Sporty Romantics Love This Couples-Only Caribbean Resort With Unlimited Diving, Sailing, & Spa Treatments
Sprawled across 19 acres of stunning coastal land with private beach access is Couples Tower Isle, a laid-back, five-star hotel. This slice of Jamaican paradise is one of the best all-inclusive, adults-only resorts in the Caribbean, according to reviews. But Couples Tower Isle isn't just adults-only — it's couples-only as well (it doesn't allow solo stays), making it the perfect spot for a romantic getaway.
The property takes "all-inclusive" to the next level. Not only are beverages, food, watersports, activities, and some excursions included, but unlimited spa treatments are also a part of the package for guests staying in certain villas. Enjoy a relaxing Bamboo Fusion Massage, a deep-cleanse facial, and a Paradisiac Body Polish, all in the same day, if desired. Another interesting feature is the resort's no-tipping policy, which is to ensure that guests are all treated the same and because gratuities are already included in the rate. This means you'll never have to open your wallet here.
There are three other Couples Resorts properties in Jamaica: Couples Swept Away, which has a sprawling fitness complex and is located on the stunning Seven Mile Beach; Couples Negril, an intimate oceanfront spot featuring a beautiful spa set in a treehouse; and Couples San Souci, a glamorous resort with both mountain and sea views nestled on the north coast just five minutes away from Couples Tower Isle. The latter resort can be found in Ocho Rios, a town of fewer than 10,000 residents that morphed from a quiet fishing village into a world-famous tourist destination. It deserves this reputation, though, for its exceptional natural beauty, which you may have seen featured in many films and TV series. During your stay, make sure to visit some of the iconic James Bond filming locations in and around Ocho Rios.
Enjoy unlimited adventures at Couples Tower Isle
For the adventurous couple, you'll find everything you need for an exhilarating island vacation. Take a Hobie Cat boat out on the water; if you're new to sailing, beginner lessons are available. You can also go below the surface on a scuba diving expedition, where you'll view exotic marine life, including schools of four-eye butterfly fish, trumpet fish, and parrot fish, up close and personal. If you've never dived or are looking to advance your skills, you can do so here. Get certified as a PADI Open Water Diver, upgrade to Advanced, or take specialty courses for fun. There are several options, including Underwater Naturalist, Digital Underwater Photographer, and Coral Reef Conservation. Resort guests can dive for free twice a day, while night dives and courses cost extra.
If you'd like to explore beyond the resort, you can also book a number of off-property excursions for an additional fee. Reserve the Blue Mountain Downhill Bicycle Tour, where you'll ride down the highest mountain in Jamaica. Head to Chukka Cove Farm, where memorable outdoor adventures await, like river tubing, horseback riding, and ATV-ing. At night, join the Glistening Waters Tour to swim in the Luminous Lagoon, which lights up with an otherworldly green glow.
After a day of adventuring, head back to your suite in paradise to unwind. All rooms come with king-size beds and private balconies or patios. Book a Deluxe Ocean room for affordable rates and excellent views of the Caribbean Sea. Or stay in one of the Signature Oasis Spa Villas for a spacious room with your own personal plunge pool and sun terrace, a separate living area, and unlimited spa treatments. Rates will vary widely depending on the room booked, the season, and any special promotions available.
Connect with your partner in a Jamaican paradise
Your whole trip doesn't need to be spent hunting for adrenaline-pumping thrills and partaking in back-to-back activities. Indeed, there's no better place to relax and truly connect with your partner than here in a tropical paradise surrounded by natural beauty. Take a serene tour of the ocean by glass-bottom boat, where you'll see a variety of marine life from the comfort of the vessel. For a more private experience, enjoy a classic Caribbean sunset on a catamaran cruise. You'll receive a rum punch, which you can relish while enjoying views of the breathtaking northern coastline.
Have you always wanted to learn to dance but have two left feet? Your island vacation is the time to say "yes" to things that excite you. Take a salsa class with a professional instructor, and learn the steps to this sensual partner dance in a fun environment. Interested in something a little more risqué? The resort's "au naturel" private island, Tower Isle, is considered one of the best nude beaches in the Caribbean. You'll have a secluded environment for nude sunbathing, along with a pool and swim-up bar. This isle can be reached by boat and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
In the evening, delight in exquisite Asian fusion dishes by candlelight in over-water gazebos at Bayside or Jamaican specialties with a fine-dining twist at the elegant Eight Rivers. If you're visiting during the weekend, every Sunday starting at 10:15 p.m. is Movie Night Under the Stars. Grab a blanket and some wine, and take in a film on the main beach while a canopy of stars twinkles overhead.
Planning your visit to Couples Tower Isle in Jamaica
The best time to visit Jamaica is during the winter, from mid-December to mid-April, when the temperatures are mild and the weather is drier. However, this is also the peak tourism period, so there will be bigger crowds and higher prices. For these reasons, you may want to consider a visit to Jamaica during the shoulder season (right before and right after the peak tourism swell) instead. You should also be aware that hurricane season runs from June until November, with August to October being the worst months. While Jamaica isn't right in the center of the Hurricane Belt, and therefore isn't as negatively impacted as other Caribbean nations, it has still been hit by some category-five storms that caused severe damage in the past. Know that you're taking a risk if you choose to book your vacation during this period.
For citizens of the U.S. and many other countries, a visa isn't required to enter Jamaica, as long as your stay is for tourism purposes and not longer than 90 days. Proof of an exit flight is required, and you'll need to fill out a passenger declaration form as well, which you should complete online before your arrival in the country.
To get to Couples Tower Isle, you'll fly into Montego Bay Airport. A round-trip airport shuttle is included with a stay here, as long as you provide your flight details at least seven days before arrival. You'll be picked up from the Couples Resort Lounge outside of immigration and customs, and the drive will take around one hour and 45 minutes. If you hold Jamaican citizenship, there are local resident rates available. So, get in touch with the resort directly to inquire about discounts and other available perks.