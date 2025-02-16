'Venice Of The Pacific' Is A Mysterious Ethereal Ancient Stone City Built Atop A Tropical Coral Reef

The world is filled with ancient sites that beg the question: How could people have built such architectural marvels before the advent of modern tools and technology? Mysteries like the Egyptian pyramids and the Colosseum in Rome are well known, but Nan Madol, a mystifying stone city built nearly 1,000 years ago on the tiny South Pacific island of Temwen, is a hidden gem worth seeing.

The island takes some getting to, as it's part of a collection of far-flung islands in Micronesia, some of which are popular tropical escapes for tourists. According to the National Park Service, Pohnpeian legend has it that the city was built by a pair of magically gifted, seafaring sorcerers named Olosihpa and Olosohpa, who conquered the island in AD 1200. And although the method used to form the building walls has been revealed, some of the basalt pillars weighed 100,000 pounds each, indeed presenting a curious mystery about how they could have been lifted and moved.

The 7-square-mile complex remains a monument to the Saudeleur dynasty from AD 1100 to 1500 and spans 12 artificial islands and 130 buildings, the largest of which served as a royal temple and is protected by 25-foot walls. The rarely visited, ethereal city has 90 inlets and was constructed in a lagoon atop a coral reef, giving the appearance that the metropolis is floating on the water and granting it the apt moniker "Venice of the Pacific."