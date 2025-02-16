Colorful Buildings Line The Streets Of A Lively Curaçao Neighborhood Blending European And Caribbean Vibes

In a (literal) sea of beauty and color, the Caribbean island of Curaçao stands out for its vibrant, historic buildings, excellent beaches, world-class diving, and the local orange liqueur — to name a few things. The island has indigenous, Spanish, Portuguese, and Dutch influences, evident in the music, food, culture, and architecture, all coalescing in its most populated city, the colorful and underrated capital of Willemstad. The most famous area of Willemstad is the neighborhood of Punda, one of the four historic districts within Willemstad that make up a UNESCO Heritage Site: Historic Area of Willemstad, Inner City and Harbour, Curaçao.

Punda is particularly known for its distinctive, Dutch Colonial buildings, complete with red roofs and bright reflections in that Caribbean blue water. Plenty of restaurants and historic sights are part of Punda, especially Handelskade, the picturesque strip of colorful buildings directly on the waterfront that look like Copenhagen's tourist-trap Nyhaven district.

According to Caribbean news network Loop News, local legends say the reason for the brightly painted buildings is that back in 1817, the original white buildings, coupled with the intense sun, caused the governor to have headaches. Other accounts say that the governor was part-owner of a nearby paint factory and made a profit from selling such colorful paints to the locals. Whatever the reason for the origins of this tradition, people from all over the world delight in the Caribbean's most colorful city.