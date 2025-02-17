The Cute Walkable Village In Ohio With Antique Shops, Historic Charm, And Local Restaurants

The Buckeye State has many quaint little towns, like Bellefontaine, which has America's oldest concrete street, and Wooster, an underrated getaway to Ohio's Amish region with a picturesque downtown and eclectic attractions. Another gem is Milan, Ohio (pronounced "my-len" by the locals), a small town of nearly 1,350 in northwestern Ohio, located 49 miles southwest of Cleveland. It's about an hour's drive from central Cleveland, mostly along I-90 W. Besides being a charming small town, Milan is renowned for being the birthplace of the inventor Thomas Edison, who was born there in 1847.

The city was founded in 1804 and was initially called Petquotting by the Moravian people. Twelve years later, Catholic missionaries from Connecticut arrived in the village and renamed it after Milan, Italy. Thanks to a deep canal connecting the city to Lake Huron, Milan was prosperous for several years. However, the village slowly declined with the advent of the railroad and the city's refusal to allow the Lake Shore and Michigan Railroad to lay tracks on its land. Today, Milan is a delightful relic of a bygone era worth exploring for a weekend.

The idyllic downtown core surrounds a square with a grassy park in the middle. The old-timey buildings are low-rise federal-style, Greek Revival, Victorian, Second Empire, and Italian Revival structures housing antique shops, cafes, and restaurants. In addition to many historical buildings, museums, and restaurants, Milan has plenty of greenery to explore. Though the historic area is easily accessible by foot, you will need a car to reach other attractions outside downtown.