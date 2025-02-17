One Of Southern California's Most Gorgeous Cities Oozes Historic Charm, Artsy Vibes, And Shops
On the East Coast and in New England, it's not uncommon for cities to date back to the 17th century. Although this is relatively unheard of on the West Coast, there is one destination in Southern California that is lauded for being a historic jewel: San Juan Capistrano. Settled by the Spanish in 1776, it's located in Orange County, near Dana Point, a lesser-known California beach town. This gorgeous city has a charming downtown with architecture from the 18th and 19th centuries, historic sites, and plenty of shops.
That said, the Los Rios Historic District is a dreamy downtown San Juan Capistrano highlight. In fact, it is the oldest neighborhood in the Golden State. With quaint old cottages on a tree-lined street, the Los Rios Historic District looks straight out of a postcard. What's more, is these structures house several small businesses. For instance, Las Catrinas offers a variety of gifts and accessories, including colorful Mexican folk art and decor. There's also The Cottage Gallery on Los Rios, where you can view and purchase handcrafted pieces by local artists in a structure dating back to 1890.
However, there's more to discover in the Los Rios Historic District. For a pick-me-up, head to Hidden House Coffee, where you can enjoy a cup of joe in a home that's over a hundred years old. Or, enjoy some high tea at The Tea House on Los Rios, built in 1911. All of these establishments are open daily. For those who want to further indulge in retail therapy, the River Street Marketplace was unveiled in late 2024 and features stores like Free People and many others. No doubt about it, San Juan Capistrano is a gem of a city that will especially captivate the hearts of history enthusiasts.
Take a step back in time at Mission San Juan Capistrano
No visit to San Juan Capistrano is complete without a stop at Mission San Juan Capistrano. Like the Los Rios Historic District, it's on the National Register of Historic Places and can be found downtown. Established in 1776, Mission San Juan Capistrano's old-world architecture provides a glimpse into America's past. Enter the ethereal Serra Chapel, dating back to 1782, for a quick respite. Notably, visitors can get an up close look of what's left of the Great Stone Church, built in 1797 and irrevocably damaged by a deadly earthquake that transpired in 1812.
In addition, there are several educational exhibits throughout this remarkable site. Many aim to shine light on what daily life was like for the padres (Spanish for priests) and Indigenous peoples who once lived at Mission San Juan Capistrano and the surrounding land. On view are relics, including woven items by the Acjachemen, an Indigenous group native to Orange County. Various artworks that capture Mission San Juan Capistrano's natural beauty are also on display.
On that note, make sure to stop and smell the roses — the flora and fauna on the grounds are nothing short of breathtaking. A word of advice: San Juan Capistrano has many warm and sunny days, with the sun being particularly brutal in the summer. Check the weather; if high temperatures are in the forecast, bring sunscreen and loose-fitting clothing. Mission San Juan Capistrano is open Tuesday to Sunday. At the time of this writing, tickets range from $10 to $18 and can be purchased online. This experience is self-guided, but there are tours available on weekdays. Don't forget to check out the Mission Store, an on-site gift shop that sells souvenirs, religious items, decor, and much more.
No car needed to visit San Juan Capistrano, California
If you're a Southern California local, San Juan Capistrano is a fantastic option for a day trip. The city is about an hour's drive away from Los Angeles and San Diego. Keep in mind that parking is limited; if you don't want to deal with this hassle, consider taking Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner into the city. The train will drop passengers off at the San Juan Capistrano station, located next to the Los Rios Historic District. Early morning and nighttime departures are available. The journey to San Juan Capistrano from LA or San Diego aboard the Pacific Surfliner takes under two hours. Tickets can be booked on Amtrak's website.
Downtown San Juan Capistrano is exceptionally pedestrian-friendly. Aside from the Los Rios Historic District and Mission San Juan Capistrano, there are a number of eateries and additional shops visitors can enjoy. This includes Trevor's at the Tracks, located next to the train station. Housed in a train depot from 1894, it serves an array of flatbreads and other dishes made with fresh farm ingredients. Another unique spot to add to your itinerary is The Old Barn Antiques Mall, where you can spend a good amount of time perusing the aisles packed with vintage goods. Both are open daily.
With so much to fill your time, you can easily spend a weekend in San Juan Capistrano. Book a stay at the Best Western Capistrano Inn. On average, you can find a room for under $200. If you are planning to spend a few days in San Juan Capistrano, take advantage of its spectacular location and visit nearby San Clemente, a beach town that rivals the Caribbean or Laguna Beach, considered among the best things to do in all of Southern California.