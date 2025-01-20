The Absolute Best Countries In The World For Expat Americans To Escape To, According To Real Travelers
Most people think of foreign countries in the context of a vacation, but then some expats make it their mission to move to one of these places for good. According to the Association of Americans Resident Overseas, approximately 5.5 million Americans currently live their dream life abroad. The idea of packing up every part of your existence and setting off to a new land away from everything you've ever known is intimidating. However, settling in another country doesn't have to be quite as daunting as it is in your imagination.
While not every country in the world is easy for Americans to just up and retreat to, plenty of places can be a realistic escape. Whether you're looking to spend your retirement years on the beach in year-round warm weather or need a safe and welcoming destination for the whole family, we have plenty of recommendations. The Islands team dug into local customs, visa requirements, and opinions from real expats who have taken the plunge to determine the best spots for Americans to move abroad. After a lengthy research run, we found countries in all corners of the Earth that can be inviting escapes for Americans.
Spain
The relaxed yet vibrant culture of Spain is enough to attract expats hoping to start afresh. It is often a completely new experience for Americans acquainted with a fast-paced lifestyle because of the country's easy-going style. It is even a traditional custom across the nation to have "siesta time" in the middle of the day when most businesses shut down from 1 pm to 3 pm for a bit of rest. Depending on your preference, you will find a range of destinations to live in throughout the territory, from major cities like Barcelona and Madrid to beautiful under-the-radar Spanish islands.
Spain has other attributes that expats seem to adore. One Reddit user who moved there from Texas detailed their experience in the r/GoingToSpain subreddit. "I love having public health coverage and additionally having private healthcare for only 80€ a month. I love being able to walk everywhere. I love the public transportation and ability to travel all over Spain and Europe. I love not worrying about gun violence. I feel healthier and less stressed here. I do miss little things about the US but won't be going back. Can't deal with the stressful lifestyle in the US." Best of all, the visa options for Spain can suit all types of Americans. These include a job search visa, a golden visa for investors, a student visa, a non-lucrative visa, and even a digital nomad visa for expats working remotely for an international company.
Costa Rica
American expats will find themselves in their own personal heaven when they move to Costa Rica. Nature lovers in the pack will love being surrounded by rainforests and volcanoes and exploring the hidden beaches in Costa Rica that see fewer crowds. However, many worry that despite its extraordinary natural scenery, Costa Rica might not be a good country to reside in because of its high crime rate. Expats who have relocated to the small nation disagree with this notion. One Redditor in r/expat explained, "This is a beautiful healthy place to be. We feel so privileged to be a part of this community and culture. If you have a solid financial foundation, it's an amazing place. Don't let the negative people here scare you. There is crime, but if you use your head and heed the advice for common sense safety, you'll love it."
There is a huge expat community living in the country, with 9% of the Costa Rican population consisting of immigrants, which is more than any other place in Latin America. This means you will meet like-minded people to connect with; additionally, Costa Ricans are welcoming. Costa Rica offers a bunch of visas for Americans. There is a digital nomad extendable visa valid for a year, a pension residency for people with a monthly retirement income of at least $1,000 per month, and an investment visa for individuals who can put a minimum of $150,000 into the local real estate or stocks.
Canada
If you're feeling the itch to get out of the U.S. permanently but don't want to roam too far from friends and family, leaping over the border to Canada can be the best way to go. Beyond the fact that it's only a hop, skip, and a jump away from your former home country, there are several reasons why Canadian life can be an easy acclimation for Americans. Firstly, the mother tongue of the nation is English, just like the United States, with over 98% of the population bilingual in French and English. Secondly, it is possible to gain access to residency in a variety of ways, such as founding a business, getting a local job, or even being self-employed.
Additionally, foreigners set up in Canada believe they have gained a higher quality of life. One user on a Quora thread expressed that one of the best parts was "A healthcare system where you don't need to rely on private insurance. Doctor visits, surgery, stays in hospital and emergency room visits all free at point of delivery. I moved from the UK to Canada and it really is a wonderful country. No country is perfect, but I would take Canada over the USA any day of the week." Something to consider is that the weather gets brutally cold from November to April. Outdoor adventurers who love winter should take advantage and check out the Canadian ski town renowned for showing skiers a good time.
Mexico
Americans hoping to live just a short flight away from the United States while still having sublime, warm weather throughout the year should consider relocating to Mexico. According to the experience of one Redditor in r/mexicoexpats, "What I love about Mexico is the feeling of living here. It reminds me a lot of the US back in the 1980s-90s. Back when people looked out for one another, helped when they could, and took care of their neighbors. Today in the US you don't know your neighbors most of the time." Another person agreed that the country poses great benefits for American expats. Writing on r/expats, a Reddit user explained, "People like Mexico because it is close to visit their family and friends. I think there's also a familiarity about it for Americans, so it doesn't feel like as much of a change as, say, moving to Thailand."
It's a fairly large country, too, so there will be something for everyone, no matter your preferences. You will find breathtakingly beautiful towns in Mexico and have tons of opportunities to explore the stunning blue beaches of the Spanish-speaking country. If you're a history buff, Mexico's historical sites will make your stay memorable. It will be important to speak Spanish if you plan on living in Mexico for the long term. The locals are accommodating and can be a great resource for learning the language. The country allows Americans to visit for up to six months without an official visa, making it possible to get a feel for the culture before fully committing to a whole move. While you ponder your move to Mexico, check out the most underrated foodie destinations in America.
Portugal
In recent years, Portugal has become a European hotspot for American expats. The stunning Portuguese beaches, delicious food scene, lovely climate, and low cost of living are all enticing reasons to choose this country as your home base. While many people fear that life in Portugal will be less convenient than in the United States, lots of immigrants who have moved there have put that worry to bed. One Redditor stressed in r/PortugalExpats, "Development can be measured in many different ways—quality of life, healthcare, social safety nets, and overall well-being, where Portugal excels in many areas ... Calling the US more developed than Portugal is overly simplistic and overlooks the many areas where Portugal offers a far better quality of life."
Since it is located in the Schengen Area of Europe, Americans are welcome to stay for up to 90 days without a visa. Once the clock runs out, there are plenty of long-term options for living in Portugal. The job seeker visa allows visitors to stay for up to 180 days to search for employment in the country. Its remote work visa can accommodate digital nomads, and there is a visa for people who live off passive income or want to volunteer in the country.
New Zealand
The English-speaking country of New Zealand is the perfect escape for Americans who wish to be a world away from the United States. It takes more than 16 hours on a plane to reach this radiant land from the U.S. This intense journey could be completely worth the effort if you value outdoor activities, a welcoming community, political stability, and an advantageous tax system. An individual who lived in New Zealand described the pros on Reddit in r/AmerExit. "Very clean, green, untouched nature, kiwis are friendly, access to lots of southeast Asian cuisine, a wonderful political landscape (well, way better than in the US at least), amazing music."
This can be an excellent permanent destination for families hoping to move abroad with young children because it has top-notch education programs. The country's school systems were ranked 7th best in the world. You can also live with peace of mind knowing that New Zealand is the 4th safest place to live on the planet. Skilled workers like nurses and engineers can easily procure a visa to live in New Zealand, and there are also avenues for residency for entrepreneurs, retirees, and students.
Indonesia
The average American can live well when they immigrate to Indonesia due to the strength of the U.S. dollar. A one-bedroom apartment in Jakarta costs just over $200 per month — you can't get a monthly parking space in most U.S. states for that price! While the insanely low cost of living in Indonesia is a major plus, there are other solid reasons to consider moving to this enchanting country. A user on Quora explained, "Indonesia is a gorgeous country with diverse cultures, amazing nature, awesome food and kind people. There is a good reason why I keep coming back – I really like the country a lot and believe that more people outside Indonesia should know about this amazing place."
It features incredible nature, like expansive forests and picturesque beaches, unlike anything in the United States. It is also a spiritual destination and is considered the yoga capital of the world, with plenty of opportunities to meditate or engage in self-improvement exercises. Indonesia also has a thriving nightlife scene for people who want a bit of action. One of the biggest reasons American expats are attracted to Indonesia is that there is a major digital nomad community with a litany of co-working spaces. Bali even has a lucrative visa for remote workers; they can live in the area tax-free for the first five years.
France
France is at the top of practically everyone's travel bucket list, but did you know it's possible to move there permanently as an American? The culinary landscape, exemplary public transportation, comprehensive healthcare system, and rich history are enough to make any expat start drooling at the opportunity to call France their home.
One Reddit user shared their favorite aspects of living in the country in r/AmerExit. "Inflation and energy prices have remained very manageable. Trams and regional rail to connect to high speed lines. We could almost live without a car ... Home ownership is way more possible here than in the US and many other places around the world. After 3-6 months (depending on the type of job) you have very strong job protections. And tons of paid leave."
While you may worry about the cultural differences, expats express that many myths about visiting France aren't true. These include unwelcoming locals and pricey food. Since it's a member of the Schengen Area, Americans are welcome to stay for up to 90 days to get their bearings before applying for a more permanent visa, such as a work visa, entrepreneur visa, or student visa. Once you become a resident, the other big benefit of living in France is that you will have easy access to all the other exciting parts of Europe.
Italy
Italy's best honeymoon destinations and vacation spots will sweep you off your feet during a short-term stay, but you can appreciate even more of the country by living there. While many people wrongly assume that this reality is beyond the realm of possibility, it's actually effortless to move to the country as an American than you might think. There are about 15,000 Americans who call Italy home today.
You can even procure direct citizenship if your parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents hailed from Italy before coming to the United States. Alternatively, visitors can get a more traditional visa to invest in the country, create a start-up, conduct scientific research, or study. These types of visas are effortless to acquire, with one Quora user claiming they were approved for residency in less than a month.
People set up in Italy have been very pleased with the results. One Redditor detailed their experience on r/expats. "...living here has been an amazing experience. The country is unbelievably beautiful, cost of living is great (compared to the US) and I feel safe living here. Walkable cities, high speed trains, incredible food everywhere and the best coffee. There is so much to see and do here, some of the most beautiful places I have ever been are only a 2-3 hr train ride away." The only major downside they encountered was the Italian government's slow-moving processes, which can be frustrating to Americans used to getting things done in a flash.
Thailand
Like many of the destinations across Southeast Asia, Thailand is incredibly affordable and exquisitely beautiful. The average cost of living for a single person is less than $600 per month, which is over 48% lower than the standard price to survive in the United States. For this reasonable cost, you'll be able to spend your days enjoying all the phenomenal Thai islands, making friends with a mix of friendly locals and expats, eating mouth-watering food, and basking in the year-round warm weather. The main drawbacks of building a life in Thailand are that it is extremely far from the United States, and temperatures can get mercilessly hot.
In r/Thailand, one expat broke down the benefits of living in the country. "What makes Thailand better: high standard of living as an expat, people generally [are] nicer to each other, well located for regional travel, gives you more cultural perspective, access to diverse social experiences (with both Thai and expat friend groups), lots of adventures to be had, Asia is generally more optimistic than the West."
Another Reddit user in the same subreddit agreed, "I really like the nightlife scene, night markets are pretty much top notch, people are awesome, really good restaurants." Thailand extends residency visas to everyone, from retirees and skilled workers to business owners and digital nomads, so it's possible to plant roots in the country no matter your situation.
Switzerland
American expats who thrive in the cold, snowy weather instead of brutal summer heat should consider moving to Switzerland. The quality of life in the country is out of this world, with amazing education standards, safe cities, and one of the top 10 best healthcare systems on the planet. Plus, it is one of the cleanest places you can reside in. With impressive benefits like these, it's easy to understand why Switzerland was one of the happiest places in the world, according to the 2024 World Happiness Report (via ITN Business).
Once people build a foundation in this country, they rarely want to return to their homeland in the United States. A Reddit user confirmed this in r/askswitzerland: "Another person who has moved from L.A. to Zurich, about 5 years ago. Loving it. Wouldn't go back." While it is a multilingual country with four official languages, many residents are fluent in English and willing to help newbie Americans acclimate to the local lifestyle. To secure a visa in Switzerland, Americans will need to find a position with a Swiss company, be enrolled in a Swiss school, invest in the local economy, or be a retiree with enough pension funds to support their lifestyle.
Methodology
This ranking of the best places for American expats to move abroad was constructed through a three-step research process. First, the Islands team developed a list of countries that extend visas to American citizens. Then, we delved into the local culture and the benefits of living in each place.
Finally, we went through forum websites like Reddit and Quora to gather real experiences from people who had successfully moved to these nations. We used the information to determine which countries would be the easiest to attain a visa and integrate into as an American.