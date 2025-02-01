Secret US Beach Towns That Rival The Caribbean
Life is better at the beach. This might sound like something you'd read off of a kitschy T-shirt, but let's be real — it's not wrong. Beach vacations are incredible because they can be exactly as relaxing as you want them to be. Need to unwind? Grab a cocktail and lay out in the sun. Want an adrenaline rush? Sign up for a parasailing class. Hoping to bond with your kids? Whip up a sandcastle (and don't forget to build a moat).
Of course, enjoying an oceanside getaway is one thing, but planning one is another. When it comes to ranking the best beaches in the world, it's clear that Caribbean destinations often come out on top. That being said, not everybody has the time or money to travel so far from home. Plenty of American beachgoers would much prefer to travel somewhere locally, and the good news is that the U.S. is full of awesome beaches.
As travel writers and researchers, we have dedicated hours to selecting some of the most gorgeous, underrated beach towns in the United States. After perusing sources like Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google, we have crafted a list of low-key places that offer wonderful seaside experiences. To choose our favorites, we prioritized destinations with unusually clear waters, and we also selected places that don't attract the same level of crowds that you might see in famous spots like Miami or Texas. Let's take a look.
Sanibel Island, Florida
If you're looking to enjoy all the beauty of turquoise Caribbean waters without dealing with the hassle of international travel, then Sanibel Island, Florida, might be the place for you. Located in the Gulf of Mexico just west of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island resembles an oasis of peace and tranquility. The waters are often crystal clear, and the beaches boast white sands. As you snap photos of the island's gorgeous atmosphere, you might not even feel like you're still on the same planet, let alone still in the same country.
The best part is that your Sanibel vacation likely won't be affected by any wild spring breakers. Whereas many other Florida beaches attract university students and partiers in droves, Sanibel keeps things a little more low-key. Much of the island has been transformed into a nature preserve, and a strict local noise ordinance has kept Miami's DJs far away. Even big grocery store chains have remained off the island, allowing visitors to enjoy small mom-and-pop stores as well as farmer's markets.
As for activities, Sanibel has plenty to offer. Nature lovers can enjoy the island's many hiking trails and paths, while history buffs can admire the local lighthouse — which dates back to 1884. Boat tours and cruises galore take visitors out on the water to see the dolphins or watch the sunset. However, true beachgoers know that both of these natural beauties are visible from the sand.
Emerald Bay, California
The wonders of Laguna Beach, California, are not exactly a secret. The town boasts more oceanside hotels than any other destination in the Golden State — drawing in tourists from around the world. Plus, the 2004 reality show "Laguna Beach" provided quite a bit of free advertisement for the locale. Because of all this excitement, Laguna Beach is synonymous with packed bars, crowded restaurants, and vibrant beaches. Anyone looking to escape the chaos might prefer another option just a few miles away.
Emerald Bay lacks the fame of its sister city, but its beaches are just as pristine. With clear blue waters, stunning sands, and magnificent cliffs, this shoreline looks like it emerged from paradise. Snorkeling in the area is said to be superb, and seal sightings are frequent. Hikers will be pleased to know that Emerald Bay borders Crystal Cove Park, where cliffside trails abound. In many ways, Emerald Bay is the ideal place to soak up all of California's natural beauty without getting caught up in the crowds.
It's also worth noting that a trip to Emerald Bay does not always have to be as expensive as other oceanside getaways. If you're planning a beach vacation on a budget, you might consider camping at Crystal Cove State Park. Overnights in camper vans, RVs, and tents are all available for all kinds of outdoors people. It might be one of the cheapest ways to enjoy the California coastline.
Mackinac Island, Michigan
Northern Michigan is not exactly a stone's throw away from the Caribbean Sea. However, when it comes to crystal clear waters and adorable old-fashioned architecture, Mackinac Island definitely comes out on top. Nestled in the waters between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, this island is only accessible by ferry boat, and don't even look for a way to transport your motor vehicle across the water. Mackinac Island is the only city in America where cars are banned, making it an unusually peaceful place to stroll through town, admire local horses, and walk to the beach.
The shoreline on Mackinac Island boasts beautiful clear water with expansive views. Depending on which side of the island you choose to haunt, you might catch a glimpse of Michigan's Lower Peninsula to the south or Canada's Cockburn Island to the northeast. Adults who just want to relax will enjoy stretching out in the sun or flipping through a good book in a beach chair. Children, meanwhile, might prefer hunting for the perfect skipping rock or even one of the fossilized stones that occasionally wash up on the island.
If beach-going isn't enough to keep you and your family going, fear not; there's plenty more to do and see on the island. Horseback riding, biking, and fudge-making are all on the menu. Fort Mackinac also provides visitors with a unique perspective on the island's history through fun, living displays. In effect, Mackinac Island has something for everyone.
Hilo, Hawaii
There are beaches, and then there are Hawaii beaches. Anybody who has gone to the small town of Hilo will understand why the shoreline in the Aloha State belongs in a category of its own. Located on the iconic Big Island, Hilo offers some of the most extraordinary views around, and its black sand beaches provide visitors with the kind of imagery that seems to belong on a screen saver. Its crystal-clear waters are perfect for snorkeling, diving, or even just floating.
The best part is that there is far more to Hilo than just its beaches. Tourists can wander the town's lush Lili'uokalani Gardens free of charge or head over to the Pacific Tsunami Museum for a bit of scientific discovery. Foodies will love the Hilo Farmer's Market, where they can sample anything from fresh tropical fruit to homemade Hawaiian bread. Even adventurers will be satisfied with this destination — a hike to the beautiful Wai'ale Falls is not to be missed.
Although Hawaii can get crowded, Hilo lacks the intense energy you might see on an island like Maui. Whereas Honolulu is a big city filled to the brim with tourists, Hilo is known to be on the quieter side. Folks looking for peace off-the-beaten path should check out the more rural neighborhoods west of town, where they'll find tranquil bed and breakfasts, natural walking trails, and a whole lot of distance from the spring break crowd.
Islamorada, Florida
When you imagine the Florida Keys, what images come to mind? Maybe you think of Ernest Hemingway's villa, the Truman House, or one of the famous rum tours. Regardless, there's a pretty good chance that you're thinking of the iconic Key West. After all, many travelers overlook the dozens of other keys that are worth a visit — including Islamorada.
Situated approximately halfway between Key Largo and Marathon, Islamorada boasts one of the best locations in the Florida Keys. While it is close enough to Miami to make it easily accessible by car, it is far enough away to help travelers beat the crowds. As an added bonus, the town is jaw-droppingly beautiful. Turquoise waves lap white sand beaches, and the clarity of the water proves attractive to divers and snorkelers, who can spot anything from manatees to parrot fish along Islamorada's paradisal shores.
Folks who want to take a break from the beach will be pleased to know that Islamorada offers a number of sand-free tourist activities. The Theater of the Sea provides visitors with the chance to see parrots, alligators, and other marine life. It also offers a "swim with the dolphins" experience that travelers will be sure to remember for a lifetime. Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park is another must-see stop. With its fascinating geology and stunning trees, this destination is ideal for ecological tourism.
Sapelo Island, Georgia
Sapelo Island, Georgia, may not have the same turquoise waves you will find in Florida or Hawaii, but this unassuming island offers something much better — an escape from the crowds. Situated on the Atlantic Coast south of Savannah and north of Jacksonville (Florida), Sapelo Island is fairly accessible to travelers. Despite its prime location, this destination remains fairly unknown among tourists. Upon arriving at Sapelo Island, many visitors cannot help but marvel at the spaciousness and tranquility of the beaches. Whereas other locations might have tiki bars and loud music, Sapelo Island offers long stretches of untouched shoreline and peaceful nature preserves.
In addition to its incredible beaches, Sapelo Island is said to offer an all-around positive travel environment for people of many backgrounds. Previous visitors to this destination have mentioned the strong role of the local people in maintaining its atmosphere. Sapelo is home to a tight-knit African American community that has lived on the island since the end of the Civil War. Travelers interested in cultural preservation should take a deep dive into the island's rich history. After all, you can't beat a little bit of learning with your beach vacation.
Sullivans Landing, Michigan
Although Sullivans Landing might not have the same stature as the most famous beaches in the world, it does boast a unique sense of quiet charm. Nestled along the northern coast of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, this town is home to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, where you can find peacock blue waters that look like they belong on a beach in Jamaica. You'll also see stunning cliffs, thick forests, and unique geological structures.
While it may be way too chilly to take a dip during the off-season, the summer months in Sullivans Landing are perfect for water sports like swimming and kayaking. You can even sign up for a glass-bottom boat tour that will allow you to peer down into the depths of Lake Superior and spot several shipwrecks from centuries past. Landlubbers will be pleased to know that there's plenty of hiking in the area, and the trails lead to waterfalls galore, including the spectacular Sable Falls.
Unlike many other lakeside destinations, Sullivans Landing does not have much of a party scene. The town's proximity to national and state parks means that it primarily attracts families and nature lovers, not DJs and disco aficionados. As such, this is the perfect place for a break from the wild summer crowds. After all, it offers the scenic beauty of a top beach destination without any of the loud music or chaos.
Orange Beach, Alabama
The Floridian towns of Destin and Pensacola have long attracted tourists from across the United States. With their dreamy white sand beaches and colorful waves, these two top tourist destinations boast some of the most incredible scenery in the country. And although these towns are certainly worth a visit, they're often overloaded with college students on the hunt for some of the best nightlife in the country. As a result, Destin and Pensacola have developed more of a reputation for loud music than peace and serenity. Luckily, one nearby destination offers the same gorgeous beaches as its party-filled neighbors — without the same number of spring breakers.
Alabama's Orange Beach looks like something straight out of a tropical movie. On sunny days, its waters take on that emerald shade so commonly seen further south in the Caribbean. When it gets too hot, travelers can catch some shade beneath one of the city's picturesque palm trees. Beyond just going to the beach, there are plenty of things to do in the area. Families will likely enjoy the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo (located a short drive outside of town), and dolphin cruises are also available for those who want to see some sea life in action. The nearby Gulf State Park is also a must-visit, and its classic hiking trails and signature zip line will keep even the most adventurous visitors entertained.
San Clemente, California
Situated between Los Angeles and San Diego, the pleasant California town of San Clemente provides visitors with a much-needed break from the chaos of big city life. With a thriving surf culture and a scenic coastline, San Clemente is the perfect place to plan a beachside getaway, and whereas more urban destinations — like Santa Monica or La Jolla — attract massive crowds, San Clemente's T-Street Beach tends to be a little more low-key.
Because of San Clemente's laid-back atmosphere, the town attracts many different types of visitors. Families typically enjoy this location due to its oceanside playground and designated picnic areas, while active visitors can enjoy surfing and body boarding on days with bigger waves. Regardless of whether you are looking for a place to grill burgers with your kids or simply ride the waves, San Clemente offers the ideal environment for a relaxing day.
Beyond its beachside activities, San Clemente provides plenty of unique cultural experiences. Many previous visitors have enjoyed a trip to the Casa Romántica, an old Spanish-style mansion with stunning views of the Pacific. Others have found that hiking the Ridgeline Trail is similarly appealing, as it offers sweeping views of the city. All in all, San Clemente is a great spot to hang out and soak up some natural beauty.
Bonita Springs, Florida
Bonita Springs, Florida, is not as trendy among springbreakers as the nearby town of Fort Myers Beach. And compared to its southern neighbor, Naples, Bonita Springs lacks a reputation for attracting the rich and famous. Although some tourists might see this low-key reputation as a downside, the reality is that Bonita Springs thrives in its more laid-back atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy the town during spring break season without confronting hordes of college students. Plus, they can still find lodging at a reasonable price. The result is an idyllic Florida town that caters more to couples and families than to the nightclub crew.
The historic center of Bonita Spring is small yet pleasant, and the area surrounding the historic Riverside Park is packed with coffee shops, ice cream parlors, and wine bars galore. Kayak and paddle board rentals are available for anyone who wants to go out and enjoy an afternoon on the Imperial River. Animal lovers will be thrilled to check out the Wonder Gardens, where they can see alligators, peacocks, and flamingos in an old-timey Floridian setting.
In terms of beaches, Bonita Beach Park is one of the most popular destinations in the area. With white sands and crystal clear waters, this beach is a relaxing place to spend an afternoon with the family. However, folks who are more interested in nature might prefer Lover's Key State Park. There, travelers can enjoy a natural beach with no bars or restaurants.
Methodology
In recent years, social media has allowed more and more travelers to share their favorite destinations, making it difficult for certain American beaches to remain a secret. Despite this challenge, we managed to find a few gems that are still hidden across the United States. By engaging with sites like Reddit and Google, we were able to scour the internet for gorgeous places that lack famous names but conjure up feelings of the Caribbean.
Because the Caribbean is known for its stunning scenery, we tried to choose places based on the high quality of the water. Although not all of the beaches listed are accessible year-round, the vast majority boast the type of crystal-clear waves that sparkle on a sunny day. We also prioritized towns that aren't too big on bars and clubs, leaning towards island destinations, as these tend to offer a degree of tranquility that's more challenging to find on the mainland.