A Stunning Spanish Beach City Known For Impeccable Seafood Is A Surprisingly Affordable Getaway
Spain's relaxing charm and affordable cost of living make it one of the best countries for expats. The beautiful city of Santander, located on Spain's Costa Verde, or "Green Coast," is no exception. The city offers visitors pristine, sunny beaches surrounded by lush mountains and impressive architecture, along with vast culinary offerings featuring fresh seafood and traditional Spanish dishes. With a daily cost of around $150, it is an ideal budget-friendly destination for travelers or those looking to start a brand new chapter in a different country.
Despite being a popular vacation spot among Spanish nationals, Santander remains a rather obscure destination among international tourists. Yet, the Cantabrian capital's many beaches (favored by 19th-century and early 1900s royals), as well as its museums, monuments, and historic landmarks, are sure to steal the hearts of those venturing into this hidden and underrated Spanish gem.
The closest airport to Santander is the Seve Ballesteros-Santander Airport, about 4 miles away from the city's center. Santander is also easily accessible by train, car, or bus from other Spanish cities such as Madrid or Valladolid.
Exploring Santander's delicious local cuisine and seafood
Unlike other overcrowded beach destinations in Europe worth skipping, Santander is an underrated yet amazing stop for foodies and beach lovers. The city remains faithful to its fishing and port town traditions, and, as such, fish and seafood play a vital role in the local gastronomy. Fisherman-style clams, fried calamari, and marmita de bonito (a fish stew) are some of Santander's most iconic dishes. Shrimp and barnacles are also part of the specialty menu, as well as Santoña anchovies. Although, the fried calamari is one of those must-try dishes not to be missed when visiting Santander.
Since the city is surrounded by mountains, the local cuisine also includes beef, red meats, cheese, and dairy products. The cocido montañés — a traditional meat stew in Cantabria made with beef, bacon, beans, potatoes, and chorizo — is another mouthwatering specialty. Lastly, cheeses like the Quesucos de Liébana or the Cantabria queso de nata are some other delectable products visitors should try at least once.
Santander's fishing district, or Barrio Pesquero, is the best place for tasting all these delicacies. Some other restaurants in Santander include Casa Lita, serving a wide variety of local seafood, as well as El Serbal, La Bombi, or Querida Margarita, which offers a variety of dishes and a three-course weekend lunch for just $25. Tapas bars can also be found all throughout the city with prices starting at around $10 at the time of writing.
Visiting Santander's beautiful beaches and its surrounding nature
The capital of Cantabria offers travelers beautiful golden beaches to relax on and enjoy during the summer. The most popular beach is the Primera del Sardinero, while the Segunda Playa del Sardinero is Santander's largest beach to enjoy swimming or surfing. The Puntal and Magdalena beaches allow for leisurely strolls along sandy shores, and at La Maruca, you can relax while enjoying the beautiful surrounding views. El Camello Beach will delight visitors with unique rock formations, and Playa de los Bikinis is also worth visiting. Playa Mataleñas is often considered the best beach in all of Santander, but you'll have to climb some stairs. Lastly, Los Peligros in Santander's Bay is the closest shore to the city's center, making it an easy destination to reach.
The Bay of Santander is certainly worth visiting. Surrounded by green mountains, it is regarded as a worldly natural beauty, and fortunately, boat tours are available to enjoy the magnificent view while sailing on the bay's waters. At Cabo Mayor, you can enjoy stunning cliffside and sunset views, as well as partake in camping or walking at the Parque Las Mataleñas. La Magdalena Park offers even more amazing views of the surrounding lush nature while also hosting Santander's mini zoo.
Other things to do in Santander and the best places to stay
Santander offers its visitors more than just stunning beaches. The city is rich in cultural and historical heritage, with museums like the Museum of Prehistory and Archaeology of Cantabria and the Cantabrian Maritime Museum displaying the region's marine life and history. For architecture enthusiasts, the must-see landmarks in Santander include the royal Magdalena Palace, the Gothic-style Santander Cathedral, the neoclassical Plaza de Pombo, and Plaza Porticada.
The historic Esperanza Market should not be missed either. Here, you can stock up on souvenirs or try more of the local foods. The Botín Center is perfect for enjoying some contemporary art, and afterward, you can enjoy a relaxing seaside walk along Santander's Promenade before heading back to your lodgings.
Budget-friendly accommodations in Santander include the Somo Surfskate Hostel, which offers rooms starting at $35 (breakfast included), though prices rise during the spring and summer high seasons. For more luxurious experiences, the Hotel Sol Boutique and Le Petit Boutique Hotel provide comfort as well as convenient locations. The Soho Boutique Palacio de Pombo Hotel near the Botín Center is pet-friendly and boasts a very unique and picturesque architectural style. Unlike Barcelona (a dangerous destination in Europe known for its pickpocketing), Santander will provide a much safer place in Spain for an unforgettable and affordable beach vacation.