One Of Southern California's Most Gorgeous Cities Oozes Historic Charm, Artsy Vibes, And Shops

On the East Coast and in New England, it's not uncommon for cities to date back to the 17th century. Although this is relatively unheard of on the West Coast, there is one destination in Southern California that is lauded for being a historic jewel: San Juan Capistrano. Settled by the Spanish in 1776, it's located in Orange County, near Dana Point, a lesser-known California beach town. This gorgeous city has a charming downtown with architecture from the 18th and 19th centuries, historic sites, and plenty of shops.

That said, the Los Rios Historic District is a dreamy downtown San Juan Capistrano highlight. In fact, it is the oldest neighborhood in the Golden State. With quaint old cottages on a tree-lined street, the Los Rios Historic District looks straight out of a postcard. What's more, is these structures house several small businesses. For instance, Las Catrinas offers a variety of gifts and accessories, including colorful Mexican folk art and decor. There's also The Cottage Gallery on Los Rios, where you can view and purchase handcrafted pieces by local artists in a structure dating back to 1890.

However, there's more to discover in the Los Rios Historic District. For a pick-me-up, head to Hidden House Coffee, where you can enjoy a cup of joe in a home that's over a hundred years old. Or, enjoy some high tea at The Tea House on Los Rios, built in 1911. All of these establishments are open daily. For those who want to further indulge in retail therapy, the River Street Marketplace was unveiled in late 2024 and features stores like Free People and many others. No doubt about it, San Juan Capistrano is a gem of a city that will especially captivate the hearts of history enthusiasts.