Scotland's Least-Safe Destinations You Might Want To Skip On Your Trip, According To Research

Scotland will transport travelers to a bygone era. The country is brimming with cobblestone streets and centuries-old architecture. For dark academia and literary enthusiasts, Scotland offers a world of adventure. What's more is Scotland is renowned for its safety. Data from the Scottish Government analyzed by Statista states that the country had fewer crimes in 2022 and 2023 than the rest of the United Kingdom, and the country's homicide rate was also the lowest in the UK. Likewise, crime statistics published by the Scottish Government state that recorded crimes saw a 5% decline between 2014-2015 and 2023-2024.

Nevertheless, the country is far from perfect. There are hidden dangers in Europe's most popular cities, including some in Scotland. Per the Scottish Government, crimes of dishonesty (such as theft) and non-sexual violence accounted for more than half of the recorded crimes in 2023 and 2024. Certainly, there are cities and areas within Scotland where these offenses and others are commonplace. In addition, there are natural disasters and hazardous driving conditions, as well as other dangers to take into account.

All that said, Islands has compiled Scotland's least-safe destinations you might want to skip on your trip by evaluating statistics and data, among other research. You'll find more about this below. Take note that in the UK, emergency services can be reached by calling 999 or 101 if you're not in immediate danger.