The Absolute Best Countries In The World For Expat Americans To Escape To, According To Real Travelers

Americans hoping to live just a short flight away from the United States while still having sublime, warm weather throughout the year should consider relocating to Mexico. According to the experience of one Redditor in r/mexicoexpats, "What I love about Mexico is the feeling of living here. It reminds me a lot of the US back in the 1980s-90s. Back when people looked out for one another, helped when they could, and took care of their neighbors. Today in the US you don't know your neighbors most of the time." Another person agreed that the country poses great benefits for American expats. Writing on r/expats, a Reddit user explained, "People like Mexico because it is close to visit their family and friends. I think there's also a familiarity about it for Americans, so it doesn't feel like as much of a change as, say, moving to Thailand."

It's a fairly large country, too, so there will be something for everyone, no matter your preferences. You will find breathtakingly beautiful towns in Mexico and have tons of opportunities to explore the stunning blue beaches of the Spanish-speaking country. If you're a history buff, Mexico's historical sites will make your stay memorable. It will be important to speak Spanish if you plan on living in Mexico for the long term. The locals are accommodating and can be a great resource for learning the language. The country allows Americans to visit for up to six months without an official visa, making it possible to get a feel for the culture before fully committing to a whole move. While you ponder your move to Mexico, check out the most underrated foodie destinations in America.