Copenhagen's Ten Biggest Tourist Traps You Need To Avoid, According To Someone Who Knows The City Well

Copenhagen might not be at the forefront of people's minds when it comes to a European vacation. Those seeking sun, sea, and sand are liable to cast their gaze south towards the continent's Mediterranean underbelly. Seekers of moments of Instagram infamy gravitate towards the big hitters of the region: London, Paris, or Rome.

And yet, Copenhagen's reputation as a must-visit city — especially in the eco-friendly category — has been on the rise for quite some time now. Over three million visitors flock there every year, drawn in by that sense of exploration one only gets when traveling off the beaten track. Those who make the trip to this oft-frozen corner of Europe rarely regret the decision. Journeys begin with a flight into one of Europe's least stressful airports and continue towards the city's signature blend of architecture, cuisine, and historical Nordic charm.

Situated on not one but two islands — Zealand and Amager — within walking distance of the train station, you will find one of the world's oldest amusement parks, a world-class Christmas market, and some of the best restaurants in the world. The surrounding water is so clean that you can catch your dinner in it — although you'll need a permit — and the surrounding area is dotted with lakes, nearby skiing resorts, and scenery that will take the breath right out of your lungs.

And yet, for all that is laudable about Copenhagen — the 8th most northerly capital in the world – it is at its core a city like any other. Home to a working population of busy commuters, Denmark's capital offers its fair share of overcrowded and overpriced tourist traps, inflection points that might look good on paper, bu in the grand scheme of things, are perhaps best avoided. Here are 10 of them.