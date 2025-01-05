The 16 Best Things To Do In All Of Southern California, According To Visitors

From sunny coastlines with hidden coves and golden sand, to rugged desert landscapes, to premiere cultural institutions and mountain escapes, Southern California is the ultimate vacation destination. Whether you're a city traveler, a beach dweller, a wine aficionado or an outdoorsy adventurer, Southern California truly has it all. So, we've taken it upon ourselves to round up the very best that this amazing region has to offer.

As Southern California locals, we relied largely on our own experience to gather this list of suggestions. But, we also used the help of other travelers' experiences to round out our recommendations and verify all of our facts, and relied on sources like destination management organizations and Tripadvisor reviews. We made sure to offer a varied selection to suit any sort of ideal vacation, and showcase the great diversity that this region offers to visitors.