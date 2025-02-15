Adventure Park And Residential Community Meet At Costa Rica's Destination For Thrills, Food, & Beauty

As one of Costa Rica's seven provinces, Guanacaste is a unique region called the Gold Coast, where you'll find cowboys, ranches, rainforests, beaches, and volcanoes. While you could stay at a secret mountain resort and soak in a hot spring at the underrated Rincón de la Vieja National Park, another thrilling day could be spent at the beautiful Black Stallion Eco Park and Estates, zooming around mountain trails in an ATV, riding a horse through open fields and jungle trails, or flying over the treetops on a zipline.

Under two hours from Liberia Airport and 20 minutes from the resort town of Tamarindo, Black Stallion Eco Park encompasses 1,500 acres of forest-covered hills. From the hilltops, there are panoramic 360-degree views of lush greenery, deep blue sky, and the Pacific Ocean in the distance. The park offers its café and pool to guests, and at the base camp, there are also restrooms. You can park for free, or the staff can arrange a ride to the property from the Tamarindo area.

If you can't make up your mind about which activity to book, you can mix and match, like one Tripadvisor reviewer: "We were there for the zip-lining, ATV's and horseback riding. We had lunch in between the activities. It was honestly one of the best meals we had while in Costa Rica and the staff was wonderfully attentive and thorough!"