The 16 Best Things To Do In All Of Southern California, According To Visitors
From sunny coastlines with hidden coves and golden sand, to rugged desert landscapes, to premiere cultural institutions and mountain escapes, Southern California is the ultimate vacation destination. Whether you're a city traveler, a beach dweller, a wine aficionado or an outdoorsy adventurer, Southern California truly has it all. So, we've taken it upon ourselves to round up the very best that this amazing region has to offer.
As Southern California locals, we relied largely on our own experience to gather this list of suggestions. But, we also used the help of other travelers' experiences to round out our recommendations and verify all of our facts, and relied on sources like destination management organizations and Tripadvisor reviews. We made sure to offer a varied selection to suit any sort of ideal vacation, and showcase the great diversity that this region offers to visitors.
Joshua Tree
If stargazing, hiking, camping, and unique desert landscapes are calling your name, then there are few better places to explore than Joshua Tree. Roughly two hours east of Los Angeles, Joshua Tree is one of the state's best national parks. With 300 miles of hiking trails, there's plenty to see and do, from the Ryan Mountain trail, one of the world's best sunset-viewing spots, to the Fortynine Palm Oasis Trail, which leads to gorgeous desert scenery. Across the park's oases, sand dunes, valleys, and mountain habitats, you can see unique desert wildlife like bighorn sheep and mule deers, plus lots of reptiles like the desert tortoise.
Entry for a private vehicle to the national park is $30. Keep in mind that there are no restaurants or gas stations within the park, and be sure to bring lots of water. "Absolutely stunning views," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Feels like you're on another planet."
Palm Springs
There's a reason that breathtaking Palm Springs has been a favorite vacation destination amongst Californians for decades. If you're looking for the ultimate relaxing destination, Palm Springs is the perfect choice. But it's also a great option for anyone looking for plenty of sightseeing and ways to keep busy as well, from exploring the Palm Springs Art Museum, to checking out the iconic architecture, or shopping on the picturesque Palm Canyon Drive. Taking in the town's sweeping desert views from 5,783 feet above on the Aerial Tramway is also a must.
You can even stay right inside Palm Springs for some amazing hiking too, so no need to travel the hour or so to Joshua Tree if you don't want to. The Tahquitz Canyon trail leads to a gorgeous seasonal 60-foot waterfall, while Palm Canyon is known for its impressive California Fan palm trees, adding beautiful greenery to the desert landscapes.
La Jolla
California is full of beautiful beaches, it's true. But La Jolla, located in northern San Diego, stands out as one of the state's best. In fact, it's among California's most photographed — that's how gorgeous it is. Known as the "jewel of San Diego," perhaps La Jolla's most recognizable attraction is its sea lions, which are best seen from a safe distance in La Jolla Cove. "The crystal-clear water, rugged cliffs, and playful sea lions make it feel like a little slice of paradise," said one Tripadvisor reviewer about La Jolla Cove. "It's a perfect spot to relax, explore, and soak in some incredible views. Whether you're into wildlife, photography, or just chilling by the ocean, La Jolla Cove has it all!"
But there's so much more to this gorgeous area, too, apart from its out-of-this-world beaches. For starters, there are a number of scenic hiking trails along Torrey Pines, not to mention acclaimed cultural destinations like La Jolla Playhouse and the Museum of Contemporary Art. There are also family-friendly sites like the Birch Aquarium, plus plenty of dining and shopping options, as well.
Santa Monica and Venice
Two iconic California landmarks happen to be right next to each other, so make them both part of your Los Angeles itinerary. Santa Monica is most recognizable thanks to its pier, complete with a seaside amusement park, Pacific Park, and gorgeous ocean views. The city is otherwise walkable, and filled with shops, bars, and restaurants, plus the pedestrian-only Third Street Promenade.
Next door, Venice feels like a contrast to Santa Monica, and is more colorful, chaotic, and bohemian. The boardwalk is an epitome of all of those elements, filled with vendors, street performers, skateboarders, roller skaters, and with no shortage of character. Walk past the historic outdoor gym, Muscle Beach and the Venice Skatepark. When you're up for a calmer ambiance, take a stroll down Abbot Kinney Boulevard, known for its abundant shopping and dining options, then the historic Venice Canals, created during the city's inception in a clear reference to Italy, Abbot Kinney's inspiration for Venice.
Big Bear
Southern California is known for its sunshine and warmth, but as it turns out, we get snow too. While Big Bear is a great wintertime destination, with plenty of activities like skiing or snowboarding, it's also just a great year-round destination, with an abundance of options like plenty of hiking and biking trails, or summertime water sports like paddle boarding. During the spring, wildflowers make Big Bear especially beautiful, while vibrant fall colors take over come autumn. Regardless of when you visit, Big Bear is full of gorgeous scenery, which is why it just so happens to be one of the most-filmed lakes in the world.
Try to stay for at least a couple days if possible, and opt for a cabin during your stay to really embrace the woodsy, mountain-town experience. Although it feels like a secluded mountain getaway, you'll have plenty of food options in town, too, ranging from casual to fancier spots and a variety of cuisines. Southern California's best mountain and lake destination is a must-see, and is easily accessible from throughout the region, whether you're coming from San Diego, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, or even as far as Las Vegas.
Temecula Valley
There's no need to travel further north to get to one of California's best wine regions. Temecula Valley, an easy drive from Los Angeles, Orange County, or San Diego, is home to nearly 50 wineries, which can easily be explored either by on your own or with a guided tour. Best known for varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah as well as other delicious options like Petite Sirah, Tempranillo, and Vermentino, a typical wine tasting generally ranges from $20 to $30, with some weekday discounts available. The wineries are all close together, too, making your visit even easier.
There's more to the destination, than just wine too — while here, be sure to explore the charming Old Town Temecula, where you can find historic buildings, lots of dining, shopping, and even the Temecula Valley Museum, Temecula Valley is also home to one of the most bucket list-worthy activities out there: hot air ballooning. Flights are available year-round (weather-permitting) at sunrise, and offer magical views of Southern California from above.
Downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles is sprawling, and made up of far more individual cities and communities than most visitors realize. As a result, much of Los Angeles feels flatter and more suburban than tourists typically anticipate, imagining a city that matches New York City's skyscrapers and crowds. But if you're looking for a big-city atmosphere, head to Downtown Los Angeles.
There's also just a ton to do here, making it well worth a stop during any Southern California adventure. For starters, there are plenty of well-known landmarks like the historic Grand Central Market and the beloved The Last Bookstore, and cultural institutions like the contemporary art museum the Broad. Apart from individual sights, Downtown is also filled with unique neighborhoods to explore, such as Chinatown and Little Tokyo. The Arts District, right next to Little Tokyo, is also interesting and worth a visit, as is Olvera Street, which is known as Los Angeles' oldest street and is home to a traditional Mexican market.
Catalina Island
One of California's best-kept secrets is actually just 22 miles off of the coast, in Catalina Island. Known as America's Amalfi Coast, this idyllic destination is perfect for an easy day trip or weekend getaway. From adventures like zip lining, kayaking or visiting the exciting Catalina Aerial Adventure, to exploring wildlife like Catalina's bison or marine ecosystems, or taking in the gorgeous scenery at Wrigley Memorial and Botanical Gardens, Catalina Island feels like a vacationer's paradise. For those who prefer more offbeat sightseeing, you can even stop by the island's pet cemetery.
To get here, you will have to take an hour-long ferry, which leaves from Long Beach, San Pedro, or Dana Point, with up to 30 departures daily. "It's the general vibe of the place that is outstanding," said one Redditor. "That, and the scenery."
Studio tour
Plenty of tourists venture out to California for a true "Hollywood" experience expecting to see celebrities at day and Tinseltown magic at every corner. As you can imagine, they leave disappointed, as this sadly isn't the reality of Los Angeles, much less Southern California as a whole. If you do want to experience a bit of movie magic, there are few better experiences than going right to the source: one of the city's numerous studios. Many of them offer tours, allowing you to see recreations of iconic sets, such as Central Perk from "Friends" at Warner Brothers, to "Harry Potter's" Hogwarts and Hogsmeade brought to life in Universal Studios.
In Los Angeles, Warner Brothers is one of the best studios to visit, as are Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures. If you'd like to combine a Hollywood tour with an amusement park, then there's no better place to visit than Universal Studios, which merges the two for an unforgettable experience.
Griffith Observatory
This beloved Los Angeles landmark is a favorite for a reason — not only are its views gorgeous, including a look at the iconic Hollywood sign, but it's also one of the most exciting free things to do in Los Angeles. Open until 10 p.m., it's a great spot for watching the sunset and for fantastic nighttime views. There are also a number of interesting space-related exhibits, as well as a planetarium, but keep in mind that shows are an extra charge.
Situated right in Griffith Park, it's also a great destination for hiking, with a number of trails to choose from. To get to the observatory, as long as there's no show at the nearby Greek Theatre, you can park there for free, then walk about a mile up or take a quick bus ride. The Griffith Observatory is closed on Mondays.
Balboa Park
This picturesque 12,000-acre park is a must if in San Diego. Not only is it gorgeous, with tons of Spanish-style architecture, but there's so much to do, you could easily fill your day and not see everything. There are 17 museums, 19 unique gardens, restaurants, and even the acclaimed San Diego Zoo within Balboa Park's borders. Museums range from the Comic-Con Museum, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the interactive Museum of Us, and the San Diego Air and Space Museum — just to name a few of your options here. Don't skip walking around the Spanish Village Art Center and checking out the numerous artist studios that are here, either. Although the park is open daily, hours and admission fees vary across the museums here.
Parking is free. "Whether you're into art, history, nature, or just want a beautiful place to unwind, Balboa Park has it all," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Highly recommended!"
Whale watching
One of Southern California's most memorable activities, especially for animal lovers, is whale watching, which can be done from a number of spots throughout Southern California. One popular choice is in Newport Beach in Orange County. Daily tours are offered throughout the year, with giant blue whales visible from May through November, and grey whales from December to April. Regardless of when you visit, also be on the lookout for other marine life like dolphins and seals.
Further south in Orange County, Dana Point is another popular whale-watching location, It's even been recognized as the "Dolphin and Whale Watching Capital of the World." If in San Diego, you'll also be in luck, as there are a number of prime whale watching spots, and a couple tour operators that even offer you a free ticket for another day if you aren't able to see any dolphins or whales on your first go.
Laguna Beach
Nestled in southern Orange County, Laguna Beach is artsy, quaint, and absolutely breathtaking. Although California is full of stunning beaches, Laguna's ocean views are truly unparalleled, and a stop here is an absolute must for beach-lovers. Across Laguna's seven miles of coastline, there are plenty of gems to discover, from the scenic Crystal Cove State Park, to the secluded Pearl Street Beach.
If you're looking for some activities apart from the beach, Laguna's downtown is filled with over 100 art galleries and artist studios, nearly 100 different boutique shops, and over 100 eateries, many of which offer gorgeous views of the coastline. Laguna has a rich legacy for artists, and as a result, the Laguna Art Museum is also a great stop, as is some time spent at one of the town's festivals, such as the art-filled Pageant of the Masters or the Sawdust Festival.
The Gettys
Among Los Angeles' plentiful cultural institutions, the Getty museums, which include the Getty Villa and the Getty Center, reign supreme. Both institutions have immensely different offerings, are both worth a visit — the Villa emphasizes ancient art, mainly from Greece, Rome, and Egypt, and is housed in a stunning Roman-style villa complete with gorgeous gardens, perfect for meandering and enjoying the Los Angeles weather. The Getty Center, on the other hand, is a giant museum housing mostly European art. Its architecture is also beautiful, although much more modern than the Villa. It has a pleasant garden as well, which offers great views of LA.
They're also two of the best options for anyone planning a budget-friendly trip to Los Angeles. Both destinations are free to visit, although a reservation is required. Parking, however, is not free, although it is cheaper if you visit after 3 p.m. And if you opt to visit both locations in one day, you only have to pay one parking fee.
Death Valley
Although it's perhaps best known for its beaches, Southern California is home to a number of diverse landscapes — and one of its most unique can be found in Death Valley, a national park known as the lowest, hottest, and driest place in all of North America. Across its 3.4 million acres, see jaw-dropping sites like the Artists Palette, rainbow-colored hills that are particularly spectacular at sunrise and sunset, or the salt flats of Badwater Basin. A visit here is truly unforgettable.
A standard pass is $30 per vehicle, and although the park is year-round, it's best explored during the winter months or shoulder seasons, before the temperatures start to soar. "We wanted a destination with spectacular Southwest desert scenery, and Death Valley delivers," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Beautiful, rugged and awe-inspiring."
Santa Barbara
Located right at the northernmost point of Southern California, Santa Barbara is one of the best choices in the region for anyone seeking a serene beach escape. The beaches, of course, are gorgeous, and provide the perfect setting for anyone looking for a quintessential California experience. For the ultimate sunset spot, head to Butterfly Beach, a picturesque west-facing beach. The town itself also looks straight out of a postcard, with gorgeous Spanish-style architecture everywhere you look.
Santa Barbara's downtown is walkable, and filled with tons of restaurants, cafes, and shops. Located right along Santa Ynez Mountains, a region known for its many vineyards, Santa Barbara is a great wine destination, with plenty of wineries offering tastings right in town. Be sure to check out Stearns Wharf, California's oldest pier, and walk along State Street, the main drag in downtown. Within Santa Barbara's Funk Zone, you can find plenty of delicious dining options as well.
Methodology
As Southern California locals, we have participated in the majority of these recommendations ourselves, and can personally attest to how worthy of your time they are. We also relied on travel blogs, travel publications, and destination management organizations to round out our recommendations, and utilized Reddit threads and Tripadvisor reviews to ensure that other travelers can attest to how worthwhile these recommendations are. We made sure to include destinations throughout the Southern California region, and a diverse array of offerings, from picturesque towns, amazing sightseeing, and unparalleled nature.