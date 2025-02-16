Scotland's Least-Safe Destinations You Might Want To Skip On Your Trip, According To Research
Scotland will transport travelers to a bygone era. The country is brimming with cobblestone streets and centuries-old architecture. For dark academia and literary enthusiasts, Scotland offers a world of adventure. What's more is Scotland is renowned for its safety. Data from the Scottish Government analyzed by Statista states that the country had fewer crimes in 2022 and 2023 than the rest of the United Kingdom, and the country's homicide rate was also the lowest in the UK. Likewise, crime statistics published by the Scottish Government state that recorded crimes saw a 5% decline between 2014-2015 and 2023-2024.
Nevertheless, the country is far from perfect. There are hidden dangers in Europe's most popular cities, including some in Scotland. Per the Scottish Government, crimes of dishonesty (such as theft) and non-sexual violence accounted for more than half of the recorded crimes in 2023 and 2024. Certainly, there are cities and areas within Scotland where these offenses and others are commonplace. In addition, there are natural disasters and hazardous driving conditions, as well as other dangers to take into account.
All that said, Islands has compiled Scotland's least-safe destinations you might want to skip on your trip by evaluating statistics and data, among other research. You'll find more about this below. Take note that in the UK, emergency services can be reached by calling 999 or 101 if you're not in immediate danger.
Dundee is one of Scotland's most crime-ridden cities
Located on Scotland's East Coast, Dundee is a hidden gem primed for exploration. The country's fourth largest city features world-class attractions including V&A Dundee, a design museum displaying fashion and furniture, and The McManus: Dundee's Art Gallery and Museum. The latter is housed in a Gothic structure dating back to the 19th century and is the place to immerse yourself in the city's culture and history. In addition, Dundee has the honor of being the first and only UNESCO City of Design in the UK. Unfortunately, all this may be overshadowed by the level of criminal activity in Dundee.
Using data from the Scottish Government, Statista reported that Dundee had the highest crime rate in the country between 2023 and 2024. Moreover, Churchill Support Services, a security provider based in England, named Dundee as the second-most dangerous area in Scotland in 2024. With the use of the Scottish Police data repository, Churchill Support Services reported that there were 1,152 crimes per 10,000 residents that year. Their research indicates that the most common transgressions in Dundee were crimes of dishonesty.
However, nonsexual violent crimes, ranging from assault to murder, are widespread in Dundee as well. A 2023 study by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) found that the city had the most nonsexual violent crimes in Scotland with an average of 8.9 recorded per 10,000 individuals each quarter between April 2021 and June 2023. Four people were murdered in the city in a 12-month period from 2021 to 2022, a rate of 2.69 homicides per 10,000 people. Dundee has also been referred to as one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians in the United Kingdom. Between 2013 and 2022, nearly 24% of accidents in Dundee involved pedestrians. The data comes from Howden, an insurance company that reported findings based on the UK's Department for Transport.
Think twice about driving in Midlothian
Driving or road tripping around Scotland allows you to see the country's natural beauty and to explore beyond the tourists traps. This is especially true if you're staying in Edinburgh. One easy day trip you can take from the city is to Midlothian. This verdant area is home to historic attractions such as Rosslyn Chapel, a magnificent structure dating back to 1446 famed for its ornate carvings and the National Mining Museum of Scotland, built around the country's first super-pit, where visitors of all ages can broaden their understanding of the industry and its impact. Both attractions are less than a 40-minute drive away from Edinburgh.
However, you'll perhaps want to stick to taking public transportation. As reported by Edinburgh News in 2023, a study conducted by safety technology company Road Angel revealed that Midlothian has the most dangerous roads in the country. The study concluded that Midlothian had 152.1 accidents with deaths or injuries per 100,000 people. Likewise, The Scotsman reported on a study by OneSureInsurance, which also determined driving conditions in Midlothian are some of the most hazardous in the country, based on material from the Department for Transport.
In 2023, the Insurance Factory called Midlothian's A6094, a route that leads to Rosslyn Chapel, one of the most dangerous roads in the UK to drive, citing the high rate of serious or fatal collisions. If you're planning on driving in Scotland, make sure to do so on the left side of the road and always watch the speed limit.
Flooding wreaks havoc in Dumfries
About two hours away from Edinburgh, Scotland's capital, is Dumfries. This off-the-beaten-path destination features storybook-like scenery with views of the River Nith. A popular spot in town is the Whitesands, a riverside street. This destination has noteworthy eateries such as Cavens Arms, where you can dine on traditional Scottish cuisine like homemade steak pie. Visit Loreburne Shopping Centre (a mall) and choose from accommodation options like the White Hart Hotel. A word of advice? If you ever want to visit or stay in Dumfries, avoid doing so in the winter.
Due to torrential rains, Dumfries, and especially the Whitesands, is notoriously susceptible to severe flooding during this season. Unsurprisingly, the River Nith is largely to blame. Per an article from the BBC, more than 200 floods have occurred in the Whitesands between 1827 and 2023. When the flooding occurs, the Whitesands can be described as "apocalyptic." Streets and buildings are inundated with water, ravaging the community. In a 2023 interview with the BBC, Elizabeth Thomson, who works at a local pub, spoke about one of the floods she endured, explaining, "It was probably about four-and-a-half feet (1.4m) everywhere, higher than the bar."
She went on to say, "It is a concern that it would be getting worse with climate change — we can only hope it doesn't get any worse, but obviously it is." Needless to say, you don't want to get caught up in a flood as a tourist. Not only could this put a dent in your travel plans, but you could potentially lose or damage important documents and perhaps even your rental if you're driving. Luckily, at the time of this publication, officials are working on the Whitesands project to see fortifications added to the banks of River Nith and prevent flood destruction in the future.
Glasgow has been called Scotland's most dangerous city
There's no question that Glasgow, Scotland's largest city, is bucket-list worthy. The city features some of the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland, including visiting the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, an award-winning attraction that is free to the public. For epicureans, there's food and distillery tours, with Glasgow being considered one of the best whisky destinations in the country. But beyond its old-world charm, the city has a dark side. Data collected by the Scottish Government between April 2023 and March 2024 (via Statista) has Glasgow as the city with the second-highest crime rate in the country, behind Dundee.
In 2024, Churchill Support Services bestowed Glasgow as the most dangerous area in Scotland. Their research indicates that the city had a rate of 1,251 crimes per 10,000 residents. According to the company, the most dangerous place in Glasgow is Anderston, City and Yorkhill, citing 510.2 crimes per 1,000 residents. Here you'll find Argyle Street, laden with public art and eateries and the OVO Hydro, an impressive concert venue. With that in mind, Churchill Support Services notes that crimes of dishonesty are the leading violation in Glasgow and Anderston, City and Yorkhill.
It might not be surprising to learn that pickpocketing is not uncommon in Glasgow. Local news sources including Glasgow Live reported in late 2024 that numerous phones were pickpocketed by someone at the OVO Hydro at a Sum 41 show. To avoid falling victim to this crime in Glasgow or anywhere else, consider purchasing an inexpensive money belt like this one from VENTURE 4TH.
Danger lurks for pedestrians in Aberdeen
Aberdeen is a coastal city about an hour and 15 minutes away from Dundee. Visitors can enjoy a myriad of activities such as strolling Old Aberdeen. Featuring the hauntingly beautiful centuries-old St. Machar's Cathedral, this will surely be appreciated by history and architecture buffs. Other notable attractions include the Aberdeen Art Gallery and Duthie Park. Aberdeen is a walkable city, but those who visit should proceed with caution. A study by Howden Insurance in 2024, per the Driving Instructors Association (DIA), ranked Aberdeen as one of the most dangerous areas for pedestrians in the UK.
For reference, Dundee and Glasgow, both of which are far more densely populated than Aberdeen, were the only other cities in Scotland mentioned in the report. Howden's study states that 20.18% of accidents between 2013 and 2022 involved pedestrians. Similarly, Aberdeen Live reported in 2023 that a study done by Claims.co.uk also led to the city being dubbed one of Scotland's most dangerous areas for pedestrians. Claims.co.uk reported there were 34 pedestrian accidents between 2012 and 2021. Regrettably, local news sources frequently report on pedestrians, ranging from children to the elderly, who have died or been injured by vehicles.
Nevertheless, Aberdeen has implemented safety measures. In January 2025, a 20-mile-per-hour speed limit was instituted around Aberdeen, including on King Street, known for leading to the City Centre. This will eventually be the universal speed limit in Aberdeen. In a statement posted by the Aberdeen City Council, Counselor Ian Yuill explained, "Lower speeds will make Aberdeen's streets safer for all. Pedestrians in particular are among the most vulnerable on our streets and reduced vehicle speeds mean fewer serious injuries to pedestrians."
Methodology
Islands selections for this article were chosen by researching and analyzing crime statistics in reports from Churchill Support Services, Statista, and many others. Furthermore, local publications including Glasgow Live and Edinburgh News were used in our decision making. With this in mind, we chose to include major cities in Scotland to call attention to crimes that are more likely to impact travelers. We also sought to shed light on other noncriminal dangers presented by lesser-known areas in the country. Even if travelers don't skip out on the destinations mentioned above, our hope is the information will help to increase travelers' awareness and strengthen their safety practices.