Situated Between New Haven And NYC Is An Underrated Connecticut Town With Chic Restaurants And Beaches

Although New York City is glittering with world-class attractions, iconic spots from famous movies, and even a fair share of skippable tourist traps, sometimes the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple can be too much. Luckily, the city's stellar transportation system makes it easy to navigate to quieter suburbs beyond the reaches of the chaotic concrete jungle.

Just under an hour-long train ride from Grand Central Station, Greenwich, Connecticut (not to be confused with New York's Greenwich Village), is a perfect destination to escape NYC's bustle in an under-the-radar waterfront town. Dotted with elegant mansions, high-end shops, and ritzy restaurants, the New England destination has a rather lavish reputation.

However, Greenwich's timeless charm and serene, scenic beauty offers something for every traveler. History buffs can tour a treasure trove of historic homes. Nature lovers will find beautiful beaches and state parks to wander. Meanwhile, shoppers and foodies can delight in its vibrant downtown district. Fulfilling the shared desire for a peaceful retreat beyond the city, Greenwich is a New England traveler's dream come true.