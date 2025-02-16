Common Items To Avoid Ordering In Europe Unless You Want Your Bill To Be Unexpectedly Inflated

Bread isn't the only thing you're going to be unexpectedly charged for at a restaurant in most places in Europe. There is often a charge for water as well. The exception to this rule is France, where restaurants are required by law to bring you free water if you're having a meal. However, if you order a bottle, you'll be charged.

In other European countries, you'll have to ask specifically for tap water if you don't want to pay extra. That said, you may get some very odd looks. Tap water in some countries isn't really tasty to drink. In other countries, it may not be safe to drink if it's not regulated. It's worth doing a little research before you go. One way to tell if the water is good is to see if there are lots of public drinking fountains around town. For example, there are so many in Italy that locals may cringe if they see you buying bottled water.

One other difference is that you may find the water glass given to you is much smaller than what you're used to. If you drink a lot of water in your daily life, this might take some adjustment. One thing you can do is bring your own reusable bottle with you. Even in a country where the tap water isn't regulated, you may find inexpensive bottled water at the local grocery store that's cheaper than buying it at or around a tourist site. It's worth a stop to grab some large bottles and fill your portable one for the day before you leave the hotel.