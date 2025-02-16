Sporty Romantics Love This Couples-Only Caribbean Resort With Unlimited Diving, Sailing, & Spa Treatments

Sprawled across 19 acres of stunning coastal land with private beach access is Couples Tower Isle, a laid-back, five-star hotel. This slice of Jamaican paradise is one of the best all-inclusive, adults-only resorts in the Caribbean, according to reviews. But Couples Tower Isle isn't just adults-only — it's couples-only as well (it doesn't allow solo stays), making it the perfect spot for a romantic getaway.

The property takes "all-inclusive" to the next level. Not only are beverages, food, watersports, activities, and some excursions included, but unlimited spa treatments are also a part of the package for guests staying in certain villas. Enjoy a relaxing Bamboo Fusion Massage, a deep-cleanse facial, and a Paradisiac Body Polish, all in the same day, if desired. Another interesting feature is the resort's no-tipping policy, which is to ensure that guests are all treated the same and because gratuities are already included in the rate. This means you'll never have to open your wallet here.

There are three other Couples Resorts properties in Jamaica: Couples Swept Away, which has a sprawling fitness complex and is located on the stunning Seven Mile Beach; Couples Negril, an intimate oceanfront spot featuring a beautiful spa set in a treehouse; and Couples San Souci, a glamorous resort with both mountain and sea views nestled on the north coast just five minutes away from Couples Tower Isle. The latter resort can be found in Ocho Rios, a town of fewer than 10,000 residents that morphed from a quiet fishing village into a world-famous tourist destination. It deserves this reputation, though, for its exceptional natural beauty, which you may have seen featured in many films and TV series. During your stay, make sure to visit some of the iconic James Bond filming locations in and around Ocho Rios.