on certain days of the week, you can stay up late listening to live music just outside your tent, car, or camper.
What to expect at Rock-n-Row Campground
Camping at Rock-n-Row usually starts sometime in May, but the campground doesn't bring in live music every Saturday until about the middle of June through Labor Day. If you want to enjoy the water, listen to live music, and overall just have a grand time, the weekends at the peak of summer are the best times to visit. Of course, if you want to avoid the crowds, you may be better off going during the week or before the middle of June when live music starts. Whatever you do, avoid Saturdays altogether.
There are a few things you need to know before you stay at Rock-n-Row Campgrounds. For one, they only take cash. The cost of staying and tubing is around $55 to $60 a night, so it's important to make sure you bring enough money. There are options for RV, tent, and trailer camping, with some limited electric hookups available. There are no water or sewer connections, though they allow you to fill up your tanks from their well before you get settled into your spot.
Though you might hope to relax and enjoy some music without having to go onto the water, just camping is not allowed. The campground requires you to tube for at least one day during your stay. For tubing, you are shuttled upriver on a complimentary bus, where you can relax and float in the water with your snacks and drinks. When the time comes for you to get out of the river, you don't even have to walk far as the exit is right next to the campground.
Are you ready for camping at Rock-n-Row Campground?
As for what to bring, you don't need much. Included in the price of tubing is your own float, a life jacket, and a shuttle ride. They do recommend you bring a cooler, specifically one with hard sides between 30 and 55 quarts. Of course, you're also in charge of your own food and drinks. While you can bring as much of both as you want while camping, for tubing, you need to consolidate everything into your cooler. You should also remember to bring sunscreen, such as the Supergoop! sunscreen dupe recommended by travel pro Samantha Brown, as you will be relaxing on the water for a long time (3 to 5 hours is average). You also need to consider bringing the necessities you'll want for your camping retreat.
Since Eldora is so close — within a short drive, bike ride, or even walk — if you're looking to get a break from the tubing and music, the town is worth exploring. This under-the-radar city offers plenty more outdoor adventures, including hiking trails at Pine Lake State Park and Ziesman Wildlife Area.
If you want some fresh-made food, instead of eating from your cooler, there are a few places to eat in town as well. Firehouse Saloon & Grill is perfect for when you're craving some classic American and fried food. There are also options for Mexican at Mama's Family Diner or Chinese at Panda One.