Italy's 'Hidden Paradise On Lake Garda' Is An Authentic Shoreside Town With Olive Groves And Serenity

Lake Garda has long been legendary as the largest lake in Italy, towered over by picturesque mountains and dotted with charming villages and historic villas. A lush cypress-lined hillside unfurling into the southeastern shores of the lake, the petite yet prestigious peninsula of Punta San Vigilio is one of the most idyllic destinations on Lake Garda.

The promontory was named for St. Vigilius, a fourth-century Italian bishop and patron saint of Trent. In the 16th century, a Venetian lawyer, Agostino Brenzoni, commissioned a grand lakeside villa amidst the olive and lemon groves, later declaring it the "most beautiful place in the whole world" (via Locanda San Viglio). While this villa is only open for private events, travelers can book one of the rooms and suites at Locanda San Vigilio, an elegant retreat that is also part of the 16th-century estate. Over the years, it has hosted illustrious guests, including European royalty and Hollywood celebrities. Parco San Vigilio is also open to the public with a restaurant, swimming pool, and expansive lawn hugging the Baia delle Sirene, one of the loveliest beaches on Lake Garda. This enchanting yet under-the-radar corner is la dolce vita at its best and draws romantics, history buffs, foodies, and lake lovers to its fabled shores.

Punta San Vigilio is situated nearly halfway between Milan and Venice, about a two-hour drive from each city. The prime time to visit is between June and September when you can comfortably swim in the lake, embark on boat trips, and enjoy dining alfresco.