The Most 'Talked-About Tubing And Camping Adventure' Awaits In A Scenic, Under-The-Radar Iowa City

Camping at Rock-n-Row usually starts sometime in May, but the campground doesn't bring in live music every Saturday until about the middle of June through Labor Day. If you want to enjoy the water, listen to live music, and overall just have a grand time, the weekends at the peak of summer are the best times to visit. Of course, if you want to avoid the crowds, you may be better off going during the week or before the middle of June when live music starts. Whatever you do, avoid Saturdays altogether.

There are a few things you need to know before you stay at Rock-n-Row Campgrounds. For one, they only take cash. The cost of staying and tubing is around $55 to $60 a night, so it's important to make sure you bring enough money. There are options for RV, tent, and trailer camping, with some limited electric hookups available. There are no water or sewer connections, though they allow you to fill up your tanks from their well before you get settled into your spot.

Though you might hope to relax and enjoy some music without having to go onto the water, just camping is not allowed. The campground requires you to tube for at least one day during your stay. For tubing, you are shuttled upriver on a complimentary bus, where you can relax and float in the water with your snacks and drinks. When the time comes for you to get out of the river, you don't even have to walk far as the exit is right next to the campground.