New York City's Unique Instagram-Famous Print Magazine Shop Is One Of The Last Of Its Kind

The Big Apple is a kaleidoscope of cultures and the epicenter of the arts. Manhattan, the most famous borough home to iconic skyscrapers, underrated but memorable museums, and Central Park, is also home to the West Village, the bohemian and artsy western part of Greenwich Village. An enchanting neighborhood of brownstones made famous by Carrie Bradshaw's home in the hit show "Sex and the City," West Village is known for trendy boutiques, hip cafés, and world-class culinary experiences. West Village is one of the most likely places to spot celebrities in New York City and is home to a niche shop you're unlikely to find anywhere else: Casa Magazines.

Casa Magazines is a corner store located at Eighth Avenue and 12th Street in West Village, less than a 10-minute walk to the Whitney Museum. It's frequented by everyday New Yorkers and celebrities like Malcolm Gladwell, Julianne Moore, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Mohammed Ahmed and his business partner, Syed Khalid "Ali" Wasim, have been at the helm of this New York institution since 1994.

While brick-and-mortar bookshops and newsstands are disappearing in New York, Casa Magazine continues to thrive. With good humor, dedication to the community's needs, and the help of its famous Instagram account (@casamagazinesnyc), the little magazine mecca weathered the gentrification of the city and the shift from print to digital media. The Instagram-favorite account offers a weekly roundup of new magazine titles, informing customers and fans of their favorite new issues. The unique store also helps to keep print magazines in business.