The 'Heartbeat Of The Turks And Caicos' Is A Quiet, Clear Water, White Sand Paradise Of A Town
The exquisite beauty of Turks and Caicos offers travelers a lot more than just a sunny beach vacation. With pearly white sands and turquoise waters concealing the Atlantic's second largest coral reef, this spectacular world beach destination is perfect for enjoying the sun as well as some scuba diving or snorkeling. However, with a rich cultural heritage — similar to that of the Bahamas — the islands of Turks and Caicos also provide travelers with a wide variety of historical and educational experiences.
Proof of this is Cockburn Town, the capital — and heartbeat — of this paradise of an archipelago. Often referred to as a "charming colonial town that beautifully blends history with natural beauty," Cockburn combines some of the best beaches in the Turks and Caicos with a National Museum, historical streets, and even a prison with old pirate artifacts on display.
Those venturing into this seaside town will not be disappointed by what Cockburn has to offer. The unique Bermudian-style architecture, breathtaking nature, and endless sightseeing (and selfies) opportunities promise travelers a peaceful yet unforgettable experience away from the crowds and resorts of the more popular islands.
Visiting Cockburn Town Beach, Her Majesty's prison, and the National Museum
As the capital of Turks and Caicos, Cockburn is the oldest town in the archipelago. Named after Sir Francis Cockburn, it was founded in 1681 on the island known as Grand Turk. The town holds the second largest population in Turks and Caicos, but is still considered as a quaint paradise due to its slow-paced life.
Upon arrival, travelers can walk along Queen and Front streets for easy access to Cockburn Town beach. According to recent visitors, this beach "is very chill, with not many people," boasting everything you'd expect from one of the world's best beaches. Both of the aforementioned streets follow the coastline, where visitors will find the majority of sights to see in Cockburn. H.M. Prison (Her Majesty's Prison) is one of these attractions, situated only a few steps away from Front Street.
At H.M. Prison, visitors can witness some of the island's history associated with piracy. Today it is just a tourist attraction, but it served as the country's only prison from the 1830s up until its closing in 1994. The National Museum, however, is the main attraction in the town. Created after the discovery of the Molasses Reef Wreck in 1991, it showcases the historical artifacts that survived the wreck as well as those from the Tainos, the islands' Indigenous peoples. The museum plans its schedule according to the cruises visiting the town, and it's located only a short walk from the port.
Arriving at Cockburn, where to stay, and enjoying some underwater fun
The closest airport to Cockburn is Grand Turk JAGS McCartney International Airport. Located 3 miles from the town, travelers can take a taxi to get to their destinations. Cockburn is not very large, visitors can easily walk through it or rent a car or scooter for easy travel. Most of the hotels and accommodations in the town are near to or facing the beach front, just short walks away from diners and shops.
Overall, Cockburn doesn't have many hotels, and the Turks and Caicos official website recommends these three: Salt Raker Inn with travelers rating it with a 4.5 score on TripAdvisor, Osprey Beach Hotel with the same rating, and Turks Head Inne, which seems a favorite among visitors. Room rates at all three hotels help Cockburn rival other budget-friendly getaways in the region.
Cockburn Town's tourism is mostly comprised of divers. As such, the hotels in the area offer packages combining accommodation with diving or snorkeling experiences. With the beautiful coral reefs surrounding the island, travelers should not miss these opportunities, especially those off of the waters of Governor's Beach or Gibb's Cay. Finally, when it comes to dining options, Salt Raker Inn and Turks Head Inne both have restaurants. And upon walking on Duke Street, travelers can find several other options to suit their needs — and their taste buds.