New York City's Unique Instagram-Famous Print Magazine Shop Is One Of The Last Of Its Kind
The Big Apple is a kaleidoscope of cultures and the epicenter of the arts. Manhattan, the most famous borough home to iconic skyscrapers, underrated but memorable museums, and Central Park, is also home to the West Village, the bohemian and artsy western part of Greenwich Village. An enchanting neighborhood of brownstones made famous by Carrie Bradshaw's home in the hit show "Sex and the City," West Village is known for trendy boutiques, hip cafés, and world-class culinary experiences. West Village is one of the most likely places to spot celebrities in New York City and is home to a niche shop you're unlikely to find anywhere else: Casa Magazines.
Casa Magazines is a corner store located at Eighth Avenue and 12th Street in West Village, less than a 10-minute walk to the Whitney Museum. It's frequented by everyday New Yorkers and celebrities like Malcolm Gladwell, Julianne Moore, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Mohammed Ahmed and his business partner, Syed Khalid "Ali" Wasim, have been at the helm of this New York institution since 1994.
While brick-and-mortar bookshops and newsstands are disappearing in New York, Casa Magazine continues to thrive. With good humor, dedication to the community's needs, and the help of its famous Instagram account (@casamagazinesnyc), the little magazine mecca weathered the gentrification of the city and the shift from print to digital media. The Instagram-favorite account offers a weekly roundup of new magazine titles, informing customers and fans of their favorite new issues. The unique store also helps to keep print magazines in business.
Why visit Casa Magazine
Casa Magazine is a refuge for analog seekers and print connoisseurs. It's a tiny, 400-square-foot space filled to the brim with about 2,500 magazine titles — a rarity in an era obsessed with all things digital. Besides magazines, the shop also carries other necessities like pens, calculators, charger cables, and more, making this a one-stop shop for New Yorkers and tourists nostalgic for the past.
Why should you buy a print magazine when you can find similar information online? Print offers a tangible and tactile experience that can't be replicated with online content, like flipping glossy pages and keeping your eyes fixed on one page while breathing in the faint scent of paper and ink. Plus, a print magazine will force you to focus on one thing rather than being bombarded by countless advertisements and notifications from your phone. So, go to Casa Magazine and pick up a magazine — you can choose from myriad titles in fashion, design, travel, and more. Then head to Casa Next Door, order a coffee, and enjoy a slower pace of life. You can also purchase fun merch to support this little gem, like a Casa Magazine T-shirt or canvas tote bag.
Alternatively, you can enjoy your magazine with refined American classics and locally sourced ingredients from farmer's markets at Left Bank, a 5-minute walk away. If you prefer some vino and cheese with your leisure reading, go to Suprema Provisions, a wine bar that serves salads, cheese, meat platters, and other Italian classics. To continue your New York adventures, check out Harlem, an underrated foodie paradise.