The Popular US Airline That's Modernizing In-Flight Technology With TVs And Free Wi-Fi

At this point, airline passengers have come to expect a toss-up when it comes to their in-flight technology options. They know there may or may not be a seatback TV featuring that Oscar Best Picture nom they haven't gotten around to seeing yet (here's how airlines actually pick their in-flight movies, in case you were curious). The Wi-Fi may or may not be free or included at all on their flight. There's a good chance there will be a solitary charger on the bottom of the seat, but there's no guarantee it will actually work. Heck, the entire entertainment system might be on the fritz, leaving passengers to "raw dog" their flights. Well, United is looking to change all of that.

While some airlines are actually trying to scale back in-flight entertainment to reduce weight and cut costs, United has decided to take things to the next level. Starting in 2025, the airline plans to begin testing major overhauls in its in-flight entertainment and tech accessibility for the majority of its fleet. The updates will feature new seatback televisions and superior, free, next-gen Wi-Fi. These improvements are all a part of the United Next campaign that has been spearheaded by United CEO Scott Kirby since 2021. After testing the features on a few planes, these updates should be made company wide and available to the customer by the end of 2025.