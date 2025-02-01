Secret US Beach Towns That Rival The Caribbean

Life is better at the beach. This might sound like something you'd read off of a kitschy T-shirt, but let's be real — it's not wrong. Beach vacations are incredible because they can be exactly as relaxing as you want them to be. Need to unwind? Grab a cocktail and lay out in the sun. Want an adrenaline rush? Sign up for a parasailing class. Hoping to bond with your kids? Whip up a sandcastle (and don't forget to build a moat).

Of course, enjoying an oceanside getaway is one thing, but planning one is another. When it comes to ranking the best beaches in the world, it's clear that Caribbean destinations often come out on top. That being said, not everybody has the time or money to travel so far from home. Plenty of American beachgoers would much prefer to travel somewhere locally, and the good news is that the U.S. is full of awesome beaches.

As travel writers and researchers, we have dedicated hours to selecting some of the most gorgeous, underrated beach towns in the United States. After perusing sources like Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google, we have crafted a list of low-key places that offer wonderful seaside experiences. To choose our favorites, we prioritized destinations with unusually clear waters, and we also selected places that don't attract the same level of crowds that you might see in famous spots like Miami or Texas. Let's take a look.