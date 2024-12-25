America's 'Oldest Concrete Street' Is A Historic Midwest Gem Near Cute Cafes And Shops

Named one of Ohio's best small towns in 2022 by Ohio Magazine, Bellefontaine is a small but mighty place. You can find the town 60 miles northwest of Columbus and 43 miles northwest of the quiet town of Dublin, which is also worth a visit. Visitors to Bellefontaine eager to see the concrete street can explore this stretch of unique, quirky history by taking a stroll and reading a number of signs that detail the history of the road. A statue of George W. Bartholomew even marks the top of the historic avenue, and much of the road remains intact from the 1880s. Today, there are some small businesses along the stretch of road — notably the coffee shop Sweet Aromas — and you can have a coffee, sit outside, and look at the historic courthouse beside Court Avenue.

Bellefontaine has gone through a massive revitalization in the last decade and a half, and local businesses are championing a repopulation of storefronts and activities to make Bellefontaine a bustling community once again. First, be sure to visit Six Hundred Downtown, the restaurant helmed by five-time World Pizza Champion Brittany Saxton, for a fun menu of brick-oven pizzas. Also, you cannot miss Brewfontaine, a craft beer lover's dream with 16 taps and elevated pub food. And for brunch, be sure to pop by The Syndicate, a beloved local restaurant.

The town is full of historical treasures and natural wonders besides the concrete street, too, if you're in the area. There's the Holland Theatre, which was originally built in 1931; the Piatt Castle Mac-a-Cheek, a historic home; and the otherworldly Ohio Caverns near town.