The Caribbean has a litter problem. In the northeast Caribbean alone, it's estimated that there are up to 78,000 pieces of plastic per square mile. This plastic debris drifts across the sea, washing up on beaches throughout the region. Jamaica faces the highest concentration, with about 3,000 items per mile. The most common items found include bottles, caps, bags, lids, straws, and foam containers. But now, the region has a new problem.

On January 16, 2025, SpaceX launched another Starship rocket test flight. The launch yielded mixed results because while the tower caught the returning booster in a remarkable feat of engineering, the Starship broke up after roughly 8.5 minutes in what SpaceX euphemistically termed a "rapid unscheduled disassembly" (via AP News). Onlookers captured the vessel's glowing remains tearing through the atmosphere above the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British overseas territory just outside of the Caribbean Sea in the western Atlantic Ocean. The spectacle made for incredible footage, but the flaming space litter was barrelling towards the island nation of 46,000 people.

After the launch, island authorities reported property damage but, thankfully, no injuries. However, officials advised caution, stressing that the debris could contain hazardous materials. So, if you're heading to the Turks and Caicos Islands anytime soon, keep an eye out — you might spot lumps of charred space junk among the quiet, paradisiacal towns with clear water and white sand and award-winning family resorts with uncrowded pristine beaches.