A Stunning Spanish Beach City Known For Impeccable Seafood Is A Surprisingly Affordable Getaway

Spain's relaxing charm and affordable cost of living make it one of the best countries for expats. The beautiful city of Santander, located on Spain's Costa Verde, or "Green Coast," is no exception. The city offers visitors pristine, sunny beaches surrounded by lush mountains and impressive architecture, along with vast culinary offerings featuring fresh seafood and traditional Spanish dishes. With a daily cost of around $150, it is an ideal budget-friendly destination for travelers or those looking to start a brand new chapter in a different country.

Despite being a popular vacation spot among Spanish nationals, Santander remains a rather obscure destination among international tourists. Yet, the Cantabrian capital's many beaches (favored by 19th-century and early 1900s royals), as well as its museums, monuments, and historic landmarks, are sure to steal the hearts of those venturing into this hidden and underrated Spanish gem.

The closest airport to Santander is the Seve Ballesteros-Santander Airport, about 4 miles away from the city's center. Santander is also easily accessible by train, car, or bus from other Spanish cities such as Madrid or Valladolid.