The Cute Walkable Village In Ohio With Antique Shops, Historic Charm, And Local Restaurants
The Buckeye State has many quaint little towns, like Bellefontaine, which has America's oldest concrete street, and Wooster, an underrated getaway to Ohio's Amish region with a picturesque downtown and eclectic attractions. Another gem is Milan, Ohio (pronounced "my-len" by the locals), a small town of nearly 1,350 in northwestern Ohio, located 49 miles southwest of Cleveland. It's about an hour's drive from central Cleveland, mostly along I-90 W. Besides being a charming small town, Milan is renowned for being the birthplace of the inventor Thomas Edison, who was born there in 1847.
The city was founded in 1804 and was initially called Petquotting by the Moravian people. Twelve years later, Catholic missionaries from Connecticut arrived in the village and renamed it after Milan, Italy. Thanks to a deep canal connecting the city to Lake Huron, Milan was prosperous for several years. However, the village slowly declined with the advent of the railroad and the city's refusal to allow the Lake Shore and Michigan Railroad to lay tracks on its land. Today, Milan is a delightful relic of a bygone era worth exploring for a weekend.
The idyllic downtown core surrounds a square with a grassy park in the middle. The old-timey buildings are low-rise federal-style, Greek Revival, Victorian, Second Empire, and Italian Revival structures housing antique shops, cafes, and restaurants. In addition to many historical buildings, museums, and restaurants, Milan has plenty of greenery to explore. Though the historic area is easily accessible by foot, you will need a car to reach other attractions outside downtown.
A stroll in the historic Milan
The second you step into Crosby's Antiques, you will feel a time shift as you are surrounded by precious heirlooms from the past. From furniture to jewelry to glassware and dolls, you are bound to find a treasure to take home with you. If you are in the market for something more unique, head to Big Ship Salvage, located outside the downtown area. Since 2002, the family-run business has been buying scraps from shipyards and upcycling original nautical light fixtures and other nautical-themed parts. From lights, mirrors, rope ladders, and many other authentic maritime decor, you can recreate the Titanic if you wish! An antique shop and classic inn in one, Milan Inn-tiques is the perfect place to find fun collectibles on the first floor and put up your feet in the cozy second-floor, two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms and a kitchen decorated with hand-carved antique furniture.
Thomas Edison Birthplace Museum is housed in a home on the banks of the former Milan Canal. The must-visit site honors the prolific inventor who brought the first functional, long-lasting incandescent light bulbs, the phonograph, alkaline storage batteries, and other modern conveniences into American homes and beyond. The museum exhibits artifacts and offers glimpses into Edison's life, the legendary innovator. The museum is closed seasonally and occasionally due to weather, so contact the museum before your visit.
The Milan Historical Museum has a whimsical and alluring collection of mementos from the past. There is a fascinating (and maybe slightly creepy) exhibition of dolls from the 1700s through the 1900s made of wax, porcelain, papier-mâché, and cloth. A glass exhibition also showcases countless examples of different glass styles. Make sure to stop by the gift shop, a fantastic spot to find unique souvenirs.
More fun things to do in Milan
The most iconic building in town is the Kelley Building in the village square, a massive red brick property built by Captain Henry Kelley between 1869 and 1870. The very Instagrammable Victorian beauty is now home to local shops. Also around the village square is Invention Restaurant, a Thomas Edison-themed eatery that serves American classics like burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches. It also serves a mean breakfast — you can choose between omelets, trash hash, pancakes, or waffles. For a slightly more elevated experience, visit the Milan Wine Post, which offers excellent wines and craft beer. If you're hungry, pair your beverage with a delicious cheese platter or baked pretzels.
You can also explore the great outdoors in Milan. Milan Towpath MetroPark is the remnant of the Milan Canal, which ran by Edison's house. Completed in 1849, the canal brought much wealth to Milan for the next 15 years, allowing the residents to ship their grain as far as New York. Sadly, a flood destroyed the canal in 1868. Now, all that's left is a pretty 0.9-mile trail that follows part of the original towpath. Look out for the old Jenkins Warehouse, a wooden building used during the canal's heyday. You can enjoy cross-country skiing or snowshoeing on the trail in the winter. Six miles from Milan is Huron River Path MetroPark, a 114-acre preserve and one of Ohio's few remaining river marshes. Go for a quick drive to stroll along the adjoining Huron River Path, where you might see some birds and wildlife.
For more historical charm, head to Cleveland to see one of America's first indoor shopping centers, a beautiful crystal palace that oozes with vintage elegance.