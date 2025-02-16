Situated Between New Haven And NYC Is An Underrated Connecticut Town With Chic Restaurants And Beaches
Although New York City is glittering with world-class attractions, iconic spots from famous movies, and even a fair share of skippable tourist traps, sometimes the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple can be too much. Luckily, the city's stellar transportation system makes it easy to navigate to quieter suburbs beyond the reaches of the chaotic concrete jungle.
Just under an hour-long train ride from Grand Central Station, Greenwich, Connecticut (not to be confused with New York's Greenwich Village), is a perfect destination to escape NYC's bustle in an under-the-radar waterfront town. Dotted with elegant mansions, high-end shops, and ritzy restaurants, the New England destination has a rather lavish reputation.
However, Greenwich's timeless charm and serene, scenic beauty offers something for every traveler. History buffs can tour a treasure trove of historic homes. Nature lovers will find beautiful beaches and state parks to wander. Meanwhile, shoppers and foodies can delight in its vibrant downtown district. Fulfilling the shared desire for a peaceful retreat beyond the city, Greenwich is a New England traveler's dream come true.
Idyllic inns and downtown charm in Greenwich, CT
Sitting comfortably between New York City and New Haven, Greenwich is perfect as a day-trip destination for those coming from either major city. However, if you want to stay a night or two, having a solid home base is a must. Located at the edge of Greenwich Harbor, Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel is a favorite among travelers, boasting idyllic waterfront views, elegantly appointed rooms, and an on-site restaurant serving gourmet food and drinks. From the hotel, you can walk to The Bruce Museum, a must-visit for art and science lovers, showcasing galleries of breathtaking artwork and exhibitions of natural history, including animal skeletons and a glittering gem collection.
For a charming retreat in the heart of Greenwich, check into the lovely Stanton House Inn, a circa 1843 bed and breakfast with the historic downtown district in its backyard. Stroll to Greenwich Avenue, simply referred to as "The Ave" by locals, a popular stretch of high-end shops, art galleries, delicious dining spots, and architectural beauties dating back to the 19th century. Among the street's retail gems, you'll find Vineyard Vines, a popular nautical-themed clothing store that originated in Greenwich, and the upscale fashion favorite, Saks Fifth Avenue. A playground for indulgence, Greenwich Avenue is known for its chic dining spots, including Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant and Terra Ristorante Italiano. The latter serves gourmet Italian bistro fare in a lavish setting with the option of al fresco dining.
Historic homes and beautiful beaches
Greenwich flourishes in both scenic and historic man-made beauty. Dating back to 1640, the New England town has a number of historic homes to behold, some of which you can tour inside. Visit the beloved Bush-Holley House, an 18th-century Colonial Revival-style beauty that now houses a museum. For $10, you can book a tour, guiding you through eight rooms and different eras of the multi-generational family home. Tours are available Wednesday through Sunday year-round and can be booked in advance through the Greenwich Historical Society. Among the town's other historic buildings, you'll find Putnam Cottage, a former tavern from the American Revolution Era that hosts tours and historical reenactments, and architectural stunners like the Redman Fitz-Gerald House, a massive Shingle-style edifice with a towering conical roof.
To soak in the area's natural beauty, head to Greenwich Point Park. Referred to as Tod's Point by locals, the 147-acre park sits on the former estate of J. Kennedy Tod, featuring miles of walking trails, picturesque waterfront views, and more historic buildings, including an old cow barn. It also boasts one of the best beaches in Greenwich, where you can enjoy a long, sandy stroll while taking in New York City skyline views in the distance. If you're visiting between June and September, when the ferry is running, you can journey to Great Captain Island, a scenic 17-acre expanse ornamented by a historic lighthouse. All the beaches in Greenwich are private, so you'll need to head here to pick up a park pass prior to visiting. A seasonal pass will grant you access to Greenwich's beautiful beaches from May through October, but if you're visiting between November and April 30, you'll have free reign, as the beaches are open freely to non-residents in the off-season.