The 'Heartbeat Of The Turks And Caicos' Is A Quiet, Clear Water, White Sand Paradise Of A Town

The exquisite beauty of Turks and Caicos offers travelers a lot more than just a sunny beach vacation. With pearly white sands and turquoise waters concealing the Atlantic's second largest coral reef, this spectacular world beach destination is perfect for enjoying the sun as well as some scuba diving or snorkeling. However, with a rich cultural heritage — similar to that of the Bahamas — the islands of Turks and Caicos also provide travelers with a wide variety of historical and educational experiences.

Proof of this is Cockburn Town, the capital — and heartbeat — of this paradise of an archipelago. Often referred to as a "charming colonial town that beautifully blends history with natural beauty," Cockburn combines some of the best beaches in the Turks and Caicos with a National Museum, historical streets, and even a prison with old pirate artifacts on display.

Those venturing into this seaside town will not be disappointed by what Cockburn has to offer. The unique Bermudian-style architecture, breathtaking nature, and endless sightseeing (and selfies) opportunities promise travelers a peaceful yet unforgettable experience away from the crowds and resorts of the more popular islands.