Adventure Park And Residential Community Meet At Costa Rica's Destination For Thrills, Food, & Beauty
As one of Costa Rica's seven provinces, Guanacaste is a unique region called the Gold Coast, where you'll find cowboys, ranches, rainforests, beaches, and volcanoes. While you could stay at a secret mountain resort and soak in a hot spring at the underrated Rincón de la Vieja National Park, another thrilling day could be spent at the beautiful Black Stallion Eco Park and Estates, zooming around mountain trails in an ATV, riding a horse through open fields and jungle trails, or flying over the treetops on a zipline.
Under two hours from Liberia Airport and 20 minutes from the resort town of Tamarindo, Black Stallion Eco Park encompasses 1,500 acres of forest-covered hills. From the hilltops, there are panoramic 360-degree views of lush greenery, deep blue sky, and the Pacific Ocean in the distance. The park offers its café and pool to guests, and at the base camp, there are also restrooms. You can park for free, or the staff can arrange a ride to the property from the Tamarindo area.
If you can't make up your mind about which activity to book, you can mix and match, like one Tripadvisor reviewer: "We were there for the zip-lining, ATV's and horseback riding. We had lunch in between the activities. It was honestly one of the best meals we had while in Costa Rica and the staff was wonderfully attentive and thorough!"
What to do at Black Stallion Eco Park
While there are plenty of things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation, one can't-miss activity should be ziplining. It's a perfect country to zipline over, as more than 25% of its land is protected from development in order to preserve its remarkable wildlife. As one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth, Costa Rica is home to half a million species of animals, including its iconic sloths and toucans. At Black Stallion Estates, keep your eyes peeled for monkeys and iguanas that are often spotted in the foliage.
Adventure seekers weighing less than 220 pounds can strap on a harness and soar nearly 2,000 feet from one hilltop to another on a zipline. The property actually has nine ziplines and 11 platforms built into tree tops to receive you after your exciting adventure. Since this is cowboy country, it's only fitting that this ranch offers visitors a chance to ride horses. Saddle up for a guided trail ride at sunset with gorgeous views of lush landscapes and rose gold hues as the sun sinks into the horizon. If transportation with a motor is more your speed and everyone in your party is over 17, take an ATV into the jungle for a thrilling 1.5-hour adventure.
The barbeque experience and where to stay
Have you fallen in love with Costa Rica (as many do)? You could actually purchase a part of the Black Stallion Eco Park and Estates and make it home, with prices beginning at $80,000. If you'd rather just stay for dinner, you can experience Costa Rican hospitality after a phenomenal, active day. Black Stallion Eco Park can cook a traditional Costa Rican barbeque feast under the stars for parties from four to 40. There's no need to choose your protein, as the chef grills chicken, ribs, steak, pork, and vegetables for a buffet that's free for kids under 10. Live music and drinks like beer, wine, sangria, and juice are included.
As for places to lay your head after such a dynamic day, the Tamarindo area has many hotel choices, especially along the coastline. Close to Black Stallion, Tee-K Lodge Bed and Breakfast offers four cabins, one apartment, and inviting lounge chairs submerged in an infinity pool for approximately $140 per night. JW Marriott Guanacaste is a top lodging choice for Tripadvisor reviewers, with prices starting at around $700 per night. This 310-room property is in a gated beachfront community with a spa, pool, gym, and dining on-site.